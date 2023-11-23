Apple Loop: M3 Max Details, AirPods 3 Leak, And A New Apple … – Forbes

Apple iPhone 15 Pro specifications updated, Apple M3 Max hardware updated, August 13th: article originally posted August 11th.

Taking a look back at another week of news and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop includes a powerful iPhone camera choice, the iPhone Pro’s massive upgrade, the M3 Max leaks, an AirPods 3, iPhone launch date details, and a new band for the Apple Watch.

TOKYO, JAPAN – APRIL 07: A businessman looks at a temporary closure notice posted in front of the … [+] entrance of the Apple store in Tokyo (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images)

Supersize Your iPhone 15

Photographers and filmmakers looking for a lot of on-board storage will be looking out for the top tier iPhone 15 Pro models at September’s launch. 2 TB of storage looks possible:

“According to …the Korean Naver blog, a supplier source has confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available with double the maximum storage capacity as the iPhone 14 Pro models. In the latter scenario, Apple would be able to maintain four available storage tiers – 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Such storage bumps could also dovetail with rumors that Apple is set to increase the price of iPhone 15 Pro models this year.”

(MacRumors).

Update: Saturday August 11th: The storage isn’t the only part of the specs sheet to be supersized. This weekend saw details on the new A17 Apple Silicon chipset that will be driving the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple tipster Unknownz21 details a CPU with two high-performance cores and four efficiency-focused cores. Alongside this is the news that Apple is still testing a 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM models. iOS has been typically frugal with memory. It remains to eb seen which option Apple will go with.

What is clear is that the A17 chip – one of the first mobile chips to leverage 3nm fabrication – will have more options to promote either battery life or processing power. I’d expect Apple to retain similar endurance to the current models, which should allow for noticeable performance improvement compared to older iPhones.

(Forbes).

Apple Silicon M3 Max Being Tested

Apple has started internal testing the next professional versions of the MacBook Pro. Third-party developer logs have spotted the next generation M3 Max Apple Silicon chipset, and it looks like a beast far in excess of what consumers will need:

“The central processing unit includes 12 high-performance cores, which handle demanding tasks like video editing, and four efficiency cores for less-intensive applications, such as browsing the web. Compared with the top-of-the-line version of the current M2 line for laptops, the new chip has four more high-performance CPU cores and at least two additional graphics cores. The MacBook Pro in testing also includes 48 gigabytes of memory.”

(Bloomberg).

Update: Sunday August 13th: Writing for Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman builds on the specifications of the M3 Max revealed earlier this week with details on which Mac models will ship with the high-end Apple Silicon chipset.

The pattern follows the previous M1 and M2 portfolios. Naturally, the professionally focused 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will offer the M3 Max (alongside the more affordable M2 Pro). Joining them will be the Mac Studio, Apple’s powerful desktop, the MacBook Pro, to the iMac’s MacBook Air.

Don’t expect these to show up quickly. While the M3 laptops are on course for an October release, the more powerful chipsets tend to arrive later in the year. March might be quick; June might be more realistic.

(Bloomberg).

iPhone 16 Pro Prepares For The Dark

Thanks to Sony’s new sensor technology, Apple’s iPhone 16 may significantly increase its low-light performance. While the Sony sensors will no doubt feature in Android handsets, Apple will be leaning into its own software to hopefully make a difference when the handsets launch:

“[Ming-Chi Kuo’s] report gives no clue on which Sony stacked sensor tech will be used in the iPhone 16 Pro cameras, but we can make an educated guess. Sony’s latest stacked sensor tech separates out the photo diodes and pixel transistors, which are normally combined into a single layer. This allows the photo diodes themselves – the bit which actually captures the light – to be significantly larger for the same overall pixel size.

(9to5Mac).

…And The Action Button Leaks

Replacing the mute switch on the next iPhone model with a user-definable action button has been a bit of an off-and-on rumor for some time. It now looks like the action button will feature, and we have the leaked third-party cases to thank:

“As for the leaked cases, the post claims to show three iPhone 15 Pro Apple MagSafe case clones in dark green, black, and dark blue. Instead of featuring a cutout above the volume buttons, these cases include smaller button that you would expect to see if the mute switch was replaced as believed. The source of the photos is also credible when it comes to Apple accessory leaks.

(9to5Mac).

An AirPods 3 Bargain

A welcome addition to Apple’s Refurbished store are the AirPods 3. While they are returns, Apple’s testing allows the company to offer them with the same guarantee and warranty options as first-sale items.

“The refurbished AirPods 3 include a MagSafe Charging Case and are priced at $149, a $30 discount off of the regular $179 price. Apple also has an out of stock listing for $209 refurbished AirPods Pro 2, suggesting those may also be available at a discount in the near future.”

(MacRumors).

A Regular As Clockwork Launch

Apple’s September event is usually relatively predictable; just missing the Berlin IFA event by scheduling for the following Tuesday. That points to September 12th, and it’s a date many industry watchers feel is locked in.

“The next Apple special event is expected to take place in September, and it now looks like the exact date has been set. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has just tweeted that he thinks the unveil date will be Tuesday, September 12.”

(Forbes).

And Finally…

A new watch band could be coming when the Apple Watch is updated. Following on from an existing design, could we see a magnetic buckle which is a touch more affordable than the current leather-based offering?

“The new band design could work similar to the Modern Buckle strap that debuted alongside the original Apple Watch. Apple’s Modern Buckle is a leather strap with stainless steel lugs and a chunky magnetic stainless steel clasp.”

(9to5Mac).

