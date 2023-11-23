Google's Pixel 8 preorder bonus sure looks familiar in leak – Android Police

Get the Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Watch 2 free with your Pixel 8

Google has always provided attractive preorder bundles and trade-in offers with its Pixel devices. Last year, you could get a free Pixel Buds with the Pixel 7 or the Pixel Watch with the 7 Pro in selected markets. The upcoming Pixel 8 appears to be no different, with the company seemingly bundling a free Pixel Buds or Pixel Watch 2 with the phones. A new leak sheds light on the Pixel 8's launch day offers and the freebies that Google plans to bundle.

In a post on X, Roland Quandt shared Google's preorder bundle for the Pixel 8 series. If you opt for the Pixel 8, you will get the Pixel Buds Pro for free, one of the best wireless earbuds on the market. And with the Pro model, you'll purportedly get a Pixel Watch 2 at no cost. The bundle appears similar to last year's Pixel 7 series and corroborates a previous leak.

Google provided a similar preorder bundle with the Pixel 7a in May this year, where you could get the Pixel Buds-A Series for free.

This preorder bundle would make the new Pixels a lot more value for money. A free $350 smartwatch will help justify the Pixel 8 Pro's rumored $1,000 price tag, especially since the Pixel Watch 2 could pack some significant changes, including the switch to a faster and more efficient Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip and new health sensors. Based on all the leaks, the watch could give the best Android watches tough competition this year. And if you were planning to buy the phone and the smartwatch, the preorder bundle is a no-brainer.

With the Pixel 8 seemingly costing $100 more than its predecessor this year, a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro will help sweeten the deal.

Leaked Google Store pages of the new Pixels from before suggest the company offering up to six months of 2TB Google One subscription, three months of YouTube Premium, and six months of Fitbit Premium as a preorder bonus. That's nearly $200 of additional freebies through subscriptions to some useful services. But you will likely be eligible for them only if you are a new subscriber.

It's likely that the preorder bundle will only be available upon purchasing the Pixel 8 from Google's online store in the US and select other markets. Other retailers may or may not offer a similar bundle. There will likely be a strong preorder rush for the new Pixels after Google's announcement on October 4, so try to get your order in early if you want to secure the bundle.

Rajesh started following the latest happenings in the world of Android around the release of the Nexus One and Samsung Galaxy S. After flashing custom ROMs and kernels on his beloved Galaxy S, he started writing about Android for a living. He uses the latest flagship Samsung phone as his daily driver, although he’s a Pixel fanboy at heart. And yes, he carries an iPhone as a secondary device. Rajesh has been writing for Android Police since 2021, covering news, how-tos, and features. Based in India, he has previously written for AndroidBeat, Times of India, iPhoneHacks, MySmartPrice, and other tech blogs. He also writes for AP’s sister site MakeUseOf. When not working, you will find him mindlessly scrolling through Twitter, watching a movie, or going on long road trips. You can reach out to him on Twitter or drop a mail at rajesh@androidpolice.com.

