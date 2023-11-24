The best vacation packages, tours and theme parks deals – USA TODAY

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to plan your 2024 family vacations. This November and December, many of the world’s top hotels, tour companies, and other travel providers are rolling out their Black Friday and end-of-year discounts and deals, which means you can get something on the calendar to look forward to in 2024 and save some serious cash at the same time.
Of the hundreds of pre-Black Friday and end-of-the-year deals and discounts for travel available right now, these are the ones that offer the biggest savings and best values to help make your 2024 vacations easier on your wallet. Here are my picks.
You can save big on a tropical getaway with the “Gift of Blue” sale from the all-inclusive Caribbean resort brands Sandals Resorts (for adults-only vacations) and Beaches Resorts (for all-ages vacations). Use the promo code GOB2023 between Nov. 13 and Dec. 21, 2023, to receive up to a $750 air credit and up to a $250 resort credit on vacations of seven nights or more at select brand properties, including Beaches Turks & Caicos, the new Sandals Dunn’s River in Jamaica, and the soon-to-open Sandals Saint Vincent (coming March 2024).
This pre- and post-Black Friday travel deal is good for vacations through Nov. 3, 2024. For every booking made between Thanksgiving and Giving Tuesday (Nov. 28), $50 will be donated to the Sandals Foundation to support its ocean conservation efforts.
Well-respected tour company Trafalgar is offering huge savings with its pre- and post-Black Friday travel deals available when you book between Nov. 16 and Dec. 5, 2023. Discounts of up to 15% are available on more than 50 itineraries, including more than $1,700 off the Highlights of Australia and New Zealand trip, more than $1,00 off the Scenic National Parks Explorer tour, and more than $1,000 off the Best of South Africa itinerary.
From Nov. 17 through 30, 2023, Contiki offers savings of up to 25% on more than 60 trips across six continents. Contiki’s tours are geared toward travelers ages 18 to 35, and on-sale trips include the new South Korean Soul and Sea, Safari, and South Africa tours and longtime favorites like the Italian Escape trip.
The mega online travel site Booking.com is offering Black Friday deals between Nov. 16 and 29 for accommodation stays until Dec. 31, 2024, and for attractions taking place within three months of the booking date. This is the first time Booking.com is offering discounts of up to 25% off for selected attractions and things to do. Accommodation discounts start at 30% off for more than 31,000 places to stay around the globe.
The end-of-the-year Cyber Sale from popular guided group tour operator G Adventures runs from Nov. 1 through 30 and features discounts of up to 30% for select trips departing in 2024.
Priceline’s Black Friday deals are being unrolled in waves through Nov. 27. Early access offers include savings of 30% or more on select hotels and up to 50% on Rental Car Express Deals, plus Mystery Coupons for as much as 99% off for Email Insiders. For Black Friday, look for deals like a $100 resort credit with select Mexico and Caribbean hotel bookings and up to 25% off select rental cars. Cyber Monday Flash Deals will include up to $100 off hotels (promo code CYBERMON15) for the first 500 customers to claim them.
One of Florida’s most popular theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando is offering savings on single-day tickets and bundles with all-day dining and Quick Queue Unlimited for its Black Friday Sale. You can also score savings on Fun Cards, which are good for unlimited visits through 2024, and combo tickets with Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or Aquatica Orlando. You can find similar deals at SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld San Diego.
Expedia members can save 30% or more on select hotels when they book by Nov. 29, 2023, and travel by the end of 2024.
You have two opportunities to save on a trip to Great Wolf Lodge’s much-loved indoor water park resorts. On Black Friday (November 24), use promo code FRIDAY to book rooms starting at $24 per person (minimum of four people) at Great Wolf Resorts properties for stays between Nov. 24, 2023, and Feb. 29, 2024. On Cyber Monday (November 27), use promo code CYBER to save up to 50% off a stay between Nov. 27, 2023, and Feb. 29, 2024. All stays must be booked via Great Wolf Lodge’s website.
Black Friday deals at Velas Resorts all-inclusive properties in Mexico include up to 20% savings on nightly rates, complimentary stays for kids, and 50% off for teens. The deals are good for stays throughout 2024. The new Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos (opening in December) is also offering a $100 credit for romantic experiences at the hotel.
▶ Intrepid Travel: From Nov. 20 through Dec. 4, Intrepid’s Cyber Sale offers discounts of up to 25% on trips to more than 100 destinations, including tours for families.
▶ EF Go Ahead Tours: Education-focused tour provider EF Go Ahead Tours is running a month-long sale with different deals each week. The sale offers discounts of $600 per traveler (or $1,200 per couple), with some short-term “lightning deals” of up to $1,000 off per person. Nov. 17 through 22 has an Asia and Africa focus, and the big Black Friday/Cyber Monday offerings are available Nov. 24 through 27.
▶ Rocky Mountaineer: Rocky Mountaineer is offering savings of up to $1,100 per couple for select packages on any Canadian route and up to $1,500 per couple for select packages on its Rockies to the Red Rocks route for its Black Friday sales offer. The savings are available for new train tour bookings for the 2024 travel season made by Dec. 4, 2023.
▶ Discovery Cove: Orlando marine mammal park Discovery Cove is offering savings up to 50% on reservations for visits through Dec. 31, 2024. Purchases must be made by midnight on Nov. 24, 2023, and you can also score 30% discounts on upgrades like day beds and cabanas for taking a break during a day of swimming with dolphins and snorkeling with tropical fish.
▶ Busch Gardens: Score savings of up to 60% off for single-day tickets, Fun Cards good for unlimited visits through 2024, and combo tickets with Sea World Orlando through Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Black Friday sale. Busch Gardens Williamsburg is also offering Black Friday deals on tickets to Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA, as well as the 11-park Platinum pass that offers admission to Busch Gardens, Sea World, and Sesame Place parks as well as the brand’s water parks.
▶ Sesame Place Philadelphia: Got little ones at home? You can save up to 60% on tickets and up to 25% on season passes during Sesame Place Philadelphia’s Black Friday sale.
