Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction as LUNC Pumps Up 20% – $1 … – Cryptonews

Despite the fact that broader cryptocurrency markets are flatlining into the year’s end amid low volumes, with many traders and big market players taking holidays, LUNC is seeing a pump. LUNC is the cryptocurrency that powers the still functioning original version of the Terra blockchain and was last trading higher by about 25% on the week just to the north of the $0.00018 level. The cryptocurrency’s near-term technical outlook recently took a turn for the better and, as a result, price predictions are becoming more bullish.

LUNC’s latest rally looks to be as a result of a technical breakout from a downtrend that has been in play since early October. The latest surge, which has seen LUNC jump above $0.00018 from around $0.000145 at the start of the week, has seen the cryptocurrency vault above its 21, 50 and 200-Day Moving Averages at $0.000154, $0.000163 and $0.000179 respectively.

LUNC bulls have likely hit their first profit target since the breakout from the medium-term downtrend. The $0.0001850-$0.00019 area has been an important area of support-turned-resistance since late September. The bulls were unable to push LUNC above this area, suggesting that profit-taking is becoming more of a headwind. That could result in LUNC dipping back towards support in the low-$0.00016s in the near term.

However, the medium-term outlook for LUNC does look a little better in wake of the recent break-out, meaning dip-buyers might jump on any retracement back to the $0.00016 area. If the bulls can muster a lasting break above $0.000185-19 resistance, that could open the door to a push higher towards the next major area of resistance around $0.00028.

A popular question is whether LUNC can return as high as the $1 level. That’s because, prior to the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and the de-pegging of the UST token that caused hyperinflation in LUNA (now LUNC), LUNA used to trade well above $1 per token. Indeed, it actually went as high as $120 at one stage prior to its collapse.

But LUNC’s tokenomics mean a return to $1 is improbable. That’s because there is currently a circulating LUNC token support of nearly 6 trillion. At $1 per token, that would value LUNC at $6 trillion, nearly 19 times more than bitcoin’s current market capitalization. LUNC needs to see a substantial reduction in the number of circulating tokens if it is ever going to stand a chance of recovering to $1.0.

With broader cryptocurrency markets going sideways now for weeks and not showing much promise of a near-term bounce, some investors might be thinking about diversifying their crypto holdings. Here are a few altcoins of promising up-and-coming crypto projects that are currently being sold on the cheap in pre-sale fundraising.

The young move-to-earn crypto niche has shown a lot of promise, but early success stories like STEPN have significant limitations that have, so far, prevented them from conquering the mainstream. FightOut, which touts itself as the future of move-to-earn, wants to change that in 2023. FightOut is a brand new web3 fitness application and gym chain that rewards its users for working out, completing challenges and competing within a first-of-its-kind fitness metaverse.

While existing M2E applications such as STEPN only track steps and require expensive non-fungible token (NFT) buy-ins to take part, FightOut takes a more holistic approach to tracking and rewarding its users for their exercise and activity, and doesn’t require any expensive buy-ins to take part. FightOut seeks to combine the physical and web3 worlds.

The project aims to eventually acquire gyms across all of the world’s major cities, whilst simultaneously promoting an integrated web3 fitness experience. At the center of FightOut’s digital ecosystem will be its smartphone application which, according to FightOut’s whitepaper, is scheduled for launch in Q2 2023.

The FightOut app will harness smartphone and wearable technology to measure and track physical performance. The app will have its own in-house tokenized economy, where users can earn rewards for completing M2E tasks, and can mint their own soul-bound token avatar, through which the user will be able to interact with the FightOut metaverse.

FGHT is the token that powers the FightOut metaverse ecosystem. Users will pay to enter competitions and leagues with FGHT, and winning will be paid out in FGHT.

FGHT can also be used in peer-to-peer fitness wagers. FightOut’s FGHT tokens are currently selling for 60.06 per 1 USDT, and interested investors are encouraged to move fast to secure their tokens, with the pre-sale having already raised over $2.4 million in just a few weeks. FGHT is the token that will power the FightOut crypto ecosystem.

Those interested in investing in a promising crypto trading platform start-up should look no further than Dash 2 Trade. The up-and-coming analytics and social trading platform hopes to take the crypto trading space by storm with a host of unique features. These include trading signals, social sentiment and on-chain indicators, a pre-sale token scoring system, a token listing alert system and a strategy back-testing tool.

Dash 2 Trade’s ecosystem will be powered by the D2T token, which users will need to buy and hold in order to access the platform’s features. Dash 2 Trade is currently conducting a token pre-sale at highly discounted rates and sales recently surpassed $11.0 million. The pre-sale dashboard is going to be released soon, with the development team currently running ahead of schedule. Tokens are currently selling for $0.0533 each and D2T will be listed on its first CEX on Wednesday the 11th of January.

The carbon credit industry is projected to be worth $2.4 trillion by 2027. Democratizing access to accrue these benefits is going to massive business in the years ahead and this is something crypto start-up C+Charge hopes to achieve. C+Charge is currently building a blockchain-based Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payment system for EV charging stations that will allow the drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) to earn carbon credits.

C+Charge aims to boost the role of carbon credits as a key incentive for the adoption of EVs. At present, large manufacturers of EVs like Tesla earn millions from selling carbon credits to polluters. C+Charge wants to democratize the carbon credit market by allowing more of these rewards to find themselves in the hands of the EV owners, rather than just the big businesses.

C+Charge has just started its pre-sale of the CCHG token that its platform will use to pay at EV charging stations. Tokens are currently selling for $0.013 each, though by the end of the presale this will have risen by 80%. Thus, investors interested in getting in early on a promising environmentally friendly cryptocurrency project should move fast.

Amid the growth in popularity in recent years of environmentally and socially friendly investments, investors looking for a green cryptocurrency should consider the IMPT token. IMPT.io has partnered with thousands of the world’s largest retailers to help offset their carbon footprints and allows users to trade carbon credits on the blockchain.

IMPT listed on exchanges back on the 12th of December and, at the current price of $0.019 per token, are currently selling on the cheap. Tokens can be bought on LBANK.

With IMPT listing on Bitmart Exchange on 28 December, IMPT is set to explode.

