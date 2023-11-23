New report claims Microsoft is cutting back on some of its Surface products – Neowin

































































































Microsoft is holding a press event in New York City later today. It’s expected that the company will be making a number of new software and AI announcements, but it will likely also show off some new Surface PC products as well.

However, a new report from Windows Central, citing unnamed sources, claims Microsoft will be cutting back on its Surface product lineup, and that it won’t be moving forward with new versions of its more “experimental” devices.

That means we will not be seeing new versions of the Surface Studio all-in-one PC, nor any new Surface Duo Android dual-screen smartphones, according to the article. It adds that the company had plans to release a new Surface Laptop SE 2 earlier this year, but that notebook, like many of Microsoft’s hardware devices in the past, got canceled at the last minute.

Another plan to launch an 11-inch version of the Surface Pro tablet was also canceled, according to the article, in favor of the Surface Go 4 which is expected to be officially revealed today.

The article also claims Microsoft was developing other products like a foldable smartphone and tablet, along with a mini desktop PC and a new monitor, but it looks like all of those products won’t be moving forward at the present time.

Microsoft now reportedly will concentrate on making new versions of the following Surface tablets, notebooks, and PCs going forward:

The article claims that the reduction of Surface products, including its more experimental devices, may have been a factor in the unexpected departure this week of the company’s Surface leader Panos Panay.

Panay might have felt that he would no longer have the freedom to launch different kinds of Surface devices as Microsoft has apparently decided to concentrate on products that make the company money.









