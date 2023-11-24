Deal Alert! Fire TV Stick 4K Max Just $28.99! Refurbished – Cord Cutters News



Want a great streaming player at a great price? Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for just $28.99 refurbished. This is down from the $54.99 price you would pay if you bought it new.

This comes with Amazon’s promises that the device is fully tested and can be returned if you have any issues. Making this a great way to get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at a great price vs buying it brand new.

You can find the Fire TV Stick 4K Max on Amazon HERE.

Here is how Amazon describes the Fire TV Stick 4K Max refurbished:

