GTA Online weekly update November 23: Sprunk & eCola event … – Dexerto

The GTA Online November 23 weekly update patch notes are here with the Sprunk vs eCola event returning, as well as various discounts, and boosts. Here’s everything you need to know about Rockstar’s newest GTA update.
As regular GTA Online players will know, Rockstar provides a new update each week, adding or switching around content. This usually includes login bonuses, boosted rewards for specific missions, featured races, and a whole lot more.
The past 12 months have been a big one for Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto with tons of drama and news involving GTA 6. The long-awaited sequel was revealed last year, but the game has been exposed, presumably, well ahead of time with a huge leak. Rockstar has since confirmed the leaked footage to be genuine, and the hacker has been arrested.
We’re still waiting for more info on that front and the GTA Online follow-up, but until that time, let’s see what’s been added in the most recent GTA 5 update on November 23, 2023. These are the full patch notes.
The previous few weeks of GTA Online updates have been all about Halloween with the Ghosts Exposed collectibles, UFO sightings, and phantom cars. However, things are starting to return to normal in Los Santos.
This week, the Sprunk & eCola event is making a return as Rockstar are challenging the community to drink 100 million cans of Sprunk and eCola before the end of the month to unlock the custom Sprunk and eCola vanity license plates, the Sprunk x eCola Bodysuit, and a Sprunk x eCola branded livery for the Mammoth F-160 Raiju later this year.
There is also a focus on the Diamond Casino & Resort this week too. If you’re doing the heist, there is an increased chance you’ll find diamonds. Completing the heist will also net you the snazzy Diamond Strike Vest
This week’s GTA Online Prize Ride car to acquire is the Annis Remus. You’ll need to place top 3 in LS Car Meet races for two consecutive days to unlock it.
You can pick up the Übermacht Rhinehart this week, featured on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel reward, so could get it for free if your luck is in – or you know how to win every time.
As of November 23, 2023, the GTA Online mission with the highest payout is still the Cayo Perico Heist. Though, it’s not as lucrative as it once was.
There are a handful of 3-2x GTA$ & RP opportunities this week. Sadly the 5x bonus for Taxi Work is gone.
3x GTA$ & RP
3x
2x GTA$
This week, log in and you’ll unlock the Turkey Mask for playing for just 30 minutes. Drinks are still free from the Casino too!
Black Friday discounts – November 24-28
50% off
40% off
30% off
25% off
Twitch Prime Gaming rewards in GTA Online change regularly.
Players can snag the following through Twitch Prime Gaming:
If you would like to claim your Twitch Prime Gaming rewards following the November 23 GTA Online weekly update, check out our guide with all of the information.
Check back next week when we bring you the November 30 GTA Online weekly update patch notes!
