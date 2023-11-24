Best tech deals during the Best Buy Black Friday 2023 sale – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Jason R. Rich

November 20, 2023

The Best Buy Black Friday 2023 sale is on, both in stores and online. You can find drastic price cuts on all sorts of popular items — from laptop computers to noise cancelling headphones, smart TVs, video games and smart home gear. These deals can all be found on Best Buy’s website, so you don’t have to leave your couch to get all of your holiday shopping done. (Or, place an order online and pick it up curbside at your local Best Buy store.)

Our crackerjack team of consumer technology experts has been actively seeking out the best Black Friday deals on all sorts of consumer electronics. We’ve discovered some rather impressive money saving opportunities at Best Buy.

You don’t need to wake up early on Black Friday and drive to your local Best Buy to get these deals — you can shop them now, ahead of Thanksgiving. Your gift recipients and your wallet will thank you.

For the avid Windows users, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 offers the best features and functions of a tablet and a laptop computer, rolled into one lightweight and portable device. This version of the popular Surface Pro 9 offers a 13-inch touchscreen display (with a 120Hz refresh rate), 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage.

Expect up to 15.5 hours of battery life per charge. The device runs using a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor and supports Dolby Vision. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled, as well as a Surface Pro detachable keyboard.

Best Buy is offering you a chance to score a really big monitor deal on a really big monitor during its Black Friday sale. Right now, you can save a whopping 50% on this popular Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor and purchase it for just $500.

This massive, 47-inch monitor (with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time) will take someone’s gaming PC or console experience to the next visual level. The monitor uses Quantium mini-dot technology to display bright, detailed and beautiful 4K graphics. The 12-bit backlight allows for an HDR-quality picture to be generated using either a 16:9 or 21:9 aspect ratio.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and offers a virtually glare-free matte screen. You also get two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 built in.

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones are among the very best you can buy, period. Right now, they’re on sale at Best Buy for $70 off. As a result, you’ll pay just $300 for Sony’s top-of-the-line, consumer-oriented headphones.

These WH-1000XM5 headphones were a top pick in our coverage of the best over-the-ear noise cancelling headphones in 2023. They offer up to 30-hour battery life between charges, multipoint Bluetooth pairing support and Sony’s proprietary noise cancelling technology to remove unwanted ambient noise. At the same time, these headphones are able to deliver superior audio quality, whether you’re listening to music or participating in hands-free phone calls.

Thanks to their sophisticated and elegant design, the WH-1000XM5 offer the perfect headphone solution to wear during your commute, at work, or while traveling.

If you’ve been wanting to upgrade the TV in your living room or bedroom to one that offers a stunning 65-inch, 4K OLED display, take advantage of this Best Buy deal and save $500 off the popular Samsung S90C OLED smart TV for Black Friday.

This TV runs using the Tizen OS and offers impressive 4K upscaling anytime you’re not watching native 4K content. Just about anything you watch will look incredibly detailed, with accurate colors thanks to the 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels.

For most average size living rooms and bedrooms, a 65-inch TV is the ideal size. And when you find one that offers an OLED display that supports HDR 10+ and HG, you know it’s able to generate a consistently bright and detailed picture — in this case, by also taking advantage of a 120Hz refresh rate. You’ll discover that this Samsung TV is also great for console-based gaming.

When it comes to enhancing your home’s security, one of the easiest things you can do is add a Ring Video Doorbell near your front door. Once it’s connected to your home’s internet, you’re able to remotely monitor visitors using your smartphone from anywhere in the world, or via a smart home hub that’s set up within your home.

The Ring’s built in motion sensor will immediately alert you when it detects movemet, even your visitor does not actually ring your doorbell. You’re then able to see, hear and communicate in real-time with the visitor. This version of the Ring Video Doorbell offers a 1080p HD camera. It runs using a rechargeable battery and can easily be installed within 30 minutes.

If you subscribe to Ring’s service, you also get access to cloud-based storage of the video content captured by this video doorbell, plus access to a variety of additional features. Now priced at just $50, how can you afford not to add one of these smart home security devices to the front door area of your home?

Regardless of the make, model, or size of your smart TV, chances are the audio it’s able to generate could use some major enhancement. By connecting the Samsung Q Series 5.1.2 channel TV surround sound system to your TV, you’ll be able to experience immersive sound from whatever you’re watching.

Thanks to Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS:X support, this surround sound system is able to generate clear, rich and lifelike sound that will fill an entire room, customizing all audio to that space. This Samsung system includes the soundbar, subwoofer and two satellite (rear) speakers. You also get a remote control.

In addition to a Game Mode Pro for gamers, this sound system offers AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support. It comes with all of the cables you need to set up this sound system easily and quickly. Yes, this Samsung Q Series surround sound system works particularly well with Samsung TVs, but it’s fully compatible with a TV from any brand.

It can be incredibly expensive (and wasteful) replacing toner cartridges in your existing inkjet printer. With this $230 Canon Pixma MegaTank G7030 all-in-one printer, you can say goodbye to costly toner cartridges forever, without sacrificing print quality.

This all-in-one printer is able to print, photocopy, scan and fax. It prints at up to 13ppm (black) or 6.8ppm (color). The very best thing about the printer is that it relies on large ink tanks — not cartridges. One set of ink bottles will cost you less than a typical set of toner cartridges, yet provide enough ink to last your household for up to two years.

Not only will you save $150 right away when you purchase this versatile printer, but you can save hundreds of dollars per year by not having to constantly replace costly toner cartridges. The front-facing paper tray has a 350-sheet capacity. The MegaTank G7030 offers features like two-sided printing, wireless printing and the ability to print near-lab-quality photo prints from your digital images.

(For even more home printer suggestions, be sure to check out our coverage of the best wireless printers in 2023 and best inkjet printers in 2023, some of which are also being discounted during Best Buy’s Black Friday sale.)

“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” is the perfect multi-player game that kids, teens and adults alike can enjoy together on a Nintendo Switch. It features 42 of the most popular characters from various Nintendo game franchises and places them in the driver’s seat of go-karts that can whizz around 48 different courses. Each course is filled with colorful obstacles and non-stop fun.

Players can choose their character, customize their go-kart and then upgrade it as they win races. The trick, however, is not just to reach the finish line. Racers need to find and collect power-ups (there are 23 different types) to help them thwart the competition.

“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” can be played with up to four gamers on one Nintendo Switch (each player uses a separate controller), or it can be played online with up to 12 players via Nintendo Switch Online.

While we think this is one of the very best multiplayer Nintendo Switch games ever released, we’re also huge fans of the newly released “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” ($60) game, a one-player, side-scrolling adventure suitable for gamers of all ages. It too is the perfect holiday gift for any Nintendo Switch gamer. If you’re not convinced, be sure to check out our in-depth review.

One of the easiest (and most aesthetic) ways to add decorative and colorful smart lighting to any room — whether it’s a bedroom, gaming space, TV room, living room or home office — is to use Nanoleaf smart lights. These flat panels come in a variety of shapes that can be easily hung on any wall, in any pattern you wish as long as the panels are touching. Each panel is capable of displaying thousands of colors at up to 700 lumens of brightness.

Nanoleaf app panels can easily be programmed to display stagnant or animated lighting patterns that you design or select from the app. All Nanoleaf smart lighting products work together and be controlled from the same app.

The Nanolead Shapes Hexagons Smarter Kit (which is the starter kit for this product line) is now on sale at Best Buy for $50 off, so you’ll pay just $150 for the seven panel set. Additional three panel expansion packs are sold separately, also now on sale now at Best Buy for $55 (a savings of $15).

Out of all the noise cancelling earbuds and headphones we’ve tested recently, one of our top picks are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless earbuds. These are the newest generation from Bose, following in the footsteps of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II (which are also on sale at Best Buy for just $199, which is $100 off their regular price).

The redesigned QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are sleeker and lighter than their predecessors, offer up to a six hour battery life per charge and come with a wireless charging case (that with multiple in case charges, extends battery life up to 18 hours). These earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 and offer multipoint connectivity. They’re also water resistant.

What really set these earbuds apart, however, is the noise cancelling technology built into them and the quality of the audio they’re able to generate. This is what Bose is really good at and the company has done an excellent job incorporating these technologies into its latest earbuds.

These earbuds sound great when listening to music, but they also make hands-free wireless calls sound crystal clear, even if you’re outside or in a noisy environment. Especially now that they’re on sale for $50 off (bringing their price down to just $249), the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds make a great gift. And they work well regardless of which mobile device or computer they’re paired with.

For the absolute best deals from Best Buy this Black Friday season, you’ll want to become a My Best Buy Plus ($50/year) or My Best Buy Total ($180/year) member. You’ll get special members-only pricing on Xbox consoles, the Asus ROG Ally, LG TVs, Dell laptops and more. Tap the button below to see all the My Best Buy Plus member exclusive deals available for Black Friday 2023.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when shopping Best Buy’s 2023 Black Friday sale. Best Buy is offering an extended return timeframe: Items purchased between Oct. 27 and Dec. 30 can be returned through Jan. 13, 2024. Inventory is limited on many of these Black Friday deals, so you’ll need to act fast to snag the ones you want. Best Buy will not offer rain checks on sale items that are sold out. And as you do your shopping, don’t forget that Best Buy has a Holiday Price Match Guarantee.

Jason R. Rich (www.JasonRich.com) is an internationally recognized consumer technology expert with more than 30 years’ writing experience. He’s also an accomplished author and photographer. One of his most recently published books, The Remote Worker’s Handbook: How to Effectively Work From Anywhere ($24.99, Entrepreneur Books) is now available from Amazon and wherever books are sold.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 10:29 AM EST

