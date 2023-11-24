Amazon Prime Day 2023 will take place on July 11th and 12th – The Verge

By Sheena Vasani Brandon Widder

It’s that time of year again. Amazon once again announced its annual sales event for Prime members. Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off at 3AM ET / 12AM PT on Tuesday, July 11th, and runs through Wednesday, July 12th.

If you can’t wait until the Black Friday / Cyber Monday holiday shopping season, Prime Day offers some of the best deals you can get on a range of goods. That’s assuming, of course, Amazon won’t surprise us again with another “Prime Early Access Sale” (aka Prime Day 2.0) as it did in early fall last year.

We don’t yet know everything that is going to be on sale, but one thing is almost certain based on past trends: the best discounts will likely land on Amazon devices. Historically, we’ve seen everything from Amazon’s smart displays to streaming devices drop to some of their lowest prices to date. That includes products from Amazon-owned companies like Ring and Blink, so everything from the latest Echo Dot and Kindle to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is fair game.

Like last year, early deals officially kick off weeks prior to the actual event, with Echo speakers, Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers, and other Alexa-enabled devices receiving up to 55 percent off starting as early as this week. Amazon also says it will be offering discounts on select services during the 48-hour event — including discounts on Prime Video and Amazon Music Unlimited — as well as invite-only deals, which allow Prime members to sign up in advance for deals that are expected to sell out.

The two-day sale is not all about Amazon devices and services, though. The event offers one of the year’s best opportunities to save on other kinds of electronics, including robot vacuums, wireless earbuds, laptops, charging accessories, and 4K TVs. Amazon says the sale will showcase the “lowest prices so far this year” on select products from Bose, Theragun, and a host of other well-established brands. Outside of that, there tends to be a plethora of deals available on tabletop games, home goods, toys, beauty products, and pretty much everything else under the sun.

As usual, these Prime Day deals will be available to Prime members living in the US but also to those in other countries, including Australia, Germany, Japan, and more than 20 other regions around the globe. As we do every year, we’ll be highlighting the best Prime Day deals from Amazon and other retailers holding competing sales events. Be sure, then, to bookmark The Verge dot com and check back between now and July 11th for all of our Prime Day coverage.

