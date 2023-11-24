Windows 11 Beta build (KB5027295) brings WinUI 3, fixes issues related to RAM, BitLocker – Neowin

· Hot!
Today, Microsoft has released builds Build 22621.1972 and 22631.1972 (KB5027295) to the Beta Channel for Windows 11 Insiders. The company writes in its blog post:
Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1972 and Build 22631.1972 (KB5027295) to the Beta Channel.
The new build gets several bug fixes like one related to the RAM, an issue related to BitLocker, and more. It also brings WinUI 3 support for Windows App SDK. The full changelog is given below:
Changes and Improvements in Build 22631.1972
[File Explorer]
Fixes in Build 22631.1972
[Settings]
Fixes for BOTH Build 22621.1972 & Build 22631.1972
You can find the official blog post here on Microsoft’s website.
with 5 comment s
with 3 comment s
with 15 comment s
with 3 comment s
to read and post a comment.
Please enter your reason for reporting this comment.
microsoft weekly
windows 11 insider preview
edge
twirl 139
copilot
windows 11 insider preview
windows 11 insider preview promo
geekom a5
windows 11 23h2
win10vswin11
intel 14th gen benchmarks
windows 11 bootable usb
© Since 2000 Neowin LLC. All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
Home Latest News Windows 11 Beta build (KB5027295) brings WinUI 3, fixes issues related to...