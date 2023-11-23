T-Mobile is switching some customers to pricier plans. How to opt … – USA TODAY

If you’re a T-Mobile customer, take a close look at your phone bill.

The cell phone carrier is running a test in which it automatically switches some customers to more expensive rate plans unless they opt out.

“We haven’t kicked it off yet, this would be a small-scale test where we reach out to a small subset of customers who are on older rate plans to let them know they have the opportunity to move to newer, better plans with more features and more value,” T-Mobile said in a statement to USA TODAY.

The rate hike affects some customers on older unlimited plans such as T-Mobile One, Simple/Select Choice, Magenta and Magenta 55 Plus. Those customers will be migrated to Go5G.

The new plans increase the cost per line by $10 (or $5 a line with auto pay). Go5G plans start at $75 a month per phone line including taxes and fees.

“Eligible customers would hear from us when this starts,” T-Mobile said. “No customer accounts will be changed until then.”

Customers can choose to stay on their current or similar plan if they prefer, T-Mobile said. If you want to opt out, call T-Mobile customer service.

T-Mobile markets itself as a customer-friendly “Un-carrier” but, with its 2020 takeover of Sprint, it has led a wave of consolidation that has left consumers with fewer choices.

T-Mobile-Sprint mergerWill you pay more for your cellular plan?

The carrier – now the country’s second largest of three nationwide cell phone networks – pledged not to raise rates on plans for three years to win regulatory approval for the Sprint takeover.

Rivals AT&T and Verizon raised rates on older plans last year.

