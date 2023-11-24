11 Legit Black Friday Deals for Home Office Workers in 2023 – Tech.co

Today’s the day, bargain hunters: Black Friday 2023 is finally here. As you’ve probably realized by now, Black Friday isn’t a 24 hour or even a weekend shopping event anymore. It’s now a solid week’s worth of sales and that means we’re already in the heat of the Cyber Week action. However, many of the best deals are still reserved for Black Friday itself, so let’s take a look at 12 of the most legit Black Friday deals for home office workers in 2023.

Despite all of the noise about enforced office returns, many big name companies still offer remote work and are even hiring for fully remote jobs this month. It’s therefore essential to have a solid remote working setup these days, but unfortunately your company probably isn’t going to pay for you to level up your home office in the post-pandemic world.

Whether you’re looking for a new iPad, more comfortable chair, better sized monitor, or even something to keep the kids busy, we’re here to help you find the right gear for less than ever before. I’ve been covering Black Friday deals for more than 10 years. This means I know that while there are loads of great deals out there right now, there are also plenty of lemons.

That’s why every deal in this guide is price checked to ensure it’s the cheapest or near cheapest it has been. You can shop with confidence today and all week, knowing this guide features only legit Black Friday deals and absolutely no filler. Now, let’s jump in and see what the big day itself has to offer.

I’ve spent the build up to Black Friday highlighting deals on dedicated home office furniture, computers and other responsible stuff. Now the big day itself is here, it’s finally time to treat yo’self and what better than way than by upgrading your remote working caffeine fix?

Over the years, I’ve made coffee just about every way possible at home, from a fancy espresso machine to a rough and ready French press by way of jumping on the Aeropress bandwagon. Nothing beats the convenience of a trusty Nespresso machine, however, and with more and more artisan roasters offering compatible pods, quality and choice is no longer the blocker it once was for coffee snobs like me.

That’s why I’m loving this 30% off deal on the Nespresso VertuoPlus by Breville, which is compact enough to fit in any home office but comes bundled with a Nespresso Aeroccino3 milk frother so you can make barista-style drinks at home. Get it now for just $175 to celebrate Black Friday, which is a very tasty $75 off its list price.

You can definitely get Nespresso machines for less, but it’s worth investing a bit more if you’re into your beans and is still way cheaper than most other premium coffee makers.

Apple products are notoriously difficult to find deals on, but this Black Friday you can take advantage of a rare opportunity to save a cool $100 on one of the latest iPads.

Right now, Amazon is offering $100 off the 2022 iPad (10th Gen), which brings its price down to a more affordable $349 – the cheapest it has ever been on Amazon by some margin, as you can see in the graph below.



For that, you get Apple’s most recent standard edition tablet, which comes with an excellent quality 10.9-inch Retina display, A14 Bionic chip, and the latest version of Apple’s productivity friendly iPadOS software.

I love this deal because a tablet is such a handy tool to have when working from home. Responding to emails, Slack messages, and managing your calendar is all a cinch on an iPad, while notetaking comes into its own on more recent models like this one thanks to Apple Pencil support.

I’ve used many iPads over the years for everything from work to watching Netflix when travelling. Not only is this user-friendly model an ideal fit for the work/life balance of remote workers, I can safely say that this is one of the best iPad deals I’ve seen in over a decade covering the Black Friday sales.



Amazon’s Echo range of smart speakers weren’t originally designed to help you work remotely, but these days there’s loads they do that helps you stay on top of things at home.

It’s currently a $50 off at Amazon and comes bundled with a smart light bulb for good measure. Most importantly, I can confirm the price is the lowest ever for the product, as you can see from the graph below.



From hourly NPR news summaries to helping you schedule calls and meetings with a range of popular calendars (Gmail/G Suite, Office 365/Outlook, iCloud and more), an Echo speaker powered by Alexa is a great addition to any home – whether for your office or as a stocking stuffer this holiday season.

The model I’m recommending today is the latest 5th gen Echo Dot launched only last year. Its compact size make it the perfect fit for a home office, while its speaker delivers crisp, good quality sound without being overpowering. The icing on the cake, though, is the fact that this Dot doubles as a mesh Wi-Fi extender in the US and Canada.

Don’t just take my word for it, though. Over 50,000 people have reviewed it on Amazon and it’s sitting pretty with a 4.5/5 star score. It also earned a perfect 5/5 stars and Best Buy recommendation from Expert Reviews.



There are lots more great Black Friday sales on everything from monitors and office chairs to portable storage, laptops, software and more. Here are some of our favorite deals live right now.

If there’s one thing I’m looking to upgrade this Black Friday, it’s my monitor setup, as having the right display is the single biggest productivity booster for a home office. That’s no small statement, but it’s what I’ve honestly found having been a hybrid worker since back in 2015, way before it was fashionable.

LG makes some of the best monitors, and you’ll want to go for an UltraWide version to maximize your screen real estate. This particular model comes with all the tech features you could ask for, too, including HDR 10 and AMD FreeSync.



MacBooks are the go-to device of choice for many flexible workers and they’re great. However, over the years Apple has stripped away the built-in ports on its laptops to a bare minimum in favor of aesthetic appeal (which, let’s face it, they’ve nailed).

Rather than buying lots of different connectors, why not invest in a single piece of hardware like this 10-in-1 port from top accessory maker Anker? As well as being ideal for MacBooks, it’s also useful for other ultra-portables like the Dell XPS range, where similar design decisions have been made.



Storing things in the cloud is certainly convenient, but nothing can match the peace of mind offered by having a dedicated physical storage device for your most valuable files.

Whether it’s your company financials or family holiday snaps, keeping important stuff on an external SSD is still the most tried and tested way to go when it comes to security. It’s also extremely handy as a companion to many high-end work laptops these days, as standard built-in storage specs tend to be lacking and bolstering it comes at a huge premium.

SanDisk is one of the most respected names in the storage business and this 2TB drive offers an ample amount of space for anything barring large amounts of 4K video footage. At $50 off, it might not be the most exciting deal you see this Black Friday, but it’s certainly one of the best value.



Need a new laptop this Black Friday? It’s one of the best times of year to save on big ticket buys, as this sale on the Dell Inspiron 16 5635 proves. It packs plenty of power, coming with a big 16-inch QHD display that’s perfect for home workers – especially anyone who might not have additional room for a monitor.

Beyond that, there’s a 1TB SSD and AMD Ryzen 7 CPU alongside Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM and Windows 11. You probably don’t need me to tell you, but that’s one heck of a spec sheet for just $750, which represents a hearty $250 off its $1000 RRP.



Sometimes, you just need to go back to basics when it comes to home working. You’re not going to get a whole lot done if you’re fiendishly uncomfortable, so investing in a good ergonomic office chair comes highly recommended by both us and medical professionals as a home office essential. You could spend thousands, but this one from Amazon’s reliable Basics range is all you need to get the job done.



One of the perks of home working is being able to fit life stuff in around your 9-5 commitments, but answering the door isn’t always convenient. Enter this Ring video doorbell, which pairs the easy-to-install intelligent doorbell with an Amazon Echo Show display you can keep in your home office. That way, you’ll know if it’s the all important pizza guy, or just a door-to-door salesman. This deal nets you $65 off the pair of them and gives you full control of your home security, even when you’re knee deep in an important project.



We’re going to risk sounding a dull here by saying that cybersecurity is an important but all too often overlooked aspect of effective home working. If you’re not employed by a big company, you may not have one of the most secure VPNs provisioned by your company to fortify your connection every time you log-on to work from home.

You can still take action yourself, though, by snapping up this great Black Friday VPN deal from Surfshark, which our testers rate as the best cheap VPN.

It’s got all the features you need to secure your connection at home and when you’re on-the-go, as flexible workers tend to be. Grab it now with this exclusive Tech.co offer and it’s not just cheap – it’s stupid cheap!



🔎 Want to browse the web privately? 🌎 Or appear as if you’re in another country?

Get a huge 86% off Surfshark with this Tech.co Black Friday offer.

Released late last year, the Kindle Scribe is Amazon’s first device to combine e-reading with digital notebook functions. That makes it the perfect device for remote workers, as you use it for taking notes when you’re on the clock and unwinding in your downtime.



For parents, working from home can come with its own joyful array of challenges. Take the easy way out and convince your little one they’re working with Mom and Dad with this learn and play child’s laptop.

It’s currently down to just $12.50, which is over 40% off and makes it firmly in stocking stuffing territory as well. In terms of age suitably, it’s listed for 18+ months and based on my experience as a parent you should get at least six months out of it before your tot graduates to something even more obnoxious but still allegedly educational.





Black Friday traditionally takes place the day after Thanksgiving each year, so Black Friday 2023 is on Friday, November 24.

However, these days Black Friday deals drop all month long. The week leading up to Black Friday is when the online sales really start cooking, so much so that most retailers now operate a Black Friday Week. This year, that means Black Friday Week is from Friday, November 17 through Friday, November 24.

After that, you have what’s called Black Friday Weekend on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26.

This year’s deals action is capped off with Cyber Monday 2023 on Monday, November 27. If you haven’t already maxed out your credit card by then, kudos to you – and it’s probably time to treat yo’self already!

Cyber Monday started life as Black Friday’s online-only companion event, back when Black Friday was all about the rowdy real world deal hunting.

Since then, Black Friday has obviously taken on a significant (if not outright dominant) online element, but Cyber Monday still sees some exclusive sales that only drop on the Monday itself, so it’s worth marking on your calendars as well.

I’ve covered the annual Black Friday sales mayhem for over a decade, back when people were brawling in Walmart parking lots over HD TVs (and opposed to 4K or even 8K ones).

Over the years, I’ve learnt a thing or two about picking out genuinely Black Friday deals from the lemons. I’ve used this to inform the offers picked above, but you can use the same Black Friday shopping tips today and all year round.

The fact of the matter is that some of the “price cuts” you see in so-called Black Friday “deals” aren’t genuine. It’s easy for retailers to mark up a product one day, so you they claim it’s 50% off the next, which is why you should make a habit of price checking when you’re doing your Black Friday shopping.

Amazon, where you’re likely to be doing at least some of your Black Friday deals browsing, makes this relatively easy. I always use a third-party price checking (and tracking) tool called Keepa.

It shows you a complete price history for any given Amazon listing, in handy graph form, so you can quickly get a handle on how good a deal is. It’s also got apps you can download on your phone, so you’re fully prepared when killer Lightning deals strike this Black Friday.

Another option I’ve historically use that offers similar functionality is Camelcamelcamel, though based on my latest 2023 testing, I think Keepa has comfortably overtaken it in terms of speed, accuracy and overall functionality.

A final tip is to use a VPN when shopping Black Friday deals. Even a free VPN will help stop retailers from tracking your browsing, which in turn can help unlock all of the “limited time” and “special offer” prices you might miss out on if you’re revealed as a regular visitor who doesn’t needing wooing.

