Prime Video's Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe Reveals – Amazon Studios

The Canadian Amazon Original will screen at Toronto International Film Festival, Calgary International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, Atlantic International Film Festival, and Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival, before launching exclusively on Prime Video on October 10



Featuring interviews with Canadians touched by kindness and creativity of Mr. Dressup, including Eric McCormack, Graham Greene, the Barenaked Ladies, Jonathan Torrens, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Andrew Phung, Bruce McCulloch, Scott Thompson, Bif Naked, Peter Mansbridge, Yannick Bisson, and Michael J. Fox





TORONTO—September 7, 2023—Prime Video today announced the premiere date and released the trailer and key art for the new Canadian Amazon Original documentary Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe, based on the life and career of legendary Canadian children’s entertainer Ernie Coombs—or, as he is more commonly known by millions of fans, Mr. Dressup. Sharing the untold stories and unique history of one of Canada’s most cherished legacies, Mr Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe launches exclusively on Prime Video on October 10. Mr Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in Canada enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership, for just $9.99/month or best value $99.99/year.

The feature-length documentary tells the origins and history of Canada’s favourite children’s show, Mr. Dressup, which built a legacy of kindness, patience, inclusiveness, and creativity in 4,000 episodes across 29 years on CBC. With never-before-seen footage and interivews, the documentary reveals Ernie Coombs’ two passions: Entertaining others with childlike wonderment and kindness, and the love for his wife and family, who were his support system and biggest fans. From his early days working with Fred Rogers, to his remarkable creative collaboration with puppeteer Judith Lawrence (voice and creator of Casey and Finnegan), to the struggles to fund the iconic series, and finally, his second act touring college campuses, the documentary shows the highs and lows of the creative force that helped raise Canadian children for well over four decades.

The documentary is produced by marblemedia in association with Hawkeye Pictures and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), with the financial participation of the Shaw Rocket Fund, the Ontario Creates Film Fund, and the Rogers Documentary Fund. Produced by Mark Bishop, Matt Hornburg, Aeschylus Poulos. The documentary is directed by Rob McCallum (Power of Grayskull: The Definitive History of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Missing Mom) and written by McCallum and Jordan Christopher Morris. International sales are handled by Distribution360 (D360).

The documentary joins the slate of Canadian Amazon Original series including The Kids in the Hall, The Lake, Three Pines, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, LOL: Qui rira le dernier?, and The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith. Since 2015, Amazon Studios has filmed over 40 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and Upload in British Columbia; The Boys, Reacher, and The Expanse in Ontario; Tales from the Loop in Manitoba; as well as parts of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Quebec.

Mr Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe documentary will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and around the world in the Prime Video catalog, including award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Cinderella, Do, Re & Mi, and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

Prime members will be able to watch the documentary anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, and stream online. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in Canada at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just CAD$ 99/year or CAD$ 9.99/month (plus applicable taxes), new customers can find out more at www.primevideo.com and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

