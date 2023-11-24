Fallout (2024) Streaming Release Date: When Is It Coming Out on Amazon Prime Video? – ComingSoon.net

By Abdul Azim Naushad

The Fallout 2024) Amazon Prime Video release date is several months away from release, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming the TV series. Viewers are interested in seeing Fallout as the upcoming series will be based on the popular role-playing video game franchise of the same name created by Interplay Entertainment and now owned by Bethesda Softworks.

Here’s when the show is coming out on Amazon Prime Video.

The Fallout (2024) Amazon Prime Video release date is April 12, 2024.

The story of Fallout (2024) will be set in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles in the aftermath of a nuclear war in an alternate history of a 1950s-style retro-futuristic world. The story will be original and also be canon to the history previously established by the video game franchise.

The Fallout (2024) cast includes Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Mike Doyle, Moises Arias, Johnny Pemberton, Cherien Dabis, Dale Dickey, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, and Aaron Moten. Lisa Joy, Geneva Roberston-Dworet, Graham Wagner, and Jonathan Nolan are the series creators.

Fallout (2024) is available to watch via streaming on Amazon Prime Video on April 12, 2024.

The Fallout (2024) official synopsis reads:

“A television series based on the hit video game series Fallout, taking place in a post-apocalyptic 1950s world.”

