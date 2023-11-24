Binance Coin (BNB) price forms a bearish flag as the plot thickens – CoinJournal

BNB coin has become heavily shorted in the perpetual futures market.

It has also formed a bearish flag pattern on the daily chart.

Binance Coin has come under intense pressure in the past few weeks as short bets in the futures market increased. BNB token was trading at $244 on Monday, lower than last week’s high of $261. In all, it has dropped by over 31% from the highest level this year.

Most cryptocurrencies jumped sharply last week after the conclusion of the Ripple vs SEC case. BNB coin, on the other hand, remained in a tight range. It jumped to a high of $261.40 and then erased most of those gains.

Binance Coin has remained under pressure mostly because of the ongoing case, which was brought about by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC accused Binance of committing over 10 crimes, including operating a broker-dealer in the United States without following the law.

It is too early to predict how the lawsuit will develop and how long it will take. Legal experts I have talked to say that the SEC has a relatively solid case against Binance.

Another reason why BNB price is struggling is a recent report that Binance had fired over 1,000 employees recently. Like other crypto companies, Binance has gone through major challenges because of the crypto winter.

Despite this, there is a likelihood that the company’s finances are improving as cryptocurrencies recover. Binane has also seen inflows in the past few weeks. According to DeFi Llama, it has had over $2.9 billion in inflows in the past 30 days. Its assets now stands at over $64 billion.

Meanwhile, data shows that many players in the perpetual futures market are short the BNB coin. Data compiled by CoinGlass shows that open interest is weighted heavily towards the short-sellers. In a note, an analyst told Coindesk:

“The sentiment has worsened due to the recent high-profile staff exits, inconsistencies related to BCH withdrawals from Binance.US and the pending Department of Justice case against Binance’s CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.”



The daily chart shows that the BNB crypto price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months. Most recently, the coin has formed what looks like a bearish flag pattern. In price action analysis, this pattern is usually a bearish sign.

BNB coin has moved below the 50-day and 25-day moving averages. Therefore, because of the descending flag pattern, the coin will likely have a bearish breakout in the near term. If this happens, the next level to watch will be at $220.

eToro offers a wide range of cryptos, such as Bitcoin, XRP and others, alongside crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto pairs. eToro users can connect with, learn from, and copy or get copied by other users.

The Bitvavo platform was launched in 2018, with the goal to bridge the gap between traditional currencies and digital assets. Bitvavo is making digital assets accessible to everyone, by offering transparent fees, a wide range of assets and an easy to use platform.

Keep updated with our round the clock and in-depth cryptocurrency news

Keep updated with our round the clock and in-depth cryptocurrency news

Please be aware that some of the links on this site will direct you to the websites of third parties, some of whom are marketing affiliates and/or business partners of this site and/or its owners, operators and affiliates. We may receive financial compensation from these third parties. Notwithstanding any such relationship, no responsibility is accepted for the conduct of any third party nor the content or functionality of their websites or applications. A hyperlink to or positive reference to or review of a broker or exchange should not be understood to be an endorsement of that broker or exchange’s products or services.

Risk Warning: Investing in digital currencies, stocks, shares and other securities, commodities, currencies and other derivative investment products (e.g. contracts for difference (“CFDs”) is speculative and carries a high level of risk. Each investment is unique and involves unique risks.

CFDs and other derivatives are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how an investment works and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Cryptocurrencies can fluctuate widely in prices and are, therefore, not appropriate for all investors. Trading cryptocurrencies is not supervised by any EU regulatory framework. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Any trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Your capital is at risk.

When trading in stocks your capital is at risk.

Past performance is not an indication of future results. Trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Prices may go down as well as up, prices can fluctuate widely, you may be exposed to currency exchange rate fluctuations and you may lose all of or more than the amount you invest. Investing is not suitable for everyone; ensure that you have fully understood the risks and legalities involved. If you are unsure, seek independent financial, legal, tax and/or accounting advice. This website does not provide investment, financial, legal, tax or accounting advice. Some links are affiliate links. For more information please read our full risk warning and disclaimer.



source