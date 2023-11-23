All Star Wars Rebels Characters in Ahsoka Disney Plus Series – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte
The Ahsoka series is finally streaming on Disney Plus, and some long-term fans might recognize some familiar faces from other Star Wars series. Since some people look at Ahsoka as Star Wars Rebels season 5 or, at least, as the Rebels sequel, are there many Rebels characters in Ahsoka? If so, who are they? Here’s the list.
The titular heroine played a pivotal role in the animated series. After leaving the Jedi Order, Ahsoka puts her training ad expertise in combat at service to fight against the Empire. Ahsoka’s story in Rebels is full of unexpected twists, including her own death (before her fate is changed by Ezra Bridger) during a clash with her former mentor, Anakin Skywalker, who had already assumed the identity of Darth Vader. Rosario Dawson is portraying the live-action version of Ahsoka, reprising her role from The Mandalorian, while the character was voiced by Ashley Eckstein in Rebels.
Star Wars wouldn’t be the same without the Mandalorian warriors, and Sabine Wren has a special place among them. The graffiti artist portrayed by Natasha Liu Bordizzo was an essential asset within the Ghost crew, and it seems she’ll also be pivotal in Ahsoka’s journey. In Rebels, she’s also seen wielding the Darksaber, which is now a key factor in The Mandalorian storylines.
Once the captain of the Ghost starship known for her exceptional piloting abilities, Hera quickly rose through the ranks to become a general in the New Republic. Hera’s involvement with the Rebel Alliance is mostly because of her father, Cham, a freedom fighter known as The Hammer of Ryloth. Sky High alum Mary Elizabeth Winstead portrays the live-action version of the heroic Twi’lek.
Whenever Hera goes, Chopper follows. C1-10P is the classical astromech droid that assists their human friends with starship repairs and navigation. Unlike R2-D2, though, Chopper seems to have a knack for killing, as he’s canonically responsible for the deaths of over 50,000 people in Star Wars. Enemies should stay on alert.
The big, bad villain of the Ahsoka series is none other than Thrawn, a charismatic character that made his way from the Star Wars Expanded Universe (or Legends, as you prefer) to the canon. A calculating and tactical genius always a pace ahead of everybody, Thrawn proves to be a formidable opponent for the Ghost crew. Lars Mikkelsen will have the task of portraying the live-action version of the villain after voicing it in the animated series.
In Rebels, the young Force-sensitive starts as a street-smart orphan and ends as a skilled Jedi-in-training. His story arc concluded with his apparent disappearance after joining forces with the Purrgil to liberate Lothal from Imperial control and imprison Thrawn through hyperspace. Ezra will have the face and body of Eman Esfandi in the Disney Plus series.
Speaking of Lothal, Ryder Azadi once served under the Empire as the governor on that planet. However, he grew tired of the Imperial ways and joined the Rebellion, ultimately. Much to Rebels fans’ pleasure, Clancy Brown is now portraying the live-action version of the character after voicing it for years.
Genevieve O’Reilly is reprising her iconic character from the prequel trilogy and, more recently, Andor. A key figure in the Rebel Alliance, Mon Mothma has worked very hard to unite various rebel cells against the Empire thanks to her efforts as a skilled diplomat and strategist.
Rebels might have featured more Darth Vader than Anakin Skywalker, but everyone knows that under that black armor still beats a human heart. It has already been confirmed Hayden Christensen will reprise his role from the prequel trilogy, if only for some flashback sequences.
There are pending questions about whether fans will see the beloved character Zeb Orrelios in the series. Will Ahsoka also feature Kanan Jarrus? Technically, the Jedi Knight is dead, but there are ways to bring back dead characters in Star Wars. Fans must wait and see what happens next. New episodes premiere on Disney Plus on Tuesdays.
