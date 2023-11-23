BTC Price Forecast: Lower Volatility, More Stability – Bitfinex Predicts New Era For Bitcoin – Coinpedia Fintech News



Qadir Ak is the founder of Coinpedia. He has over a decade of experience writing about technology and has been covering the blockchain and cryptocurrency space since 2010. He has also interviewed a few prominent experts within the cryptocurrency space.

Bitcoin has been the talk of the town for a while now and for good reason. Its price has been volatile, to say the least. However, according to a recent report by Bitfinex, Bitcoin might be entering a transitional phase with lower volatility in the coming weeks.

Bitfinex analysts suggest that Bitcoin is in a “transitionary phase” with lower leverage, fewer short-term speculators, and less volatile price action.

This analysis is supported by two key metrics: the Estimated Leverage Ratio and Implied Volatility.

The Estimated Leverage Ratio measures leverage in the Bitcoin market, which dropped to a low of 0.195 last week – a reading not seen since December 2021. This drop in leverage coincided with a 12% crash in Bitcoin’s price, from $56,500 to $49,500. Implied volatility, on the other hand, has dipped to near-historical lows set earlier this year, ranging between 48% and 55% for seven, 30, 90, and 180-day expiries.

Moreover, the decrease in leverage and implied volatility suggests a possible return to an era dominated by the spot market, similar to early 2021. This could mean that Bitcoin’s price may be less volatile in the coming weeks. However, it is important to note that this is just a prediction, and the crypto market is notoriously unpredictable.

Overall, the Bitfinex report has received mixed reactions from the crypto community. While some see it as a positive sign for Bitcoin’s price stability, while others are skeptical, considering the volatile nature of the crypto market. There are still others who see this as an opportunity to buy Bitcoin at a lower price.

The crypto market is constantly evolving, and predicting its future is no easy feat. While the Bitfinex report suggests that Bitcoin may be entering a transitional phase with lower volatility, it is important to exercise caution and always do your research before investing in any cryptocurrency. Ultimately, only time will tell what the future holds for Bitcoin and the crypto market as a whole.

Advertisement ×

source