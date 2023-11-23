All the new movies and TV shows streaming in April – Boston.com

By Kevin Slane
With more and more streaming platforms gaining a foothold, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of all the new movies, TV shows, and specials debuting each month.
That’s where we come in. Every month, we publish a full list of what’s new on eight of the most popular streaming services in America: Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+.
While there are a number of buzzworthy TV premieres coming this month, sometimes the biggest news in streaming is when a service adds a hit show to its library. In that vein, Season 6 of the award-winning AMC drama “Better Call Saul” is arriving on Netflix, all seven seasons of the Fox comedy “New Girl” are now on both Hulu and Peacock, and all five seasons of Comedy Central hit “Broad City” are debuting on Paramount Plus.
In the movie realm, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas helm the romantic spy comedy “Ghosted” on Apple TV+, Netflix has an international take on “E.T.” with “Chupa,” and Disney Plus has “Peter Pan & Wendy,” a live-action adaptation of the J.M. Barrie tale from director David Lowery (“A Ghost Story”).
Here are all the new movies, TV shows, and specials streaming in April 2023.
April 1
28 Days
A League of Their Own
American Hustle
Battleship
The Birds
Born on the Fourth of July
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Charlie Wilson’s War
Conan the Destroyer
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Friday Night Lights
Hotel Transylvania
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
How to Train Your Dragon
I, Frankenstein
Inception
Inside Man
The Land Before Time (1988)
Marnie
Matilda (1996)
The Mauritanian
The Negotiator
Not Another Teen Movie
Psycho (1960)
Puss in Boots
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
The Thing (2011)
Weathering — Netflix Film
Zombieland
April 5
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now — Netflix Documentary
April 6
The Last Stand
April 7
Chupa — Netflix Film
Holy Spider
Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign — Netflix Film
Oh Belinda — Netflix Film
April 8
Hunger — Netflix Film
April 12
Operation: Nation — Netflix Film
April 14
Phenomena — Netflix Film
Queens on the Run — Netflix Film
Seven Kings Must Die — Netflix Film
April 15
Doctor Cha — Netflix Series
Time Trap
April 16
The Best Man Holiday
The Mustang
April 18
Longest Third Date — Netflix Documentary
April 19
Chimp Empire — Netflix Documentary
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — Netflix Film
April 21
A Tourist’s Guide to Love — Netflix Film
Chokehold — Netflix Film
One More Time — Netflix Film
April 25
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
April 26
Kiss, Kiss! — Netflix Film
April 27
The Matchmaker — Netflix Film
April 28
AKA — Netflix Film
April 1
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Hoarders: Season 12
Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
April 2
War Sailor: Limited Series — Netflix Series
April 3
Magic Mixies: Season 1
Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1
April 4
My Name is Mo’Nique — Netflix Comedy
The Signing — Netflix Series
April 6
BEEF — Netflix Series
April 7
Thicker Than Water — Netflix Series
Transatlantic — Netflix Series
April 10
CoComelon: Season 8 — Netflix Family
April 11
All American: Homecoming Season 2
Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman — Netflix Comedy
April 12
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing — Netflix Documentary
CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks — Netflix Comedy
Operation: Nation — Netflix Film
Smother-in-Law: Season 2 — Netflix Series
April 13
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Florida Man — Netflix Series
Obsession — Netflix Series
April 14
Queenmaker — Netflix Series
April 15
Doctor Cha — Netflix Series
April 16
The Nutty Boy Part 2 — Netflix Family
April 17
Oggy Oggy: Season 2 — Netflix Family
April 18
Better Call Saul: Season 6
How to Get Rich — Netflix Series
April 20
The Diplomat — Netflix Series
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites — Netflix Series
April 21
Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Rough Diamonds — Netflix Series
April 22
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 — Netflix Family
April 25
John Mulaney: Baby J — Netflix Comedy
April 26
The Good Bad Mother — Netflix Series
Love After Music — Netflix Series
Workin’ Moms: Season 7 — Netflix Series
April 27
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 — Netflix Series
The Nurse — Netflix Series
Sharkdog: Season 3 — Netflix Family
Sweet Tooth: Season 2 — Netflix Series
April 28
InuYasha: Season 6
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — Netflix Series
April 1
The Blue Lagoon, 1980
Breathe, 2017
The Brothers Warner, 2007
The Circle, 2017
Clean and Sober, 1988
The Cold Light of Day, 2012
Coraline, 2009
City by the Sea, 2002
Dark Blue, 2002
Drive Angry, 2011
Dumb & Dumber To, 2014
Enter the Warrior’s Gate, 2016
Entertainment, 2015
Evan Almighty, 2007
Experimenter, 2015
Ghost, 1990
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009
Harriet The Spy, 1996
Hit & Run, 2012
Homegrown, Season 3
The Host, 2007
House at the End of the Street, 2012
The House Bunny, 2008
Hunter Killer, 2018
I Am Love, 2009
Iris, 2014
The Kid, 2019
Kiss the Girls, 1997
Knowing, 2009
Land of the Pharaohs, 1955
The Last Circus, 2010
The Last Days on Mars, 2013
Lemon, 2017
Let’s Be Cops, 2014
Letters To Juliet, 2010
A Lion is in the Streets, 1953
The Long Riders, 1980
Lucy, 2014
Monos, 2019
Mud, 2013
Music Within, 2007
Mystic Pizza, 1988
Noma: My Perfect Storm, 2015
No Way Out, 1987
One Missed Call, 2008
Outlaws, 2017
Outrage, 2009
Push, 2009
Rachel, Rachel, 1968
Results, 2015
Safe Haven, 2013
Safe in Hell, 1931
School Life, 2016
Smokin’ Aces, 2006
The Smurfs 2, 2013
The Smurfs Movie, 2011
The Soloist, 2009
Spring Breakers, 2012
Storm Warning, 1951
The Strawberry Blonde, 1941
Taken 3, 2014
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
Tangerine, 2015
Trespass Against Us, 2016
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015
Valkyrie, 2008
The Wave, 2016
We Are The Best!, 2014
White God, 2014
Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger, 2014
April 11
The Last Ship, 2014
April 29
Moonage Daydream, 2022
April 1
The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)
Walker: Independence, Season 1
April 3
Royal Crackers, Season 1
April 4
Craig of the Creek, Season 4E
April 6
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
The Winchesters, Season 1
April 7
Kung Fu, Season 3
Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed
April 9
Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1
April 13
Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere
April 14
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4 Premiere
#BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Clone High, 2002
April 16
100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Premiere
Barry, Season 4 Premiere
April 17
Para – We Are King (Para – Wir Sind King), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
April 18
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1D
April 20
Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
April 21
Diary of an Old Home, Season 2
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 3
April 23
Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor, Special
Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 Premiere
April 27
The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Love & Death, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
April 28
Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza), Max Original
Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docu-Series Premiere
April 1
Adam (2009)
American Psycho (2000)
Baby Mama (2008)
Bachelorette (2012)
Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Big Daddy (1999)
Blackthorn (2011)
Body At Brighton Rock (2019)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
Boys On The Side (1995)
Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)
Bridesmaids (2011)
Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)
The Brothers (2001)
CHiPS (2017)
Copycat (1995)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Date Night (2010)
Dear John (2010)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)
Dredd (2012)
Elysium (2013)
Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)
The Fan (1996)
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
Father Of The Bride (1991)
Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)
The Forgotten (2004)
Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)
Haywire (2012)
High Fidelity (2000)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
The Interview (2014)
Joe Somebody (2001)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
The Lady In The Van (2016)
Lincoln (2012)
Made In America (1993)
Made Of Honor (2008)
Mission To Mars (2000)
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)
Nanny McPhee (2006)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
The Negotiator (1998)
Once (2007)
Prom Night (2008)
Revenge of the Nerds (1984)
Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)
Righteous Kill (2008)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
Runaway Jury (2003)
Second Act (2018)
The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
Think Like A Man (2012)
Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)
To The Wonder (2012)
We Own The Night (2007)
April 4
Escape From Planet Earth (2013)
April 5
Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)
April 6
The Last Stand (2013)
April 7
Beast of Burden (2018)
The Honeymoon (2022)
Medieval (2022)
Mr. Right (2015)
The Program (2015)
April 8
13 Assassins (2010)
Jesus Camp (2006)
The Queen Of Versailles (2012)
April 9
War with Grandpa (2020)
April 10
The Weekend (2019)
April 13
Door Mouse (2022)
Flux Gourmet (2022)
April 14
The Offering (2023)
Section 8 (2022)
She Will (2021)
April 15
Main Street (2010)
Serious Moonlight (2009)
Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)
Zero Days (2016)
April 18
The Quake (2018)
April 20
Quasi (2023)
Joyride (2022)
April 21
Poker Face (2022)
April 27
There There (2022)
April 28
Clock (2023)
Banana Split (2018)
Paradise City (2022)
April 1
Black Clover: Complete Seasons 1-2
Dr. STONE: Complete Season 1
Log Horizon: Complete Season 1
Overlord: Complete Season 2
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Complete Season 1
Toriko: Complete Season 1
April 2
Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
April 3
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere
April 5
The Good Mothers: Complete Limited Series
The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere
Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 1
April 6
DAVE: Season 3 Premiere
Spy x Family: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)
April 7
Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series
The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla: Premiere
April 10
Blood Money: Complete Season 1
Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 3
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 1
April 11
Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1
April 12
34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere
April 13
Single Drunk Female: Complete Season 2
April 15
Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash: Complete Season 1
Denis Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
KONOSUBA: Complete Season 1
LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-3
Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 1
One Piece: Episodes 153-325
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 1
April 17
New Girl: Complete Series
April 19
Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere
April 21
Love Me: Complete Season 2
April 22
Dear Mama: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Secrets of the Elephants: Docuseries Premiere
April 26
Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere
April 28
Peter Pan & Wendy – Premiere
April 2
The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)
Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee
April 5
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)
The Crossover – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Journey to the Center of the Earth – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 22
April 9
The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
April 12
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)
Kiff (S1, 5 episodes)
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)
Rennervations – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
It’s All Right! – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 23
April 14
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
April 19
Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)
Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)
PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 7 episodes)
Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 3 Finale – Chapter 24
April 22
Secrets of the Elephants
April 26
Dino Ranch (S2, 5 episodes)
Going Fur Gold (S1)
Saturdays (S1, 5 episodes)
Matildas: The World at Our Feet – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming
April 21
Ghosted
April 5
Schmidgadoon! (Season 2 Premiere)
April 7
Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker
April 14
Jane (Season 1 Premiere)
The Last Thing He Told Me (Season 1 Premiere)
April 21
Big Beasts (Season 1)
Drops of God (Season 1)
April 1
American Gigolo (1980)
At the Gate of the Ghost (2013)
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)
Couples Retreat (2009)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)
Death Wish 2 (1982)
Death Wish 3 (1985)
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)
Dirty Pretty Things (2003)
Face/Off (1997)
Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)
Fighting with My Family (2019)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)
Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)
Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)
Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)
Jigsaw (2017)
Jumping the Broom (2011)
Keeping the Faith (2000)
Liar Liar (1997)
Life of Pi (2012)
Lifeguard (1976)
Mary and The Witch’s Flower (2017)
Max Payne (2008)
McLintock (1963)
Moonlight and Valentino (1995)
Morning Glory (2010)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
Ong Bak (2005)
Philomena (2013)
Racing with the Moon (1984)
Ray (2004)
School Ties (1992)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
Small Soldiers (1998)
Soul Surfer (2011)
Speed (1994)
Staying Alive (1983)
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
Terminator Genisys (2015)
The Aviator (2004)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Descendants (2011)
The Joy Luck Club (1993)
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Mechanic (2011)
The Medallion (2003)
The Sisters Brothers (2018)
The Two Faces of January (2014)
The Young Messiah (2016)
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012)
Titanic (1997)
To the Wonder (2012)
Top Gun (1986)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
We’re No Angels (1989)
Whiplash (2014)
Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
April 4
Bros (2022)
April 7
On a Wing and a Prayer (2023)
Gangs of Lagos (2023)
April 11
Ticket to Paradise (2022)
April 12
Alter Ego (2022)
Big Bad Wolves (2014)
Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)
Kill Me Three Times (2015)
Life Itself (2014)
The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2018)
Whose Streets? (2017)
April 19
Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)
Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (2006)
Demon Warriors (2007)
Happy Happy (2011)
I Melt With You (2011)
Magic Trip (2011)
Playback (2012)
Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)
April 21
Judy Blume Forever (2023)
April 26
Crazy Love (2007)
Syrup (2013)
April 4
Redefined: J.R. Smith (2023)
April 6
Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (2023)
April 14
Greek Salad (2023)
April 21
Dead Ringers (2023)
April 28
Citadel (2023)
April 1
1984
American Gigolo
As Good As It Gets
Baby Boom
Basic Instinct 2
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Crawlspace
Curse Of The Pink Panther
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fight Club
Fled
Forbidden City Cop
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Shorty
Ghost Town
Ghost World
Heaven’s Gate
I Got The Hook-Up
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5
Jailhouse Rock
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Lifeforce
Lifeguard
Lincoln
Mad Max
Married to the Mob
Mother!
Old School
Out of Time
Planet of the Apes
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
Revenge Of The Pink Panther
Ride
Road Trip
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Ronin
Runaway Jury
Shutter Island
Small Soldiers
Son Of The Pink Panther
Stargate: Continuum
Stargate: The Ark of Truth
The Adventures of Tintin
The Core
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather, Part II (Remastered)
The Help
The Killing
The Last House on the Left
The Long Goodbye
The Woman in Red
Trail Of The Pink Panther
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Wall Street
Wargames
Weekend at Bernie’s
Where Hope Grows
Young Sherlock Holmes
April 14
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
April 21
Cyrano, My Love
April 5
Broad City (Seasons 1-5)
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)
Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out (Season 15)
The Challenge: Argentina (Season 1)
April 6
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Season 1 Premiere)
April 9
A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys
April 11
FBI True (Season 2 premiere)
Save Me (Seasons 1-2)
Signal (Season 1)
Voice (Seasons 1-2)
April 12
America in Black
Jeff Dunham: Me The People
Supah Ninjas (Seasons 1-2)
April 14
Rugrats Season 2 premiere
April 19
Cartel Crew (Seasons 1-3)
Crank Yankers (Season 6)
Fairview (Season 1)
The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)
April 20
Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 premiere
April 26
Middlemost Post (Season 1)
Noah’s Arc (Seasons 1-2)
The Hills: New Beginnings (Season 2)
Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah
YO! MTV Raps Classic (Season 2)
April 30
Fatal Attraction (Season 1 Premiere)
April 1
8 Mile, 2002
Baby Mama, 2008
Billy Madison, 1995
Blue Valentine, 2011
The Boy Next Door, 2015
Bridesmaids, 2011
Brokeback Mountain, 2005
Bulletproof, 1996
The Change-Up, 2011
Death at a Funeral, 2010
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Dirty Dancing, 1987
Doom, 2005
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
Fifty Shades Darker, 2017
Fifty Shades Freed, 2018
The Fighting Temptations, 2003
For Love of the Game, 1999
Gandhi, 1982
Gangs of New York, 2003
Ghost Rider, 2007
Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance, 2012
Half Baked, 1998
Happy Gilmore, 1996
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008
The Help, 2011
How High, 2001
Jumanji, 1995
The Karate Kid, 2010
Memoirs of a Geisha, 2005
Mercury Rising, 1998
Moneyball, 2011
Oblivion, 2013
Penguins of Madagascar, 2014
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016
Ride Along 2, 2016
Snatch, 2000
Spy Game, 2001
Waist Deep, 2006
Wanted, 2008
The Waterboy, 1998
Waterworld, 1995
April 7
Praise This, 2023 (Peacock Original Film)
April 9
The Professional Bridesmaid, 2023 (Hallmark)
April 10
The Blessing Bracelet, 2023 (Hallmark)
April 16
Fist Fight, 2017
The Wedding Cottage, 2023 (Hallmark)
April 19
The Lego Batman Movie, 2017
April 21
The 355, 2022
April 23
A Pinch of Portugal, 2023 (Hallmark)
April 30
Hearts in the Game, 2023 (Hallmark)
April 3
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
April 6
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
April 10
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
April 13
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
April 17
Flor Salvaje, Season 1
New Girl, Seasons 1-7
Nikki Bella Says I Do, Season 1 (E!)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
April 20
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episodes 1-4, New Episodes Thursdays (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
April 24
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
April 27
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
