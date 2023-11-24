Windows 11 Beta build (KB5027295) brings WinUI 3, fixes issues related to RAM, BitLocker – Neowin

































































































Jun 29, 2023 13:19 EDT · Hot!



Today, Microsoft has released builds Build 22621.1972 and 22631.1972 (KB5027295) to the Beta Channel for Windows 11 Insiders. The company writes in its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1972 and Build 22631.1972 (KB5027295) to the Beta Channel.

The new build gets several bug fixes like one related to the RAM, an issue related to BitLocker, and more. It also brings WinUI 3 support for Windows App SDK. The full changelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements in Build 22631.1972

[File Explorer]

Fixes in Build 22631.1972

[Settings]

Fixes for BOTH Build 22621.1972 & Build 22631.1972

You can find the official blog post here on Microsoft’s website.









source