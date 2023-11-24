OPPO Reno 10 is set to launch globally this summer – Gizchina.com

The Oppo Reno 9 range international version will not launch, as confirmed by recent news. However, there is good news regarding the arrival of the next set of devices. OPPO will release the Reno 10, along with its older siblings, the 10 Pro and 10 Pro+, in the global market. The release of these models will be around the same time as their Chinese counterparts.



The domestic launch of the new Reno range is scheduled for May 24th, which is very close. However, the wait for the international version will not be as long as previously thought. According to insiders, the OPPO Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ Global versions will be official in India by the end of June or early July at the latest.

It appears that the entire trio will be released outside of China, which is great news for the company‘s fans worldwide. The launch of the new Reno range will take place during the summer. And there is a good chance that it may come to Europe. However, the launch in India does not guarantee a release in Europe. Although often the Indian market acts as a forerunner for the European market.

The Reno range has been a popular smartphone series, and the release of the new models will take place soon. We expect the Reno 10 to have several new features and improvements compared to its predecessor. The release of the global version of the Reno 10, along with the 10 Pro and 10 Pro+, is sure to excite OPPO fans worldwide. The wait for the international version may not be too long. And we can expect to see the new smartphones in India by the end of June or early July. For more news in this regard, keep in touch with us.

