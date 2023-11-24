Update to Adobe Student Licenses | University of Arkansas – University of Arkansas Newswire

The U of A is excited to share some important changes to Adobe Creative Cloud licensing that will affect how students access or purchase Adobe products. IT Services is introducing a more streamlined process with new options for greater flexibility and ease of access.

1. Monthly Subscription Directly from Adobe: Students will now purchase monthly Creative Cloud subscriptions directly from Adobe, rather than through the university. This new process will offer a more personalized experience for students. View and purchase plans on Adobe's website.

2. Free Access in Campus Tech Spot Labs: Rather than purchasing a monthly subscription, students can use Adobe Creative Cloud at no additional cost in any campus Tech Spot lab.

3. Remote Access via Virtual Desktop: For the convenience of working from home, students can also use the Remote Lab virtual desktop to access Adobe Creative Cloud applications. Learn more about using Adobe with Remote Lab.

This change is being implemented to better cater to the varying needs and preferences of our students, and we are here to support you in this transition. Should you have any questions or require assistance, please feel free to reach out to the IT Help Desk at 479-575-2905.

Ele Powell, assistant director of administrative communications

Division of Finance and Administration

479-718-1918, elep@uark.edu

Nutrition and food science researchers at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station are working to improve the impact probiotics can have on gut health using 3D food printers.

Small businesses make up 99% of all businesses in Arkansas, and Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 is a day to celebrate and support local small business and what they mean to every community in the state.

Two legal communication students won an award at the most recent meeting of the National Communication Association.

The new office will help bolster excellence across the undergraduate academic experience for Fulbright College students by including and encouraging a focus on study abroad, on-campus global engagement, undergraduate research and general education.

Business and technology professionals should attend to hear about generative AI, cybersecurity, blockchain, social network theory, tech ethics and more.

