International Space Station Spacewalks – NASA

There have been 267 spacewalks at the International Space Station since December 1998.

The longest spacewalk was conducted by James Voss and Susan Helms on March 12, 2001, and lasted eight hours and 56 minutes.

The shortest spacewalk was conducted by Yury Usachev and James Voss on June 8, 2001, and lasted 19 minutes.

The most spacewalks conducted in a year was 20 in 2007.

NASA-designed spacesuits are called Extravehicular Mobility Units, or EMUs. Spacewalks in EMUs are staged in the Quest airlock.

Roscosmos-designed spacesuits are called Orlan suits. Spacewalks in Orlans are staged in the Poisk module’s airlock.

Date: Nov. 1, 2023

Duration: 6 hours, 42 minutes

Spacewalkers: Jasmin Moghbeli, Loral O’Hara

Date: Oct. 25, 2023

Duration: 7 hours, 41 minutes

Spacewalkers: Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub

Date: Aug. 9, 2023

Duration: 6 hours, 35 minutes

Spacewalkers: Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin

Date: June 22, 2023

Duration: 6 hours, 24 minutes

Spacewalkers: Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin

Date: June 15, 2023

Duration: 5 hours, 35 minutes

Spacewalkers: Woody Hoburg, Stephen Bowen

Date: June 9, 2023

Duration: 6 hours, 3 minutes

Spacewalkers: Stephen Bowen, Woody Hoburg

Date: May 12, 2023

Duration: 5 hours, 14 minutes

Spacewalkers: Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin

Date: May 3, 2023

Duration: 7 hours, 11 minutes

Spacewalkers: Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin

Date: April 28, 2023

Duration: 7 hours, 1 minute

Spacewalkers: Stephen Bowen, Sultan Alneyadi

Date: April 19, 2023

Duration: 7 hours, 55 minutes

Spacewalkers: Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin

Date: Feb. 2, 2023

Duration: 6 hours, 41 minutes

Spacewalkers: Nicole Mann, Koichi Wakata

Date: Jan. 20, 2023

Duration: 7 hours, 21 minutes

Spacewalkers: Koichi Wakata, Nicole Mann

Date: Dec. 22, 2022

Duration: 7 hours, 8 minutes

Spacewalkers: Frank Rubio, Josh Cassada

Date: Dec. 3, 2022

Duration:7 hours, 5 minutes

Spacewalkers: Josh Cassada, Frank Rubio

Date: Nov. 17, 2022

Duration: 6 hours, 25 minutes

Spacewalkers: Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin

Date: Nov. 15, 2022

Duration: 7 hours, 11 minutes

Spacewalkers: Josh Cassada, Frank Rubio

Date: Sept. 2, 2022

Duration: 7 hours, 47 minutes

Spacewalkers: Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev

Date: Aug. 17, 2022

Duration: 4 hours, 1 minute

Spacewalkers: Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev

Date: July 21, 2022

Duration: 7 hours, 5 minutes

Spacewalkers: Oleg Artemyev, Samantha Cristoforetti

Date: April 28, 2022

Duration: 7 hours, 42 minutes

Spacewalkers: Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev

Date: April 18, 2022

Duration: 6 hours, 37 minutes

Spacewalkers: Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev

Date: March 23, 2022

Duration: 6 hours, 54 minutes

Spacewalkers: Raja Chari, Matthias Maurer

Date: March 15, 2022

Duration: 6 hours, 54 minutes

Spacewalkers: Kayla Barron, Raja Chari

Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Duration: 7 hours, 11 minutes

Spacewalkers: Anton Shkaplerov, Pyotr Dubrov

Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Duration: 6 hours, 32 minutes

Spacewalkers: Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron

Date: Sept. 12, 2021

Duration: 6 hours, 54 minutes

Spacewalkers: Akihiko Hoshide, Thomas Pesquet

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Duration: 7 hours, 25 minutes

Spacewalkers: Oleg Novitskiy, Pyotr Dubrov

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Duration: 7 hours, 54 minutes

Spacewalkers: Oleg Novitskiy, Pyotr Dubrov

Date: June 25, 2021

Duration: 6 hours, 45 minutes

Spacewalkers: Thomas Pesquet, Shane Kimbrough

Date: June 20, 2021

Duration: 6 hours, 28 minutes

Spacewalkers: Thomas Pesquet, Shane Kimbrough

Date: June 16, 2021

Duration: 7 hours, 15 minutes

Spacewalkers: Thomas Pesquet, Shane Kimbrough

Date: June 2, 2021

Duration: 7 hours, 19 minutes

Spacewalkers: Oleg Novitskiy, Pyotr Dubrov

Date: March 13, 2021

Duration: 6 hours, 47 minutes

Spacewalkers: Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins

Date: March 5, 2021

Duration: 6 hours, 56 minutes

Spacewalkers: Kate Rubins, Soichi Noguchi

Date: Feb. 28, 2021

Duration: 7 hours, 4 minutes

Spacewalkers: Kate Rubins, Victor Glover

Date: Feb. 1, 2021

Duration: 5 hours, 20 minutes

Spacewalkers: Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover

Date: Jan. 27, 2021

Duration: 6 hours, 56 minutes

Spacewalkers: Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover

Date: Nov. 18, 2020

Duration: 6 hours, 48 minutes

Spacewalkers: Sergey Ryzhikov, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov

Date: July 21, 2020

Duration: 5 hours, 29 minutes

Spacewalkers: Bob Behnken, Chris Cassidy

Date: July 16, 2020

Duration: 6 hours

Spacewalkers: Bob Behnken, Chris Cassidy

Date: July 1, 2020

Duration: 6 hours, 1 minute

Spacewalkers: Chris Cassidy, Bob Behnken

Date: June 26, 2020

Duration: 6 hours, 7 minutes

Spacewalkers: Chris Cassidy, Bob Behnken

Date: Jan. 25, 2020

Duration: 6 hours, 16 minutes

Spacewalkers: Luca Parmitano, Andrew Morgan

Date: Jan. 20, 2020

Duration: 6 hours, 58 minutes

Spacewalkers: Jessica Meir, Christina Koch

Date: Jan. 15, 2020

Duration: 7 hours, 29 minutes

Spacewalkers: Jessica Meir, Christina Koch

Date: Dec. 2, 2019

Duration: 6 hours, 2 minutes

Spacewalkers: Luca Parmitano, Andrew Morgan

Date: Nov. 22, 2019

Duration: 6 hours, 33 minutes

Spacewalkers: Luca Parmitano, Andrew Morgan

Date: Nov. 15, 2019

Duration: 6 hours, 39 minutes

Spacewalkers: Luca Parmitano, Andrew Morgan

Date: Oct. 18, 2019

Duration: 7 hours, 17 minutes

Spacewalkers: Christina Koch, Jessica Meir

Date: Oct. 11, 2019

Duration: 6 hours, 45 minutes

Spacewalkers: Andrew Morgan, Christina Koch

Date: Oct. 6, 2019

Duration: 7 hours, 1 minute

Spacewalkers: Christina Koch, Andrew Morgan

Date: Aug. 21, 2019

Duration: 6 hours, 32 minutes

Spacewalkers: Nick Hague, Andrew Morgan

Date: May 29, 2019

Duration: 6 hours, 1 minute

Spacewalkers: Oleg Kononenko, Alexey Ovchinin

Date: April 8, 2019

Duration: 6 hours, 29 minutes

Spacewalkers: Anne McClain, David Saint-Jacques

Date: March 29, 2019

Duration: 6 hours, 45 minutes

Spacewalkers: Nick Hague, Christina Koch

Date: March 22, 2019

Duration: 6 hours, 39 minutes

Spacewalkers: Anne McClain, Nick Hague

Date: Dec. 11, 2018

Duration: 7 hours, 45 minutes

Spacewalkers: Oleg Kononenko, Sergey Prokopyev

Date: Aug. 15, 2018

Duration: 7 hours, 46 minutes

Spacewalkers: Oleg Artemyev, Sergey Prokopyev

Date: June 14, 2018

Duration: 6 hours, 49 minutes

Spacewalkers: Drew Feustel, Ricky Arnold

Date: May 16, 2018

Duration: 6 hours, 31 minutes

Spacewalkers: Drew Feustel, Ricky Arnold

Date: March 29, 2018

Duration: 6 hours, 10 minutes

Spacewalkers: Drew Feustel, Ricky Arnold

Date: Feb. 16, 2018

Duration: 5 hours, 57 minutes

Spacewalkers: Mark Vande Hei, Norishige Kanai

Date: Feb. 2, 2018

Duration: 8 hours, 13 minutes

Spacewalkers: Alexander Misurkin, Anton Shkaplerov

Date: Jan. 23, 2018

Duration: 7 hours, 24 minutes

Spacewalkers: Mark Vande Hei, Scott Tingle

Date: Oct. 20, 2017

Duration: 6 hours, 49 minutes

Spacewalkers: Randy Bresnik, Joe Acaba

Date: Oct. 10, 2017

Duration: 6 hours, 26 minutes

Spacewalkers: Randy Bresnik, Mark Vande Hei

Date: Oct. 5, 2017

Duration: 6 hours, 55 minutes

Spacewalkers: Randy Bresnik, Mark Vande Hei

Date: Aug. 17, 2017

Duration: 7 hours, 34 minutes

Spacewalkers: Fyodor Yurchikhin, Sergey Ryazanskiy

Date: May 23, 2017

Duration: 2 hours, 46 minutes

Spacewalkers: Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer

Date: May 12, 2017

Duration: 4 hours, 13 minutes

Spacewalkers: Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer

Date: March 30, 2017

Duration: 7 hours, 4 minutes

Spacewalkers: Shane Kimbrough, Peggy Whitson

Date: March 24, 2017

Duration: 6 hours, 34 minutes

Spacewalkers: Shane Kimbrough, Thomas Pesquet

Date: Jan. 13, 2017

Duration: 5 hours, 58 minutes

Spacewalkers: Shane Kimbrough, Thomas Pesquet

Date: Jan. 6, 2017

Duration: 6 hours, 32 minutes

Spacewalkers: Shane Kimbrough, Peggy Whitson

Date: Sept. 1, 2016

Duration: 6 hours, 48 minutes

Spacewalkers: Jeff Williams, Kate Rubins

Date: Aug. 19, 2016

Duration: 5 hours, 58 minutes

Spacewalkers: Jeff Williams, Kate Rubins

Date: Feb. 3, 2016

Duration: 4 hours, 45 minutes

Spacewalkers: Yuri Malenchenko, Sergey Volkov

Date: Jan 15, 2016

Duration: 4 hours, 43 minutes

Spacewalkers: Tim Kopra, Tim Peake

Date: Dec. 21, 2015

Duration: 3 hours, 16 minutes

Spacewalkers: Scott Kelly, Tim Kopra

Date: Nov. 6, 2015

Duration: 7 hours, 48 minutes

Spacewalkers: Scott Kelly, Kjell Lindgren

Date: Oct. 28, 2015

Duration: 7 hours, 16 minutes

Spacewalkers: Scott Kelly, Kjell Lindgren

Date: Aug. 10, 2015

Duration: 5 hours, 31 minutes

Spacewalkers: Gennady Padalka, Mikhail Kornienko

Date: March 1, 2015

Duration: 5 hours, 38 minutes

Spacewalkers: Barry Wilmore, Terry Virts

Date: Feb. 25, 2015

Duration: 6 hours, 43 minutes

Spacewalkers: Barry Wilmore, Terry Virts

Date: Feb. 21, 2015

Duration: 6 hours, 41 minutes

Spacewalkers: Barry Wilmore, Terry Virts

Date: Oct. 22, 2014

Duration: 3 hours, 38 minutes

Spacewalkers: Max Suraev, Alexander Samokutyaev

Date: Oct. 15, 2014

Duration: 6 hours, 34 minutes

Spacewalkers: Reid Wiseman, Barry Wilmore

Date: Oct. 7, 2014

Duration: 6 hours, 13 minutes

Spacewalkers: Reid Wiseman, Alexander Gerst

Date: Aug. 18, 2014

Duration: 5 hours, 11 minutes

Spacewalkers: Alexander Skvortsov, Oleg Artemyev

Date: June 19, 2014

Duration: 7 hours, 23 minutes

Spacewalkers: Alexander Skvortsov, Oleg Artemyev

Date: April 23, 2014

Duration: 1 hour, 36 minutes

Spacewalkers: Richard Mastracchio, Steve Swanson

Date: Jan. 27, 2014

Duration: 6 hours, 8 minutes

Spacewalkers: Oleg Kotov, Sergei Ryazanskiy

Date: Dec. 27, 2013

Duration: 8 hours, 7 minutes

Spacewalkers: Oleg Kotov, Sergei Ryazanskiy

Date: Dec. 24, 2013

Duration: 7 hours, 30 minutes

Spacewalkers: Richard Mastracchio, Mike Hopkins

Date: Dec. 21, 2013

Duration: 5 hours, 28 minutes

Spacewalkers: Richard Mastracchio, Mike Hopkins

Date: Nov. 9, 2013

Duration: 5 hours, 50 minutes

Spacewalkers: Oleg Kotov, Sergei Ryazanskiy

Date: Aug. 22, 2013

Duration: 5 hours, 58 minutes

Spacewalkers: Fyodor Yurchikhin, Alexander Misurkin

Date: Aug. 16, 2013

Duration: 7 hours, 29 minutes

Spacewalkers: Fyodor Yurchikhin, Alexander Misurkin

Date: July 16, 2013

Duration: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Spacewalkers: Chris Cassidy, Luca Parmitano

Date: July 9, 2013

Duration: 6 hour, 7 minutes

Spacewalkers: Chris Cassidy, Luca Parmitano

Date: June 24, 2013

Duration: 6 hours, 34 minutes

Spacewalkers: Fyodor Yurchikhin, Alexander Misurkin

Date: May 11, 2013

Duration: 5 hours, 30 minutes

Spacewalkers: Chris Cassidy, Thomas Marshburn

Date: April 19, 2013

Duration: 6 hours, 38 minutes

Spacewalkers: Pavel Vinogradov, Roman Romanenko

Date: Nov. 1, 2012

Duration: 6 hours, 38 minutes

Spacewalkers: Sunita Williams, Aki Hoshide

Date: Sept. 5, 2012

Duration: 6 hours, 28 minutes

Spacewalkers: Sunita Williams, Aki Hoshide

Date: Aug. 30, 2012

Duration: 8 hours, 17 minutes

Spacewalkers: Sunita Williams, Aki Hoshide

Date: Feb. 16, 2012

Duration: 6 hours, 15 minutes

Spacewalkers: Oleg Kononenko, Anton Shkaplerov

Date: Aug. 3, 2011

Duration: 6 hours, 23 minutes

Spacewalkers: Sergei Volkov, Alexander Samokutyaev

Date: July 12, 2011

Duration: 6 hours, 31 minutes

Spacewalkers: Ron Garan, Mike Fossum

Date: May 27, 2011

Duration: 7 hours, 24 minutes

Spacewalkers: Andrew Feustel, Greg Chamitoff

Date: May 25, 2011

Duration: 6 hours, 54 minutes

Spacewalkers: Andrew Feustel, Mike Fincke

Date: May 22, 2011

Duration: 8 hours, 7 minutes

Spacewalkers: Andrew Feustel, Mike Fincke

Date: May 20, 2011

Duration: 6 hours, 19 minutes

Spacewalkers: Andrew Feustel, Greg Chamitoff

Date: March 2, 2011

Duration: 6 hours, 14 minutes

Spacewalkers: Stephen Bowen, Alvin Drew

Date: Feb 28, 2011

Duration: 6 hours, 34 minutes

Spacewalkers: Stephen Bowen, Alvin Drew

Date: Feb. 16, 2011

Duration: 4 hours, 51 minutes

Spacewalkers: Dmitry Kondratyev, Oleg Skripochka

Date: Jan. 21, 2011

Duration: 5 hours, 23 minutes

Spacewalkers: Dmitry Kondratyev, Oleg Skripochka

Date: Nov. 15, 2010

Duration: 6 hours, 27 minutes

Spacewalkers: Fyodor Yurchikhin, Oleg Skripochka

Date: Aug. 16, 2010

Duration: 7 hours, 20 minutes

Spacewalkers: Doug Wheelock, Tracy Caldwell-Dyson

Date: Aug. 11, 2010

Duration: 7 hours, 26 minutes

Spacewalkers: Doug Wheelock, Tracy Caldwell-Dyson

Date: Aug. 7, 2010

Duration: 8 hours, 3 minutes

Spacewalkers: Doug Wheelock, Tracy Caldwell-Dyson

Date: July 27, 2010

Duration: 6 hours, 42 minutes

Spacewalkers: Fyodor Yurchikhin, Mikhail Kornienko

Date: May 21, 2010

Duration: 5 hours, 21 minutes

Spacewalkers: Michael Good, Garret Reisman

Date: May 19, 2010

Duration: 7 hours, 9 minutes

Spacewalkers: Stephen Bowen, Michael Good

Date: May 17, 2010

Duration: 7 hours, 25 minutes

Spacewalkers: Garret Reisman, Stephen Bowen

Date: April 13, 2010

Duration: 6 hours, 24 minutes

Spacewalkers: Richard Mastracchio, Clayton Anderson

Date: April 11, 2010

Duration: 7 hours, 26 minutes

Spacewalkers: Richard Mastracchio, Clayton Anderson

Date: April 9, 2010

Duration: 6 hours, 27 minutes

Spacewalkers: Richard Mastracchio, Clayton Anderson

Date: Feb. 17, 2010

Duration: 5 hours, 48 minutes

Spacewalkers: Robert Behnken, Nicholas Patrick

Date: Feb. 14, 2010

Duration: 5 hours, 54 minutes

Spacewalkers: Robert Behnken, Nicholas Patrick

Date: Feb. 12, 2010

Duration: 6 hours, 32 minutes

Spacewalkers: Robert Behnken, Nicholas Patrick

Date: Jan. 14, 2010

Duration: 5 hours, 44 minutes

Spacewalkers: Oleg Kotov, Max Suraev

Date: Nov. 23, 2009

Duration: 5 hours, 42 minutes

Spacewalkers: Robert Satcher, Randolph Bresnik

Date: Nov. 21, 2009

Duration: 6 hours, 8 minutes

Spacewalkers: Michael Foreman, Randolph Bresnik

Date: Nov. 19, 2009

Duration: 6 hours, 37 minutes

Spacewalkers: Michael Foreman, Robert Satcher

Date: Sept. 5, 2009

Duration: 7 hours, 1 minute

Spacewalkers: John Olivas, Christer Fuglesang

Date: Sept. 3, 2009

Duration: 6 hours, 39 minutes

Spacewalkers: John Olivas, Christer Fuglesang

Date: Sept. 1, 2009

Duration: 6 hours, 35 minutes

Spacewalkers: John Olivas, Nicole Stott

Date: July 27, 2009

Duration: 4 hours, 54 minutes

Spacewalkers: Chris Cassidy, Thomas Marshburn

Date: July 24, 2009

Duration: 7 hours, 12 minutes

Spacewalkers: Chris Cassidy, Thomas Marshburn

Date: July 22, 2009

Duration: 5 hours, 59 minutes

Spacewalkers: David Wolf, Chris Cassidy

Date: July 20, 2009

Duration: 6 hours, 53 minutes

Spacewalkers: David Wolf, Thomas Marshburn

Date: July 18, 2009

Duration: 5 hours, 32 minutes

Spacewalkers: David Wolf, Tim Kopra

Date: June 10, 2009

Duration: 0 hours, 12 minutes

Spacewalkers: Gennady Padalka, Michael Barratt

Date: June 5, 2009

Duration: 4 hours, 54 minutes

Spacewalkers: Gennady Padalka, Michael Barratt

Date: March 23, 2009

Duration: 6 hours, 27 minutes

Spacewalkers: Joseph Acaba, Richard Arnold

Date: March 21, 2009

Duration: 6 hours, 30 minutes

Spacewalkers: Steve Swanson, Joseph Acaba

Date: March 19, 2009

Duration: 6 hours, 7 minutes

Spacewalkers: Steve Swanson, Richard Arnold

Date: March 10, 2009

Duration: 4 hours, 49 minutes

Spacewalkers: Yury Lonchakov, Mike Fincke

Date: Dec. 23, 2008

Duration: 5 hours, 38 minutes

Spacewalks: Yury Lonchakov, Mike Fincke



Date: Nov. 24, 2008

Duration: 6 hours, 7 minutes

Spacewalks: Stephen Bowen, Shane Kimbrough



Date: Nov. 22, 2008

Duration: 6 hours, 57 minutes

Spacewalks: Heidemarie Stefanyshyn-Piper, Stephen Bowen



Date: Nov. 20, 2008

Duration: 6 hours, 45 minutes

Spacewalks: Heidemarie Stefanyshyn-Piper, Shane Kimbrough



Date: Nov. 18, 2008

Duration: 6 hours, 52 minutes

Spacewalks: Heidemarie Stefanyshyn-Piper, Stephen Bowen

Date: July 15, 2008

Duration: 5 hours, 54 minutes

Spacewalks: Sergei Volkov, Oleg Kononenko



Date: July 10, 2008

Duration: 6 hours, 18 minutes

Spacewalks: Sergei Volkov, Oleg Kononenko



Date: June 8, 2008

Duration: 6 hours, 33 minutes

Spacewalks: Mike Fossum, Ron Garan



Date: June 5, 2008

Duration: 7 hours, 11 minutes

Spacewalks: Mike Fossum, Ron Garan



Date: June 3, 2008

Duration: 6 hours, 48 minutes

Spacewalks: Mike Fossum, Ron Garan

Date: March 23, 2008

Duration: 6 hours, 2 minutes

Spacewalks: Michael Foreman, Robert Behnken



Date: March 21, 2008

Duration: 6 hours, 24 minutes

Spacewalks: Michael Foreman, Robert Behnken



Date: March 18, 2008

Duration: 6 hours, 53 minutes

Spacewalks: Richard Linnehan, Robert Behnken



Date: March 16, 2008

Duration: 7 hours, 8 minutes

Spacewalks: Richard Linnehan, Michael Foreman



Date: March 14, 2008

Duration: 7 hours, 1 minute

Spacewalks: Richard Linnehan, Garret Reisman

Date: Feb. 15, 2008

Duration: 7 hours, 25 minutes

Spacewalks: Rex Walheim, Stanley Love



Date: Feb. 13, 2008

Duration: 6 hours, 45 minutes

Spacewalks: Rex Walheim, Hans Schlegel



Date: Feb. 11, 2008

Duration: 7 hours, 58 minutes

Spacewalks: Rex Walheim, Stanley Love

Date: Jan. 30, 2008

Duration: 7 hours, 10 minutes

Spacewalks: Peggy Whitson, Dan Tani

Date: Dec. 18, 2007

Duration: 6 hours, 56 minutes

Spacewalks: Peggy Whitson, Dan Tani



Date: Nov. 24, 2007

Duration: 7 hours, 4 minutes

Spacewalks: Peggy Whitson, Dan Tani



Date: Nov. 20, 2007

Duration: 7 hours, 16 minutes

Spacewalks: Peggy Whitson, Dan Tani



Date: Nov. 9, 2007

Duration: 6 hours, 55 minutes

Spacewalks: Peggy Whitson, Yuri Malenchenko

Date: Nov. 3, 2007

Duration: 7 hours, 19 minutes

Spacewalkers: Scott Parazynski, Doug Wheelock



Date: Oct. 30, 2007

Duration: 7 hours, 8 minutes

Spacewalkers: Scott Parazynski, Dan Tani



Date: Oct. 28, 2007

Duration: 5 hours, 33 minutes

Spacewalkers: Scott Parazynski, Salizhan Sharipov



Date: Oct. 26, 2007

Duration: 6 hours, 14 minutes

Spacewalkers: Scott Parazynski, Doug Wheelock

Date: Aug. 18, 2007

Duration: 5 hours, 2 minutes

Spacewalkers: David Williams, Clayton Anderson



Date: Aug. 15, 2007

Duration: 5 hours, 28 minutes

Spacewalkers: Richard Mastracchio, Clayton Anderson



Date: Aug. 13, 2007

Duration: 6 hours, 28 minutes

Spacewalkers: Richard Mastracchio, David Williams



Date: Aug. 11, 2007

Duration: 6 hours, 17 minutes

Spacewalkers: Richard Mastracchio, David Williams



Date: July 23, 2007

Duration: 5 hours, 37 minutes

Spacewalkers: Clayton Anderson, Fyodor Yurchikhin



Date: June 6, 2007

Duration: 5 hours, 37 minutes

Spacewalkers: Fyodor Yurchikhin, Oleg Kotov



Date: May 30, 2007

Duration: 5 hours, 25 minutes

Spacewalkers: Fyodor Yurchikhin, Oleg Kotov



Date: June 17, 2007

Duration: 6 hours, 29 minutes

Spacewalkers: Patrick Forrester, Steve Swanson



Date: June 15, 2007

Duration: 7 hours, 58 minutes

Spacewalkers: James Reilly, John Olivas



Date: June 13, 2007

Duration: 7 hours, 16 minutes

Spacewalkers: Patrick Forrester, Steve Swanson



Date: June 11, 2007

Duration: 6 hours, 15 minutes

Spacewalkers: James Reilly, John Olivas

Date: Feb. 22, 2007

Duration: 6 hours, 18 minutes

Spacewalkers: Mikhail Tyurin, Michael Lopez-Alegria



Date: Feb. 8, 2007

Duration: 6 hours, 40 minutes

Spacewalkers: Michael Lopez-Alegria, Sunita Williams



Date: Feb. 4, 2007

Duration: 7 hours, 11 minutes

Spacewalkers: Michael Lopez-Alegria, Sunita Williams



Date: Jan. 31, 2007

Duration: 7 hours, 55 minutes

Spacewalkers: Michael Lopez-Alegria, Sunita Williams

Date: Dec. 18, 2006

Duration: 6 hours, 38 minutes

Spacewalkers: Bob Curbeam, Christer Fuglesang



Date: Dec. 16, 2006

Duration: 7 hours, 31 minutes

Spacewalkers: Bob Curbeam, Sunita Williams



Date: Dec. 14, 2006

Duration: 5 hours

Spacewalkers: Bob Curbeam, Christer Fuglesang



Date: Dec. 12, 2006

Duration: 6 hours, 36 minutes

Spacewalkers: Bob Curbeam, Christer Fuglesang



Date: Nov. 22, 2006

Duration: 5 hours, 38 minutes

Spacewalkers: Mikhail Tyurin, Michael Lopez-Alegria

Date: Sept. 15, 2006

Duration: 6 hours, 42 minutes

Spacewalkers: Joe Tanner, Heidemarie Stefanyshyn-Piper



Date: Sept. 13, 2006

Duration: 7 hours, 11 minutes

Spacewalkers: Dan Burbank, Steve MacLean



Date: Sept. 12, 2006

Duration: 6 hours, 26 minutes

Spacewalkers: Joe Tanner, Heidemarie Stefanyshyn-Piper



Date: Aug. 3, 2006

Duration: 5 hours, 54 minutes

Spacewalkers: Jeff Williams, Thomas Reiter



Date: June 1, 2006

Duration: 6 hours, 31 minutes

Spacewalkers: Pavel Vinogradov, Jeff Williams



Date: July 12, 2006

Duration: 7 hours, 11 minutes

Spacewalkers: Piers Sellers, Mike Fossum



Date: July 10, 2006

Duration: 6 hours, 47 minutes

Spacewalkers: Piers Sellers, Mike Fossum



Date: July 8, 2006

Duration: 7 hours, 31 minutes

Spacewalkers: Piers Sellers, Mike Fossum

Date: Feb. 3, 2006

Duration: 5 hours, 43 minutes

Spacewalkers: Bill McArthur, Valery Tokarev

Date: Nov. 7, 2005

Duration: 5 hours, 22 minutes

Spacewalkers: Bill McArthur, Valery Tokarev

Date: Aug. 18, 2005

Duration: 4 hours, 58 minutes

Spacewalkers: Sergei Krikalev, John Phillips



Date: Aug. 3, 2005

Duration: 6 hours, 1 minute

Spacewalkers: Soichi Noguchi, Stephen Robinson



Date: Aug. 1, 2005

Duration: 7 hours, 14 minutes

Spacewalkers: Soichi Noguchi, Stephen Robinson



Date: July 30, 2005

Duration: 6 hours, 50 minutes

Spacewalkers: Soichi Noguchi, Stephen Robinson

Date: March 28, 2005

Duration: 4 hours, 30 minutes

Spacewalkers: Leroy Chiao, Salizhan Sharipov



Date: Jan. 26, 2005

Duration: 5 hours, 28 minutes

Spacewalkers: Leroy Chiao, Salizhan Sharipov

Date: Sept. 3, 2004

Duration: 5 hours, 21 minutes

Spacewalkers: Gennady Padalka, Mike Fincke



Date: Aug. 3, 2004

Duration: 4 hours, 30 minutes

Spacewalkers: Gennady Padalka, Mike Fincke



Date: June 30, 2004

Duration: 5 hours, 40 minutes

Spacewalkers: Gennady Padalka, Mike Fincke



Date: June 24, 2004

Duration: 0 hours, 14 minutes

Spacewalkers: Gennady Padalka, Mike Fincke

Date: Feb. 26, 2004

Duration: 3 hours, 55 minutes

Spacewalkers: Michael Foale, Alexander Kaleri

Date: April 8, 2003

Duration: 6 hours, 26 minutes

Spacewalkers: Ken Bowersox, Don Pettit



Date: Jan. 15, 2003

Duration: 6 hours, 51 minutes

Spacewalkers: Ken Bowersox, Don Pettit

Date: Nov. 30, 2002

Duration: 7 hours, 0 minutes

Spacewalkers: Michael Lopez-Alegria, John Herrington



Date: Nov. 28, 2002

Duration: 6 hours, 10 minutes

Spacewalkers: Michael Lopez-Alegria, John Herrington



Date: Nov. 26, 2002

Duration: 6 hours, 45 minutes

Spacewalkers: Michael Lopez-Alegria, John Herrington



Date: Oct. 14, 2002

Duration: 6 hours, 36 minutes

Spacewalkers: David Wolf, Piers Sellers



Date: Oct. 12, 2002

Duration: 6 hours, 4 minutes

Spacewalkers: David Wolf, Piers Sellers



Date: Oct. 10, 2002

Duration: 7 hours, 1 minute

Spacewalkers: David Wolf, Piers Sellers



Date: Aug. 26, 2002

Duration: 5 hours, 21 minutes

Spacewalkers: Valery Korzun, Sergei Treschev



Date: Aug. 16, 2002

Duration: 4 hours, 25 minutes

Spacewalkers: Valery Korzun, Peggy Whitson

Date: June 13, 2002

Duration: 7 hours, 17 minutes

Spacewalkers: Franklin Chang-Diaz, Philippe Perrin

Date: June 11, 2002

Duration: 5 hours, 0 minutes

Spacewalkers: Franklin Chang-Diaz, Philippe Perrin



Date: June 9, 2002

Duration: 7 hours, 14 minutes

Spacewalkers: Franklin Chang-Diaz, Philippe Perrin



Date: April 16, 2002

Duration: 6 hours, 37 minutes

Spacewalkers: Jerry Ross, Lee Morin



Date: April 14, 2002

Duration: 6 hours, 27 minutes

Spacewalkers: Steven Smith, Rex Walheim



Date: April 13, 2002

Duration: 7 hours, 30 minutes

Spacewalkers: Jerry Ross, Lee Morin



Date: April 11, 2002

Duration: 7 hours, 48 minutes

Spacewalkers: Steven Smith, Rex Walheim



Date: Feb. 20, 2002

Duration: 5 hours, 47 minutes

Spacewalkers: Carl Walz, Dan Bursch



Date: Jan. 25, 2002

Duration: 5 hours, 59 minutes

Spacewalkers: Yury Onufrienko, Dan Bursch



Date: Jan. 14, 2002

Duration: 6 hours, 3 minutes

Spacewalkers: Yury Onufrienko, Carl Walz

Date: Dec. 10, 2001

Duration: 4 hours, 12 minutes

Spacewalkers: Linda Godwin, Dan Tani



Date: Dec. 3, 2001

Duration: 2 hours, 46 minutes

Spacewalkers: Vladimir Dezhurov, Mikhail Tyurin



Date: Nov. 12, 2001

Duration: 5 hours, 4 minutes

Spacewalkers: Vladimir Dezhurov, Frank Culbertson



Date: Oct. 15, 2001

Duration: 5 hours, 52 minutes

Spacewalkers: Vladimir Dezhurov, Mikhail Tyurin



Date: Oct. 8, 2001

Duration: 4 hours, 58 minutes

Spacewalkers: Vladimir Dezhurov, Mikhail Tyurin

Date: Aug. 18, 2001

Duration: 5 hours, 29 minutes

Spacewalkers: Daniel Barry, Patrick Forrester



Date: Aug. 16, 2001

Duration: 5 hours, 16 minutes

Spacewalkers: Daniel Barry, Patrick Forrester



Date: July 21, 2001

Duration: 4 hours, 2 minutes

Spacewalkers: Michael Gernhardt, James Reilly



Date: July 18, 2001

Duration: 6 hours, 29 minutes

Spacewalkers: Michael Gernhardt, James Reilly



Date: July 15, 2001

Duration: 5 hours, 59 minutes

Spacewalkers: Michael Gernhardt, James Reilly



Date: June 8, 2001

Duration: 0 hours, 19 minutes

Spacewalkers: Yury Usachev, James Voss



Date: April 24, 2001

Duration: 7 hours, 40 minutes

Spacewalkers: Chris Hadfield, Scott Parazynski



Date: April 22, 2001

Duration: 7 hours, 10 minutes

Spacewalkers: Chris Hadfield, Scott Parazynski

Date: March 13, 2001

Duration: 6 hours, 21 minutes

Spacewalkers: Andrew Thomas, Paul Richards

Date: March 11, 2001

Duration: 8 hours, 56 minutes

Spacewalkers: James Voss, Susan Helms



Date: Feb. 14, 2001

Duration: 5 hours, 25 minutes

Spacewalkers: Thomas Jones, Robert Curbeam



Date: Feb. 12, 2001

Duration: 6 hours, 50 minutes

Spacewalkers: Thomas Jones, Robert Curbeam



Date: Feb. 10, 2001

Duration: 7 hours, 34 minutes

Spacewalkers: Thomas Jones, Robert Curbeam

Date: Dec. 7, 2000

Duration: 5 hours, 10 minutes

Spacewalkers: Joseph Tanner, Carlos Noriega



Date: Dec. 5, 2000

Duration: 6 hours, 37 minutes

Spacewalkers: Joseph Tanner, Carlos Noriega



Date: Dec. 3, 2000

Duration: 7 hours, 33 minutes

Spacewalkers: Joseph Tanner, Carlos Noriega

Date: Oct. 18, 2000

Duration: 6 hours, 56 minutes

Spacewalkers: Michael Lopez-Alegria, Peter Wisoff

Date: Oct. 17, 2000

Duration: 6 hours, 48 minutes

Spacewalkers: Leroy Chiao, Bill McArthur

Date: Oct. 16, 2000

Duration: 7 hours, 7 minutes

Spacewalkers: Michael Lopez-Alegria, Peter Wisoff

Date: Oct. 15, 2000

Duration: 6 hours, 28 minutes

Spacewalkers: Leroy Chiao, Bill McArthur

Date: Sept. 11, 2000

Duration: 6 hours, 14 minutes

Spacewalkers: Edward Lu, Yuri Malenchenko

Date: May 22, 2000

Duration: 6 hours, 44 minutes

Spacewalkers: James Voss, Jeff Williams

Date: May 30, 1999

Duration: 7 hours, 55 minutes

Spacewalkers: Tamara Jernigan, Daniel Barry

Date: Dec. 12, 1998

Duration: 6 hours, 59 minutes

Spacewalkers: Jerry Ross, James Newman

Date: Dec. 7, 1998

Duration: 7 hours, 21 minutes

Spacewalkers: Jerry Ross, James Newman

