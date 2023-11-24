Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is nearly half off right now – Engadget

Now might be the time to upgrade your living room streaming setup. Amazon has the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $30, or nearly half off. You can also get the regular 4K model for $27 (normally $50) if the Max is out of stock. And if you’re in the market for a full-fledged television, the company is running a sale on Fire TV sets that includes its own 2-Series and Omni models as well as offerings from Hisense, Insignia, Pioneer and Toshiba.

Amazon’s highest-end streaming stick is down to a very low price.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max may be small, but it could cover all you need from a media player. It supports a wide range of services, including Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+, and can handle multiple HDR formats (including Dolby Vision and HDR10+) wth Dolby Atmos audio. It’s faster than Amazon’s other streaming dongles, and offers robust Alexa smart home support that includes live picture-in-picture for your video doorbell.

There are other good streaming devices to consider. You may want a Roku Streaming Stick 4K or Google Chromecast if you can find them on sale, particularly if you aren’t wedded to the Alexa ecosystem. And if you’re looking for a powerful do-it-all box that can handle gaming, you’re better off paying extra for an Apple TV 4K or NVIDIA Shield TV Pro. At $30, though, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is difficult to top — you’re getting strong all-round functionality at the price of a budget device.

