AT&T Cloud Voice with Webex Go for the Mobile-First Business – AT&T Newsroom

AT&T Blog

November 01, 2023

New Offer from AT&T and Cisco Helps Power and Secure Mobile Collaboration

A few months ago, we announced our collaboration with Cisco to deliver a mobile-first unified collaboration experience and further empower today’s hybrid workforce. One of our first new joint offers, available for pre-order now, is AT&T Cloud Voice with Webex Go.

AT&T Cloud Voice with Webex Go aims to help businesses improve mobile collaboration across their workforces. It allows for tighter integration of business-owned mobile devices with calling features from a native dialer – just one AT&T mobile calling number across all Webex devices to enable on the go collaboration. We expect this new offer will help businesses overcome historically siloed and fragmented mobile experiences.

AT&T Cloud Voice with Webex Go, prominently featured at last week’s Cisco’s Webex One event, already has a number of high-profile customers participating in its beta program and enjoying the many benefits, including reduced costs, simplified controls, and an experience focused on mobile-first productivity.

As businesses optimize their shift to mobile, AT&T Cloud Voice with Webex Go offers the potential for significant operational, financial, and performance benefits. These benefits include:

Businesses want a consistent and reliable communication experience. An industry analyst with Cavell Group highlighted the reliability of AT&T Cloud Voice with Webex Go in a report and said “the collaboration will enable enterprise and mid-market businesses to communicate effectively, securely, and reliably on any device, fulfilling businesses’ requirements for collaboration on-the-go in a compliant way.”

We see a big opportunity for our existing and new customers to take advantage of the next wave in collaboration using AT&T Cloud Voice with Webex Go. It allows customers to use the AT&T mobile network for high quality voice and data with robust security. It also provides users an experience that is easy to use and eliminates difficult configuration challenges for users and their IT managers.

Together with Cisco, we remain committed in our efforts to enhance mobile-first collaboration for all. Visit AT&T Cloud Voice with Webex Go for more information.

Read more AT&T Business news

Learn how we are helping launch a program to independently certify the network edge products and services fueling the business digital transformation trend.

We’re delivering solutions that help our customers achieve their net-zero ambitions. Here's how we help businesses lower their impact on the environment.

Learn more about AT&T’s commitment to the success of small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

source