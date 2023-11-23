Rumor: Xbox Series X Digital Model Could Be on the Way – GameRant

A huge rumor suggests that Xbox fans may be in for a treat, as Microsoft is considering releasing an Xbox Series X digital model.

A rumor suggesting that Microsoft may be releasing an Xbox Series X digital model is currently making the rounds. With Microsoft revealing its impressive Q4 sales from 2022, the argument can be made that Xbox Series X/S has been doing very well. Xbox Game Pass may be the main source of the boost in Xbox support, but that also means the console likely has a bright future moving forward.

While Microsoft claims that the Xbox has lost the console wars, the Xbox Series X/S is enjoying current success. The company posted that 2023's fiscal year gained a record number of monthly Xbox users. Microsoft attributed its recent growth to new third-party game releases on Xbox Game Pass. All in all, the gaming giant seemed to be enjoying its success on the software side while downplaying the hardware sales. With this huge focus on digital gaming, it seems Microsoft may be exploring the trend further in the future.

During one episode of the XboxEra Podcast, prominent Xbox leaker and host Shpeshal Nick reported that Microsoft is considering a digital-only edition of the Xbox Series X. The main takeaway from this is the company possibly reducing the size of the console by removing the disc drive. Rumors suggest that the said digital edition Series X, along with other hardware, is being targeted for a 2025 release. While the Xbox Series S exists as a digital-only version of the Xbox, there are a lot of hardware differences that affect consumers' decisions to purchase the product. One of these features is the addition of 4K gaming. Admittedly, this is one of the weaker points from Microsoft's battle with Sony, as the PS5 shares the same specifications whether the console is digital or comes with a disc drive.

Oddly enough, Xbox boss Phil Spencer was not concerned with Xbox console sales, as he believes there are different metrics in terms of success. This statement might put the Xbox Series X digital edition rumors to question as Microsoft may be taking a different approach when it comes to console sales. Interestingly, the company seems to be enjoying what success it has in the gaming community.

Still, with rumors of a new Nintendo console, as well as a PS5 Pro console leak, it would be silly not to plan in line with Microsoft's competitor's moves. Whether the Xbox Series X digital edition is going to come out, the gaming giant should best be on its guard when dealing with the console wars. Admittedly, introducing a digital-only Xbox Series X could actually boost sales for Microsoft, and possibly get it ahead of the console wars, should it prove to be true.

