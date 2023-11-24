Walmart Black Friday 2023: When do sales start? New deals just leaked – NJ.com

The Walmart Black Friday 2023 sale is just days away. Here's what you need to know about the massive sale's event before it starts.Walmart
Update: Walmart’s Black Friday sale is live now! Shop the sale to score the biggest deals of the year.
The Walmart Black Friday 2023 sale is nearly here and new deals were just leaked.
Walmart kicked off its first holiday sales event dubbed “Black Friday Deals” on November 8 with early savings on Apple AirPods, Dyson vacuums, TVs, and more.
Now, the second event is just a week away and Walmart has launched a flurry of new price drops on some of the hottest gifts of the holiday season, including a 55″ TV for under $200, an Apple Watch SE for $179, and a Nintendo Switch Lite for $199. These deals are some of the lowest prices of the year (if not the lowest) from retail giant that are now offered for longer than ever before.
To help you get ready for the big Walmart Black Friday 2023 sale, here’s everything you need to know about the sale’s event.
The Walmart Black Friday 2023 sale starts online on November 22 at 3 p.m. ET, with Walmart+ members getting early online access to the sale at 12 p.m. ET.
In-store sales start on November 24 (Black Friday) at 6 a.m. local time. Even more deals for main event will be released at 12 p.m. ET on November 20.
A Walmart Cyber Monday sale will follow then the Black Friday event on November 27.
Walmart is offering Walmart+ members early online access to its Black Friday sale three hours before the general public at 12 p.m. ET on November 22. This is a good way to snag those hot ticket items that sell out quickly online and in stores.
While Walmart+ will give you early access to the Walmart “Black Friday Deals” sale, you’ll also get perks, such as unlimited grocery delivery, free shipping with no purchase minimum, fuel discounts, cashback on travel, access to Paramount+ streaming and use of the Scan & Go feature in stores.
A Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 a month or $98 a year.
Walmart has already given a sneak peek at the Black Friday deals that will be available on November 22 and they certainly don’t disappoint.
Here are some of the best upcoming Black Friday markdowns from Walmart to shop online on November 22.
And if you can’t wait a week to shop, Walmart already has some items marked down today:
Check out more Black Friday 2023 deals from Walmart online here.
