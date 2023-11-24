GTA 6 Needs To Be Something Never Seen Before, Take-Two CEO Says; Rockstar Is Striving For Perfection – Wccftech

With each passing day without news, the anticipation for GTA 6 is only becoming bigger, and it sounds like players may be in for one of the best open-world games released in the past few years, judging from how the game needs to be something we have never seen before.

Speaking during the latest episode of the Good Time Show podcast, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick commented on the challenges that Rockstar Games faces every time they develop a new entry in the series, saying that each new game needs to be “something you’ve never seen before on the one hand, and it needs to reflect the feeling we have about Grand Theft Auto.” Further elaborating on the matter, Strauss Zelnick stated that Rockstar Games meets this challenge with a very straightforward approach: by simply seeking nothing short of perfection.



These are very interesting statements, considering how GTA 6 didn’t look that different from previous entries in the series in the leaked gameplay footage that emerged online last year. If what we have seen is not representative of the final game even remotely, it will be very interesting to see what the Take-Two CEO teased as something that has never been seen before.

As of now, we know very little of GTA 6, other than the fact that the game is in development. According to rumors, the game may release late next year, although it could easily slip into early 2025. As for when a release window may be getting announced, it may not take that much longer, as Rockstar Games may be more confident setting one now that the entire workforce returned to the office following the pandemic.

GTA 6 is currently in development for yet-to-be-confirmed formats. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

