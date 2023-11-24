Apple iPhone 16 series tipped to come with a Capture Button – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

27 September 2023

Apple iOS Rumors

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max unveiled a couple of weeks ago feature Action Button, which replaced the mute switch and can perform multiple actions. However, according to MacRumors, next year’s iPhone 16 series will also come with a capacitive button, internally called “Capture Button” and codenamed “Project Nova.”

The publication claims that this capacitive Capture Button will be located on the iPhone’s right-side frame where the Power Button is positioned, albeit lower, where the mmWave cutout is on the iPhone 15 models. And since the Capture Button is placed where the mmWave cutout is, the latter is moved to the left-side frame, below the volume buttons.

The purpose of this Capture Button is unclear, but it’s expected to work like the Home Button on the iPhone SE, mimicking the press of a physical button. The source also claims that the Capture Button will have force sensor functionality. Moreover, unlike the Action Button, which is only present on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Capture Button will feature on the entire iPhone 16 series, meaning the vanilla and Plus models will also get it.

The publication says that Apple has also created a hardware configuration without the Capture Button as a fallback variant in case things don’t go as expected.

In addition to the Capture Button, the iPhone 16 series is expected to get a capacitive Action Button called “Project Atlas.” It will have a design similar to the Capture Button and use strain gauges and reluctance motors to provide haptic feedback.

Besides, the iPhone 16 is expected to have a redesigned camera bump with a vertical camera arrangement like the iPhone 12, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will pack 6.3″ and 6.9″ screens, respectively. That’s 0.2″ bigger than their predecessors.

That said, all this information is based on pre-production models, and since the iPhone 16 lineup’s design is reportedly not finalized, there’s always a chance the final product we get will be entirely different.

