Verizon (VZ) Upgrades Home Internet for More Customer Connect – Yahoo Finance

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ introduced ‘Verizon Internet Gateway,’ an innovative technology that combines an advanced modem and router into a single unit and delivers excellent connectivity to Home Internet users. With its user-friendly features and modern industrial design, it simplifies both the installation and day-to-day usage of the device. The new upgrades are available for new 5G Home Internet customers at no additional charges.

To provide customers with superior Wi-Fi coverage and better upload speeds, Verizon has seamlessly integrated the latest wireless and in-home technologies, such as Wi-Fi 6e and a tri-band system, aimed at enhancing signal strength. Furthermore, the new design brings LED lights that will give real-time insights related to signal strength and enable customers to adjust and optimize network coverage throughout the home. Verizon Receiver, which facilitates a smooth transition between all of Verizon’s wireless network bands, is now accessible to all Home Internet users of the company.

Verizon also announced enticing promotional offers to attract more customers and expand its footprint. Per the offer, customers subscribed to specific home Internet plans, such as Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus and LTE Home Plus, are entitled to receive this season's NFL Sunday Ticket. This offer, valued at $449, is only accessible for a limited duration.

Verizon is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra-Wideband network across the country. The company’s growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge compute and business solutions. Verizon is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide the best 5G experience to customers.

It continues to deploy the Home Internet service in select cities where users can experience a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps. It is also expanding 5G Business Internet service, which offers an alternative to cable broadband. Verizon offers the best of LTE and 5G Ultra-Wideband facilities with the launch of On Site 5G — a transformative on-premises, private 5G network — for business enterprises. Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports.

Verizon holds a total of 2,035 MHz of spectrum with the acquisition of C-band spectrum, 294 MHz in Sub 6 GHz spectrum (low and mid-band) and 1,741 MHz of mmWave spectrum (high band). The low band spectrum (nationwide 700 MHz licenses and 850 MHz spectrum) continues to provide the best 4G LTE experience in the industry and supports nationwide 5G service, giving customers in over 2,700 markets access to 5G.

Verizon’s mmWave footprint delivers game-changing experiences for the densest parts of the network and offers highly predictable signal waves leading to greater efficiency and less interference for customers.

The stock has declined 23.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 17.8%

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

Motorola Solutions, Inc MSI, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%.

It provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.

Workday Inc. WDAY, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 13.05%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 18.02%.

Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 0.26%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 18.48%.

NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

