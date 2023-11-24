Prime Day 2023: Deals on Amazon Echo devices – About Amazon

It’s Amazon Prime Day! If you’ve been thinking about buying a new Echo device, now is a great time. From smart speakers, to wireless earbuds, Echo offers options for at home and on the go.

Below is a look at all the best Echo device deals available for Prime Day 2023. Read more about Prime Day and other great deals on our Prime Day live blog.

Echo Pop’s compact design makes it great for bedrooms, dorm rooms, apartments, or any small space in the home, while its front-facing directional speaker delivers full sound. Easily ask Alexa to read audiobooks, track the record of a favorite sports team, control smart lights and plugs, or reorder household essentials. And in two all-new color options—Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal, easily add a fun pop of color to any space.

Echo Pop

List price: $39.99

Sale price: $17.99

Prime Day savings: 55%

Echo Dot is our most popular smart speaker and features a sleek design and improved audio for vibrant sound anywhere in your home. With Echo Dot, you can stay on track with help from Alexa, control compatible smart home devices and start routines with your motion.

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

List price: $49.99

Sale price: $22.99

Prime Day savings: 54%

Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen)

List price: $59.99

Sale price: $27.99

Prime Day savings: 53%

Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen)

List price: $59.99

Sale price: $29.99

Prime Day savings: 50%

Echo combines premium sound, a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, and a temperature sensor. Powerful speakers deliver clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that adapts to any room.

Echo (4th Gen)

List price: $99.99

Sale price: $54.99

Prime Day savings: 45%

The various Echo Show devices all feature a built-in screen and great audio quality. They’re all able to control compatible smart home devices and offer various other features, including video calling capabilities, movie streaming, and more.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

List price: $89.99

Sale price: $44.99

Prime Day savings: 50%

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids

List price: $99.99

Sale price: $49.99

Prime Day savings: 50%

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

List price: $129.99

Sale price: $59.99

Prime Day savings: 54%

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

List price: $249.99

Sale price: $162.99

Prime Day savings: 35%

Echo Show 15

List price: $279.98

Sale price: $181.98

Prime Day savings: 35%

On-the-go Echo devices allow you to bring Alexa with you wherever you go.

Echo Buds (2023 release)

Regular price: $49.99

Sale price: $34.99

Prime Day savings: 30%

Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release, 2nd Gen) wireless charging

List price: $139.99

Sale price: $84.99

Prime Day savings: 39%

Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release, 2nd Gen) wired charging

List price: $119.99

Sale price: $64.99

Prime Day savings: 46%

Echo Auto (2nd Gen)

List price: $54.99

Sale price: $34.99

Prime Day savings: 36%

If you’re wondering which Echo device is best for your wants or needs, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the most popular and newest Echo smart speakers and what makes each one great.

If you missed the early Prime Day deals, don’t worry! Prime Day kicked off on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, giving Prime members around the world 48 hours of exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select products from a variety of brands and categories.

Customers who are not yet Prime members and want to get the most out of Amazon on Prime Day can join or start a 30-day free trial now. You can also visit the Prime Day hub to explore all your Prime benefits.

