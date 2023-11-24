The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for Photographers … – PetaPixel

The holiday shopping season is in full swing and there are a ton of great deals on cameras, lenses, and the gear photographers need (or merely want).
There are too many deals to list here, so this article, which will be updated as PetaPixel monitors ongoing discounts and savings, is merely a taste of what we think are the best holiday deals on products we happily recommend.
Update November 24: This guide has been updated with great deals on some excellent tripods, including Peak Design’s Travel Tripod in both carbon fiber and aluminum variants, lights, and storage products, like memory cards.
This deals roundup is organized by type of product, so you can jump straight to cameras or lenses using the links below.
While Panasonic launched the S5 II and S5 IIX this year, the original S5 remains a very good full-frame mirrorless camera with compelling stills and video features. It may not have the new phase-detect autofocus system, but for $1,000, it’s hard to go wrong here. For photographers who need a lens to go with their new camera, the S5 kit with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 L-mount lens is also $800 off, coming in at just under $1,300.
Speaking of the Lumix S5 II, here it is, already on sale. While it doesn’t sport the same video features as the S5 IIX, the S5 II is a very good camera, especially for photographers and many hybrid users.
Another 24-megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera for under $1,000? This is a good option for Nikon DSLR owners looking to move into Nikon’s mirrorless Z system without breaking the bank. Of course, using F-mount lenses on a Z camera requires the Nikon FTZ adapter, which is $250. Photographers without any Nikon lenses can also save $400 on the Nikon Z5 kit with the Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR zoom lens.
The full-frame mirrorless camera deals roll onward. The Sony a7 IV rightfully gets a lot of attention in Sony’s current Alpha camera lineup, but the a7 III is still a very good 24-megapixel camera with excellent autofocus performance. At this $1,500 price point, it’s $1,000 more affordable than the a7 IV, which is a significant savings for photographers who don’t need the latest and greatest.
The Canon EOS R8 may have launched earlier this year, but it is still part of Adorama’s Black Friday deals. The camera kit with the RF 24-50mm zoom lens is $200 off with an additional $100 instant savings applied during checkout. PetaPixel called the camera “the best full-frame Canon for most people” in February.
Photographers needing more resolution than the 24-megapixel cameras above can consider the Nikon Z7 II, a 45.7-megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers superb image quality. It’s not as swift as the Nikon Z8, but that camera is $4,000. That said, if someone wants to stick with a 24-megapixel Z camera but upgrade over the Z5, the Z6 II is also on sale.
Sony’s highest-resolution camera, the AI AF-equipped a7R V has received its first major discount as part of Black Friday deals. The 61-megapixel camera is available with a free Flashpoint X R2 flash for $3,498, a $400 insant savings. By the way, there is also an additional $50 mail-in rebate available. The complete rebate details are available at Adorama through the link above.
While the brand-new Fujifilm GFX100 II is attracting considerable attention for its performance, the image quality is barely better than what’s on offer in the older GFX100S, which is now at an insanely-low price of $4,400 as part of Fujifilm’s Black Friday promotion.
The Sony ZV-1F combines a type 1.0 image sensor and a built-in 20mm f/2 equivalent lens to offer video content creators and vloggers an upgrade over their smartphone.
Pentax says DSLR cameras are not dead, and the K-3 Mark III is a very solid DSLR camera with an extremely durable design.
Some photographers wrongly disregard Micro Four Thirds cameras because of their sensor size. MFT cameras can deliver excellent image quality and the OM-1 is OM System’s best camera ever. It takes computational photography to new heights, shoots super-fast, and is just an amazing camera, especially for nature and wildlife photographers. The camera is also available as a kit with the new M.Zuiko ED 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II lens for $2,400, which is a $400 discount.
Micro Four Thirds shooters can get up close and personal this holiday with this 30mm (60mm equivalent) macro lens. The lens offers 2.5x macro magnification.
The M.Zuiko Digital ED 60mm f/2.8 Macro lens is also on sale for $400, a $150 instant savings. It offers 1x magnification.
Offering an 80-300mm focal length range, this f/4 lens is a great choice for all-around photography and even some wildlife and sports scenarios. If someone wants a 40-150mm zoom with an f/2.8 aperture instead, the M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO is also $200 off, bringing its price down to $1,300.
The Panasonic Lumix S PRO 16-35mm f/4 is a solid wide-angle zoom lens for L-mount photographers and a great choice for shooting landscapes.
The Fujifilm XF 18-120mm Power Zoom lens is designed for videographers using Fuji X Series cameras.
Fujifilm’s longest ever XF lens, the XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR, is a great choice for wildlife photography with Fujifilm X Series cameras. It is now available at its lowest price to date, coming in at just $1,600.
Tamron’s 24mm f/2.8 Di III OSD and 35mm f/2.8 Di III OSD lenses for full-frame Sony cameras are each $50 off, bringing their prices down to a very appealing $199.
The Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD lens is a very good wide-angle zoom lens for APS-C Sony E-mount cameras. Offering a roughly 16-30mm focal length, it’s a good choice for landscape and night sky photography.
This is a high-powered full-frame zoom lens for Sony E shooters at a very reasonable price.
Canon’s RF 15-35mm f/2.8 is among the best lenses in the Canon EOS R mirrorless system.
The Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8, a staple in many photographers’ kits, is also on sale for $300 off.
Is the RF 24-70mm f/2.8 not fast enough for you? Try the Canon RF 28-70mm f/2, a unique offering from Canon that is as impressive as it is heavy. And it’s quite heavy.
Why stop there? Here’s another very good Canon RF lens for $300 off. Photographers can save $900 on the “holy trinity” of f/2.8 zooms for Canon EOS R cameras.
Not to be outdone, Nikon has also shaved $300 off its 70-200mm f/2.8 telephoto zoom lens. This is not just an amazing 70-200mm f/2.8 lens in general, but among Nikon’s best Z lenses period.
No, a $100 savings isn’t a huge discount, but it’s unusual to see Sony G Master lenses on sale so it is worth noting that the excellent 35mm f/1.4 prime is part of Adorama’s Black Friday deals.
Peak Design’s popular compact carbon fiber Travel Tripod is 30% off. One of the few downsides of the tripod is that at $600, it is relatively expensive. However, for a limited time, it’s now just $420. The aluminum version is also on sale, albeit only $57 off (15% discount).
This is a very good compact carbon fiber tripod at an excellent price. The 3Pod Everest T3 has become my personal compact tripod of choice when I don’t want — or cannot — carry my full-size Really Right Stuff tripod. Please note, this version does not include a head, but this one, which is 45% off, does.
While the T3 above is a great compact tripod, the T5 here is big. Its working height of just under two meters (6.6 feet) is impressive, as its 55-pound load capacity.
A good choice for content creators and vloggers, the Godox LR120 is an affordable, lightweight ring light.
Another good Godox product is this LED video light. It promises plenty of power for a wide range of video needs. There is also a daylight-only version, which is also on sale for $199.
Flashpoint, an Adorama brand, makes Studio Pro monolights in various strengths and mounts, and they’re all on sale. The 400Ws version is $139, 37% off. The 600Ws version is $279, just 7% off, while the 800Ws version is a whopping 43% off, bringing it down to $199. The brightest option, the Studio Pro 1000 (1,000Ws) monolight is 29% off and on sale for $299.
Another strobe available with a nice Black Friday discount is the Godox QS800II. The 800ws strobe is $150 off, bringing its price down to $209.
The bi-color version of this powerful, excellent video light is also available for 40% off, bringing its price down to about $540.
While the new Samsung T9 is faster, the Samsung T7 remains a great choice for photographers and videographers.
Speaking of the T9, it is also on sale for $250.
To be clear, the SanDisk Extreme PRO hasn’t been sold at its $600 MSRP for a while now, but its current sale price of just $160 makes it one of the better values in the CFexpress Type B space. Perhaps more importantly, SanDisk is a branch of Western Digital, so proceed with caution.
Customers who need even more storage and don’t want to give Western Digital their money, this Angelbird card is a great choice.
This is also a great option, especially for users who like to keep multiple cards on hand.
Sony’s rugged Tough series cards are also a great choice, although they are not the best bang for your buck.
CFexpress Type A cards aren’t left out in the cold this Black Friday.
Among the fastest SD cards available, this is a good deal on high-speed cards from a reputable brand.
Photographers who don’t need the fastest speeds can opt for these cards instead and get even more storage for less money.
