Thanks to AI, iOS 17 will learn your swears – TechCrunch

Autocorrect in iOS is set to vastly improve — thanks to AI.

At its annual WWDC conference, Apple announced that iOS 17 will feature an upgraded autocorrect powered by an AI model that can more accurately predict the next words and phrases you might use. Over time, it’ll personalize, learning your most frequently-used words — including swear words.

“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief, in a prerecorded presentation.

The model in question is a “Transformer” model. Dating back to 2017, the Transformer has become the architecture of choice for complex AI reasoning tasks, demonstrating an aptitude for summarizing documents, generating music, classifying objects in images and even analyzing proteins.

Or learning swears, as the case may be.



source