The Top 10 FREE Roku Channels of 2023 – For Roku Players, Roku … – Cord Cutters News

Do you love your Roku? Not only does Roku let you stream some of the most popular paid services like Disney+, Hulu, Amazon, Netflix, and more, but you can also stream a huge collection of movies and TV shows for free.

You likely know about The Roku Channel, the free ad-supported service owned by Roku, but what are your other options? Today we are going to take a look at ten other great 100% free ad-supported streaming services other than The Roku Channel.

Now, these are in no particular order, but here is my list:

Pluto TV

Pluto TV has become a leader in the world of free ad-supported content. Owned by Paramount, it has a huge collection of Paramount programming plus content from 3rd parties. You will find 100+ HD channels and over 1,000 movies and TV episodes.

You can add Pluto TV to your Roku HERE.

Local Now

Originally Local Now only streamed your local weather and news, but now it has added a ton of live channels, movies, and TV shows. Later this year, Local Now will also stream local PBS channels for free.

You can Local Now to your Roku HERE.

Haystack News

If your local channels are not on NewsON, it is probably on Haystack News. With Haystack news, you can watch local news stories, weather, and more but also get national and international news. Making Haystack News a great way to be up to date on what is happening around you in the world.

You can add Haystack News to your Roku HERE.

NewsON

Want local news and want it live? Let us be honest we can’t always be near an antenna to watch our local news, but with NewsON, you can watch local news live for free and on-demand from a long list of local affiliates.

You can add NewsON to your Roku HERE.

Fawsome

With 1000s of movies and TV shows, Fawsome says they have new titles added every week. Plus, a huge catalog of every genre you could think of makes Fawsome one of the largest streaming services for fans looking for something particular. Make sure to check out Fawsome if you love free movies and TV shows.

You can add Fawsome to your Roku HERE.

Crackle

Crackle is one of the oldest free ad-supported streaming services and still a great option. Full of content from a long list of partners makes Crackle a great option for movies and TV shows.

You can add Crackle to your Roku HERE.

Tubi

Tubi is now owned by Fox, meaning it has a ton of Fox programming on it. Plus, Tubi has recently struck a deal to bring Warner Bros. Discovery programming to Tubi. Just recently, we have started to see some of this programming, including older HBO Max programs, show up on Tubi. Making this a must-have for many Roku owners.

You can add Tubi to your Roku HERE.

Xumo Play

Owned by NBCUniversal Xumo Play is full of NBC content plus shows from a long list of partners. Not only do you find on-demand movies and TV shows but also over 100 live channels.

You can add Xumo Play to your Roku HERE.

FilmRise

Want a ton of free movies and TV shows? FilmRise has one of the largest collections of free movies and TV shows. The best part is they also have a ton of very targeted categories full of anime, classics, reality, and more.

You can add FilmRise to your Roku HERE.

Plex

If you just know Plex as a way to manage the media you own, there is so much more to it. Plex now also has a huge free ad-supported streaming service offering a ton of movies and TV Shows. If it has been some time since you tried Plex it may be time to try it again.

You can add Plex to your Rpli HERE.

Do you have a service you think we should add here? Leave a comment and let us know about it.

