Adobe Illustrator Gets Generative AI Update: 6 Exciting New … – MUO – MakeUseOf

Adobe unveils a series of highly anticipated additions to Illustrator, including the AI Generative Recolor tool.

Adobe has announced many new tools and features in 2023, including a host of artificial intelligence tools, across the board. Along with the broad announcements across many of its software, Adobe has implemented six new features into Adobe Illustrator, including AI features from Adobe Firefly. The future of Adobe Illustrator is right now.

On June 14th, 2023, Adobe announced six new Adobe Illustrator features. While the internet buzz largely surrounds its latest AI feature, Generative Recolor, the other features announced are certainly exciting too.

Adobe has added a lot of new features across its Creative Cloud software in 2023, including Generative Fill in Photoshop Beta, and introduced Adobe Express Beta to expand on new AI features.

Let’s check out the six new features in Adobe Illustrator.

In April 2023, when Adobe introduced its vector recoloring tool, it was expected, but not confirmed, the tool would become an Adobe Illustrator feature once beta testing was complete with Firefly. As a beta tool with a new name, you can find Generative Recolor in Adobe Illustrator.

Our guide to using Adobe Firefly’s vector recoloring tool gives a glimpse into how it can be used directly in Illustrator. One thing we know for sure is that this tool is game-changing for designers, illustrators, and digital artists. A recoloring tool right at your fingertips will save so much time.

With a text prompt, you can type a color theme or imagery to apply the colors to your premade vector graphic. This is helpful to test colorways, change branding, or to colorize from black and white.

As creative artists and digital designers, you’re often working directly with clients or collaborating on creative projects, and it can be a hassle to send files and designs for feedback.

With Adobe Illustrator’s Share for Review feature, you can easily share your work with others—even if they don’t have a Creative Cloud account. Create a link for your work to share or invite them directly. You can change access settings anytime and push updates to the same link for a smoother process.

Retype is a beta tool that allows you to use inspiration from text you find in the wild and bring it directly into your Illustrator projects.

You can import images of text you’ve found or taken and, using Retype, Adobe Illustrator can identify the font type and match it with an Adobe Font that closely resembles it. While it may not always be a perfect match since it only offers Adobe Font choices, it will help in those frustrating moments when you can’t find a font you’ve seen elsewhere.

If you want to add some extra creativity to your fonts, you can use Adobe Firefly’s AI prompt text effect tool or check out some of the native typography tools in Adobe Illustrator.

Adobe Illustrator has added improvements to its Image Trace tool, giving you more options and better results. You can now preview the image trace styles before choosing the options—previously, you only had a text title to know what the result may look like.

The auto-detection is new and improved from Image Trace’s prior default trace tool. You will create better results using this improved feature for turning raster images into vectors.

Although you might typically use Adobe InDesign or Canva to make PDF documents, you can also make them with Illustrator. Adobe has improved its PDF function for this software, allowing you to save PDF presets and load your popular settings by default.

You can also add working hyperlinks directly to your PDFs, both on images and text. This allows you to add some creative pizzazz to your PDF documents, while keeping them functional for all uses.

When creating complex artwork in Illustrator, you may find yourself with a slew of layers that are sometimes hard to navigate. Illustrator now has the option to search and filter your layers, saving time and frustration trying to find your one specific layer that’s lost in the mix.

In the search bar, search by Text, Shape, Path, and other properties. Or you can filter by similar properties, by Locked or Unlocked layers, and by Grouped or Linked layers.

Some of these features Adobe has introduced have been long demanded by users. PDF enhancements and Share for Review are certainly game changers for those who work directly with clients or larger teams.

The biggest updates are the AI Generative Recolor tool and the Retype beta tool. These will each impact your creativity in only positive ways. You’ll save time on menial parts of a design, so you can focus on idea creation and implementation.

Ruby previously worked as a graphic designer, illustrator, and photographer. She has a BA in Graphic Communication and an MA in English with Creative Writing. Ruby also works as a dog-sitter and loves to travel, having lived in over five countries.

