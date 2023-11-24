Everything we know about Black Friday 2023, plus shopping tips and strategies – AOL

For premium support please call:
Black Friday is almost here, and we’re here to help you navigate through the frenzy of sales, discounts, and exclusive deals, starting even now. It’s definitely the biggest shopping event of the year, and the truth is, it’s not just one single day anymore. Sales started weeks earlier this year and continue through the week following Thanksgiving. So, as the most significant shopping event of the year approaches, we’ll help you make the most of it online and offline.
Before we delve into the deals and discounts, it’s important to note that this “holiday” used to be predominantly an in-person shopping event anchored on the hours and days following Thanksgiving. With the birth of the internet and the increase in online shopping, it has spread across a number of days, pre- and post-Thanksgiving, with prices often hitting the lowest of the year. It typically marks the official kickoff to the holiday season and, over the years, has transformed into a bit of a shopping phenomenon. Last year was the “biggest ever” for many retailers, and experts expect this year to be even larger.
To kickstart your Black Friday shopping spree, it’s essential to know the crucial dates. Here are key dates for Black Friday 2023:
Black Friday Date: Black Friday falls on November 24, 2023. Make sure to mark this date on your calendar, though many deals will have kicked off already.
Small Business Saturday: Small Business Saturday is Saturday, November 25, 2023, and is a day that encourages consumers to support local and small businesses.
Cyber Monday: Following Black Friday, Cyber Monday will be on November 27, 2023. This day is dedicated to online shopping, with various websites offering incredible discounts.
Giving Tuesday: Giving Tuesday, November 28, 2023, is a global day of charitable giving to support and donate to various causes and nonprofit organizations.
If you’re gearing up for the shopping extravaganza that is Black Friday, you’re in for a treat because retailers roll out their most enticing deals, and while there are sales upon sales across all categories, some items are particularly worth keeping an eye out for.
Laptops: A common on-sale item for Black Friday, laptops are often priced with significant discounts on their normal retail pricing.
Smartphones: Retailers are expected to drop prices on even the latest Android smartphones and iPhones bundled with gift cards worth hundreds.
TVs: Major retailers will have deep drops on TVs, but stock can sell out quickly so it’s recommended to shop early for those deals.
Apple products: There have been sporadic discounts on Apple products like Airpods, Airpods Pro, and Apple Watches throughout the year, but these immensely popular products will likely see the lowest prices of the year at big retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy.
Toys: Typically, the best toy sales happen in December, but for the hottest toys of the season, you run the risk of missing out if you don’t purchase early.
Kitchen appliances: Small countertop kitchen appliances like air fryers, Keurig coffee makers and KitchenAid mixers are typically the ones to watch. These high-quality but high-priced kitchen items become much more affordable during this shopping holiday.
Travel deals: Not all Black Friday deals are confined to products; travel is often an overlooked category, with online travel agencies and airlines offering major discounts.
To make the most of Black Friday sales, you need to have a strategic plan in place. Here’s how to find the best deals:
Create a Wishlist: Before Black Friday arrives, identify the items you want to purchase and create a wishlist. Having a clear idea will help you navigate the sales more efficiently.
Compare Prices: Check all the major retailers before you check out to see if the price in your cart is the best one out there.
Sign Up for Newsletters: Many retailers send exclusive deals and discounts to their newsletter subscribers. Sign up for newsletters now to see their best offers.
Follow Retailers on Social Media: Retailers often share flash sales and promotions on their social media channels, so stay updated.
Set a Budget: Set a budget and stick to it.
Use Cashback and Coupons: Websites like Rakuten and Honey offer cashback and coupon codes that can further reduce your costs.
Read Reviews: We are big fans of shopper reviews, so before you add to cart, pay attention to ratings and reviews to make sure you’re making the right choice.
With virtually all retailers and brands participating in Black Friday sales, you’ll want to keep an eye on your favorites. Some of the top retailers and brands to watch out for include:
Amazon: As one of the largest online marketplaces globally, Amazon offers a range of products from electronics to fashion and beyond; Amazon’s Black Friday deals are highly anticipated.
Walmart: Walmart consistently delivers fantastic Black Friday deals. Whether you’re looking for electronics, toys, or home appliances, Walmart has you covered.
Best Buy: Best Buy is your go-to destination for all things tech. Expect substantial discounts on electronics and gadgets during their Black Friday sales.
Target: Target’s Black Friday sales encompass various product categories, including fashion, home decor, and electronics. Look out for their exclusive deals.
Apple: Apple products are in high demand, and during Black Friday, you can find some rare discounts and special offers on iPhones, MacBooks, and other Apple devices.
Kohl’s: Kohl’s is great for deals on kitchen and small appliances, plus clothes and shoes. But for those seasoned Kohl’s regulars, you’ll want to pay particularly close attention to the Kohl’s Cash element that can really lead to extra big Black Friday savings.
Macy’s: You can expect incredible savings on name brands in toys and clothing, bedding, kitchen and more this Black Friday.
Old Navy: Get stylish looks for the whole entire family. From outerwear to activewear and everything in between, everyone will have a refreshed wardrobe.
There are plenty more deals available as well. Be sure to check back often to great finds from our editors from great stores like Mark & Graham, Kate Spade, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Williams-Sonoma, DSW and Lululemon.
