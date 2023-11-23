Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and New Documentary … – Lucasfilm

Soon you can stream Indy’s final adventure and an all-new film about the man who plays him.

Lucasfilm has unveiled that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will arrive on Disney+ on December 1, 2023. If you’re keeping track, that’s just one month away.

Lucasfilm also announced that a brand-new, feature-length documentary will arrive on Disney+ the same day. Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford explores the untold story behind one actor’s journey playing one of cinema’s most iconic heroes.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny also arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 5, 2023. The release includes exclusive bonus features as well as a unique “score-only” version of the film. Click here to pre-order and learn more.

