All the new movies and TV shows streaming in April – Boston.com

By Kevin Slane

With more and more streaming platforms gaining a foothold, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of all the new movies, TV shows, and specials debuting each month.

That’s where we come in. Every month, we publish a full list of what’s new on eight of the most popular streaming services in America: Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+.

While there are a number of buzzworthy TV premieres coming this month, sometimes the biggest news in streaming is when a service adds a hit show to its library. In that vein, Season 6 of the award-winning AMC drama “Better Call Saul” is arriving on Netflix, all seven seasons of the Fox comedy “New Girl” are now on both Hulu and Peacock, and all five seasons of Comedy Central hit “Broad City” are debuting on Paramount Plus.

In the movie realm, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas helm the romantic spy comedy “Ghosted” on Apple TV+, Netflix has an international take on “E.T.” with “Chupa,” and Disney Plus has “Peter Pan & Wendy,” a live-action adaptation of the J.M. Barrie tale from director David Lowery (“A Ghost Story”).

Here are all the new movies, TV shows, and specials streaming in April 2023.

April 1

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson’s War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time (1988)

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Mauritanian

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

The Thing (2011)

Weathering — Netflix Film

Zombieland

April 5

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now — Netflix Documentary

April 6

The Last Stand

April 7

Chupa — Netflix Film

Holy Spider

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign — Netflix Film

Oh Belinda — Netflix Film

April 8

Hunger — Netflix Film

April 12

Operation: Nation — Netflix Film

April 14

Phenomena — Netflix Film

Queens on the Run — Netflix Film

Seven Kings Must Die — Netflix Film

April 15

Doctor Cha — Netflix Series

Time Trap

April 16

The Best Man Holiday

The Mustang

April 18

Longest Third Date — Netflix Documentary

April 19

Chimp Empire — Netflix Documentary

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — Netflix Film

April 21

A Tourist’s Guide to Love — Netflix Film

Chokehold — Netflix Film

One More Time — Netflix Film

April 25

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

April 26

Kiss, Kiss! — Netflix Film

April 27

The Matchmaker — Netflix Film

April 28

AKA — Netflix Film

April 1

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 12

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

April 2

War Sailor: Limited Series — Netflix Series

April 3

Magic Mixies: Season 1

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1

April 4

My Name is Mo’Nique — Netflix Comedy

The Signing — Netflix Series

April 6

BEEF — Netflix Series

April 7

Thicker Than Water — Netflix Series

Transatlantic — Netflix Series

April 10

CoComelon: Season 8 — Netflix Family

April 11

All American: Homecoming Season 2

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman — Netflix Comedy

April 12

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing — Netflix Documentary

CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks — Netflix Comedy

Operation: Nation — Netflix Film

Smother-in-Law: Season 2 — Netflix Series

April 13

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Florida Man — Netflix Series

Obsession — Netflix Series

April 14

Queenmaker — Netflix Series

April 15

Doctor Cha — Netflix Series

April 16

The Nutty Boy Part 2 — Netflix Family

April 17

Oggy Oggy: Season 2 — Netflix Family

April 18

Better Call Saul: Season 6

How to Get Rich — Netflix Series

April 20

The Diplomat — Netflix Series

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites — Netflix Series

April 21

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Rough Diamonds — Netflix Series

April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 — Netflix Family

April 25

John Mulaney: Baby J — Netflix Comedy

April 26

The Good Bad Mother — Netflix Series

Love After Music — Netflix Series

Workin’ Moms: Season 7 — Netflix Series

April 27

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 — Netflix Series

The Nurse — Netflix Series

Sharkdog: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Sweet Tooth: Season 2 — Netflix Series

April 28

InuYasha: Season 6

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — Netflix Series

April 1

The Blue Lagoon, 1980

Breathe, 2017

The Brothers Warner, 2007

The Circle, 2017

Clean and Sober, 1988

The Cold Light of Day, 2012

Coraline, 2009

City by the Sea, 2002

Dark Blue, 2002

Drive Angry, 2011

Dumb & Dumber To, 2014

Enter the Warrior’s Gate, 2016

Entertainment, 2015

Evan Almighty, 2007

Experimenter, 2015

Ghost, 1990

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009

Harriet The Spy, 1996

Hit & Run, 2012

Homegrown, Season 3

The Host, 2007

House at the End of the Street, 2012

The House Bunny, 2008

Hunter Killer, 2018

I Am Love, 2009

Iris, 2014

The Kid, 2019

Kiss the Girls, 1997

Knowing, 2009

Land of the Pharaohs, 1955

The Last Circus, 2010

The Last Days on Mars, 2013

Lemon, 2017

Let’s Be Cops, 2014

Letters To Juliet, 2010

A Lion is in the Streets, 1953

The Long Riders, 1980

Lucy, 2014

Monos, 2019

Mud, 2013

Music Within, 2007

Mystic Pizza, 1988

Noma: My Perfect Storm, 2015

No Way Out, 1987

One Missed Call, 2008

Outlaws, 2017

Outrage, 2009

Push, 2009

Rachel, Rachel, 1968

Results, 2015

Safe Haven, 2013

Safe in Hell, 1931

School Life, 2016

Smokin’ Aces, 2006

The Smurfs 2, 2013

The Smurfs Movie, 2011

The Soloist, 2009

Spring Breakers, 2012

Storm Warning, 1951

The Strawberry Blonde, 1941

Taken 3, 2014

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

Tangerine, 2015

Trespass Against Us, 2016

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015

Valkyrie, 2008

The Wave, 2016

We Are The Best!, 2014

White God, 2014

Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger, 2014

April 11

The Last Ship, 2014

April 29

Moonage Daydream, 2022

April 1

The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Walker: Independence, Season 1

April 3

Royal Crackers, Season 1

April 4

Craig of the Creek, Season 4E

April 6

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

The Winchesters, Season 1

April 7

Kung Fu, Season 3

Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed

April 9

Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1

April 13

Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere

April 14

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4 Premiere

#BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Clone High, 2002

April 16

100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Premiere

Barry, Season 4 Premiere

April 17

Para – We Are King (Para – Wir Sind King), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

April 18

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1D

April 20

Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 21

Diary of an Old Home, Season 2

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 3

April 23

Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor, Special

Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 Premiere

April 27

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Love & Death, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

April 28

Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza), Max Original

Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docu-Series Premiere

April 1

Adam (2009)

American Psycho (2000)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bachelorette (2012)

Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blackthorn (2011)

Body At Brighton Rock (2019)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Boys On The Side (1995)

Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

The Brothers (2001)

CHiPS (2017)

Copycat (1995)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Date Night (2010)

Dear John (2010)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Dredd (2012)

Elysium (2013)

Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

The Fan (1996)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Father Of The Bride (1991)

Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)

The Forgotten (2004)

Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Haywire (2012)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

The Interview (2014)

Joe Somebody (2001)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

The Lady In The Van (2016)

Lincoln (2012)

Made In America (1993)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mission To Mars (2000)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

The Negotiator (1998)

Once (2007)

Prom Night (2008)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Second Act (2018)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Think Like A Man (2012)

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To The Wonder (2012)

We Own The Night (2007)

April 4

Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

April 5

Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)

April 6

The Last Stand (2013)

April 7

Beast of Burden (2018)

The Honeymoon (2022)

Medieval (2022)

Mr. Right (2015)

The Program (2015)

April 8

13 Assassins (2010)

Jesus Camp (2006)

The Queen Of Versailles (2012)

April 9

War with Grandpa (2020)

April 10

The Weekend (2019)

April 13

Door Mouse (2022)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

April 14

The Offering (2023)

Section 8 (2022)

She Will (2021)

April 15

Main Street (2010)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

April 18

The Quake (2018)

April 20

Quasi (2023)

Joyride (2022)

April 21

Poker Face (2022)

April 27

There There (2022)

April 28

Clock (2023)

Banana Split (2018)

Paradise City (2022)

April 1

Black Clover: Complete Seasons 1-2

Dr. STONE: Complete Season 1

Log Horizon: Complete Season 1

Overlord: Complete Season 2

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Complete Season 1

Toriko: Complete Season 1

April 2

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

April 3

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere

April 5

The Good Mothers: Complete Limited Series

The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere

Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 1

April 6

DAVE: Season 3 Premiere

Spy x Family: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)

April 7

Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series

The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla: Premiere

April 10

Blood Money: Complete Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 3

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 1

April 11

Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1

April 12

34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere

April 13

Single Drunk Female: Complete Season 2

April 15

Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash: Complete Season 1

Denis Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KONOSUBA: Complete Season 1

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-3

Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 1

One Piece: Episodes 153-325

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 1

April 17

New Girl: Complete Series

April 19

Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere

April 21

Love Me: Complete Season 2

April 22

Dear Mama: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Secrets of the Elephants: Docuseries Premiere

April 26

Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere

April 28

Peter Pan & Wendy – Premiere

April 2

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee

April 5

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

The Crossover – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Journey to the Center of the Earth – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 22

April 9

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

April 12

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)

Kiff (S1, 5 episodes)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)

Rennervations – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

It’s All Right! – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 23

April 14

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

April 19

Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 7 episodes)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 3 Finale – Chapter 24

April 22

Secrets of the Elephants

April 26

Dino Ranch (S2, 5 episodes)

Going Fur Gold (S1)

Saturdays (S1, 5 episodes)

Matildas: The World at Our Feet – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming

April 21

Ghosted

April 5

Schmidgadoon! (Season 2 Premiere)

April 7

Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker

April 14

Jane (Season 1 Premiere)

The Last Thing He Told Me (Season 1 Premiere)

April 21

Big Beasts (Season 1)

Drops of God (Season 1)

April 1

American Gigolo (1980)

At the Gate of the Ghost (2013)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)

Death Wish 2 (1982)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

Dirty Pretty Things (2003)

Face/Off (1997)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Jigsaw (2017)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Keeping the Faith (2000)

Liar Liar (1997)

Life of Pi (2012)

Lifeguard (1976)

Mary and The Witch’s Flower (2017)

Max Payne (2008)

McLintock (1963)

Moonlight and Valentino (1995)

Morning Glory (2010)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Ong Bak (2005)

Philomena (2013)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

Ray (2004)

School Ties (1992)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Speed (1994)

Staying Alive (1983)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

Terminator Genisys (2015)

The Aviator (2004)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Descendants (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Medallion (2003)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

The Young Messiah (2016)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012)

Titanic (1997)

To the Wonder (2012)

Top Gun (1986)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

We’re No Angels (1989)

Whiplash (2014)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

April 4

Bros (2022)

April 7

On a Wing and a Prayer (2023)

Gangs of Lagos (2023)

April 11

Ticket to Paradise (2022)

April 12

Alter Ego (2022)

Big Bad Wolves (2014)

Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)

Kill Me Three Times (2015)

Life Itself (2014)

The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2018)

Whose Streets? (2017)

April 19

Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)

Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (2006)

Demon Warriors (2007)

Happy Happy (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Magic Trip (2011)

Playback (2012)

Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

April 21

Judy Blume Forever (2023)

April 26

Crazy Love (2007)

Syrup (2013)

April 4

Redefined: J.R. Smith (2023)

April 6

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (2023)

April 14

Greek Salad (2023)

April 21

Dead Ringers (2023)

April 28

Citadel (2023)

April 1

1984

American Gigolo

As Good As It Gets

Baby Boom

Basic Instinct 2

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Crawlspace

Curse Of The Pink Panther

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fight Club

Fled

Forbidden City Cop

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Get Shorty

Ghost Town

Ghost World

Heaven’s Gate

I Got The Hook-Up

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5

Jailhouse Rock

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Lifeforce

Lifeguard

Lincoln

Mad Max

Married to the Mob

Mother!

Old School

Out of Time

Planet of the Apes

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Revenge Of The Pink Panther

Ride

Road Trip

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Ronin

Runaway Jury

Shutter Island

Small Soldiers

Son Of The Pink Panther

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate: The Ark of Truth

The Adventures of Tintin

The Core

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather, Part II (Remastered)

The Help

The Killing

The Last House on the Left

The Long Goodbye

The Woman in Red

Trail Of The Pink Panther

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Wall Street

Wargames

Weekend at Bernie’s

Where Hope Grows

Young Sherlock Holmes

April 14

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

April 21

Cyrano, My Love

April 5

Broad City (Seasons 1-5)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)

Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out (Season 15)

The Challenge: Argentina (Season 1)

April 6

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Season 1 Premiere)

April 9

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys

April 11

FBI True (Season 2 premiere)

Save Me (Seasons 1-2)

Signal (Season 1)

Voice (Seasons 1-2)

April 12

America in Black

Jeff Dunham: Me The People

Supah Ninjas (Seasons 1-2)

April 14

Rugrats Season 2 premiere

April 19

Cartel Crew (Seasons 1-3)

Crank Yankers (Season 6)

Fairview (Season 1)

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)

April 20

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 premiere

April 26

Middlemost Post (Season 1)

Noah’s Arc (Seasons 1-2)

The Hills: New Beginnings (Season 2)

Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah

YO! MTV Raps Classic (Season 2)

April 30

Fatal Attraction (Season 1 Premiere)

April 1

8 Mile, 2002

Baby Mama, 2008

Billy Madison, 1995

Blue Valentine, 2011

The Boy Next Door, 2015

Bridesmaids, 2011

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

Bulletproof, 1996

The Change-Up, 2011

Death at a Funeral, 2010

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Dirty Dancing, 1987

Doom, 2005

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004

Fifty Shades Darker, 2017

Fifty Shades Freed, 2018

The Fighting Temptations, 2003

For Love of the Game, 1999

Gandhi, 1982

Gangs of New York, 2003

Ghost Rider, 2007

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance, 2012

Half Baked, 1998

Happy Gilmore, 1996

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

The Help, 2011

How High, 2001

Jumanji, 1995

The Karate Kid, 2010

Memoirs of a Geisha, 2005

Mercury Rising, 1998

Moneyball, 2011

Oblivion, 2013

Penguins of Madagascar, 2014

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016

Ride Along 2, 2016

Snatch, 2000

Spy Game, 2001

Waist Deep, 2006

Wanted, 2008

The Waterboy, 1998

Waterworld, 1995

April 7

Praise This, 2023 (Peacock Original Film)

April 9

The Professional Bridesmaid, 2023 (Hallmark)

April 10

The Blessing Bracelet, 2023 (Hallmark)

April 16

Fist Fight, 2017

The Wedding Cottage, 2023 (Hallmark)

April 19

The Lego Batman Movie, 2017

April 21

The 355, 2022

April 23

A Pinch of Portugal, 2023 (Hallmark)

April 30

Hearts in the Game, 2023 (Hallmark)

April 3

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

April 6

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

April 10

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

April 13

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

April 17

Flor Salvaje, Season 1

New Girl, Seasons 1-7

Nikki Bella Says I Do, Season 1 (E!)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

April 20

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episodes 1-4, New Episodes Thursdays (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

April 24

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

April 27

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

