T-Mobile US maintains 5G lead: Ookla – RCR Wireless News

Once again, Ookla has crowned T-Mobile US as the fastest, most consistent and most available mobile operator in the United States. According to the company’s latest speed test, T-Mobile US achieved a median 5G download speed of 216.56 Mbps during Q4 2022. Comparatively, Verizon’s and AT&T’s median download speeds were 127.95 Mbps and 85.39 Mbps, respectively. Ookla did state, however, that while T-Mobile US is clearly in the lead, all three carriers showed improvement over Q3 2022.

Looking at speed more granularly, Ookla reported that while T-Mobile was the fastest mobile operator in 45 states and the District of Columbia during the 2022’s final quarter, AT&T was actually the fastest operator in Vermont and Montana.

In the category of 5G consistency, T-Mobile came out on top with 77.2%, down from 84.4% in Q3. Verizon followed close behind at 76.1%., while AT&T rounded out the list at 69.0%.

However, Verizon statistically tied with T-Mobile US in the category of 5G consistency during Q3 2022 at 75.6% and 75.3%. AT&T lagged slightly at 69.6%. T-Mobile and Verizon also achieved statistically similar 5G video scores at 81.50 and 81.30, respectively. AT&T again followed at 73.48.

Ookla also found that T-Mobile had the best 5G availability at 69.2% — the same results it received during Q3. AT&T was second at 64.5% and Verizon was far behind at 34.3%. Verizon, though, did have the lowest median multi-server latency at 53 ms. T-Mobile was a close second at 54 ms and AT&T was third at 60 ms.

The report also looked at chipset performance, concluding that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 was the fastest chipset in the U.S. in Q4, with a median download speed of 141.49, followed by Google’s Tensor G2, Snapdragon X65 5G, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and finally, the Snapdragon 888 5G. “For context, no chipset achieved over 90 Mbps during Q4 2021,” stated Ookla.

