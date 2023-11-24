Latest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5 Patch Is a Small One, More … – Push Square

Guest
Patch 6.5 available to download now
Respawn Entertainment has today deployed an update that builds upon the sixth post-launch patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5, bringing the game up to version number 1.000.0008. The update is available to download now, weighing in at 1.012GB and is labelled patch 6.5 on the official Twitter account.
“While this is a smaller patch to address some immediate issues, we have another patch on the way in the near future. We’ll provide more information as soon as possible,” the Twitter profile states.
The previous sets of patch notes can be viewed through the link, with the previous update fixing various issues under the hood like crashes, spawn problems, and map updates. “Various” crashing problems were also supposedly fixed, Photo Mode received an update, and bounty hunters should now all spawn properly.
According to the developer, even more updates are planned for further down the line. “We thank you for your continued support as we work hard to improve your experience with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We will continue to share timing for future patches once they become available.”
Does today’s PS5 patch help with any technical problems you’ve been having? Let us know in the comments below.
[source ea.com]
About Liam Croft
Liam grew up with a PlayStation controller in his hands and a love for Metal Gear Solid. Nowadays, he can be found playing the latest and greatest PS5 games as well as supporting Derby County. That last detail is his downfall.
Comments 39
The only patch this game needs is to prevent people from growing ugly facial hair on Kal!
In the patch details it says "June 20th"… 🤔
I might actually my copy that’s been sitting on the shelf for over 2 months now.
@Kidfried it is sad they spent way more time on his appearance than on actually making a solid polished game
Good to see the patches keep coming. Anyone know of other major issues that would make you want to wait to play this? Is this in a good playable state at the moment?
Is this playable yet. I tried before this patch and was getting sub 30 fps in the open world environments and that in Performance mode. I just want a decent framerate to play this game. But by the looks of these patch notes this ain’t it.
I found Fallen Order to be a janky mess that I couldn’t finish. Is Survivor any different? If so, I might try the game out.
I liked this game a lot and (after several weeks of waiting on patch that fixed my progression blocker) I got the platinum trophy for it but what it needs is performance improvements.
@Aussiemike90 @Shstrick Same as these guys just wondering what state it is is now. I know at launch everyone said it was a great game but it had some horrendous performance problems. I don’t need to play it until these are fixed.
@personauser93 I know Jedi Fallen order had issues last gen at launch, I waited a year or so and played it on this/next gen and it was absolutely fine.
@personauser93 all core mechanics are the same. If you had no fun with Fallen Order I doubt you will handle this. You’d better try Fallen Order one more time – this game didn’t catch me first time, but second chance I gave it a year later was a blast.
Just got this on the deal last week. Performance mode runs at 37fps and it’s crashed for me twice already. Seriously cannot believe Push Square said it had ‘minor issues’ in its review.
They are taking way too long to fix this game.
Still waiting on a stable 60FPS Respawn…
@themightyant The game itself is great but its still buggy and performance mode is still ugly and pretty bad. Quality mode runs better at a more stable 30fps and looks much better visually, right now its the only real way to play it.
@DennisReynolds So wait till next gen like the last one /jk
More seriously they are shooting themselves in the foot here. I know i’m not the only one who is waiting to play this, but until it’s fixed I will wait. It gets cheaper by the month as a bonus.
Finally started playing last weekend hoping the patches had ironed out most of the bugs from launch and though no bugs, the frame rate is still poor.
Even on performance its dropping badly. Incredible frustrating cause the game is beautiful.
Is this actually playable now on ps5? I want to buy it and put it in my backlog but is it worth it?
Still waiting for an outfit with a hood and or hair color options…
@themightyant The main issue is Ray Tracing is forced on no matter the mode, if they allowed us to turn it off it should massively improve performance but for some reason they won’t allow it.
@themightyant This is pretty much what I do with most games. They are way too often released as overpriced mess and get better and cheaper overtime. There are too many good games I haven’t played to justify paying 70+€ for a broken game.
It’s been playable from launch for those who aren’t performance snobs. Hiccups are unfortunate, but the game has been loads of fun at launch, and sold it again for a little under retail price, for those with the argumentation that a 60€ game has to be flawless.
I’m planning on picking this one up around the holidays… when they’re actually done fixing it.
@Aussiemike90 yeah in the mid 80’s when I got my shiny new ZX Spectrum 128k+2, something like 20fps would have been a “performance mode”.
Amazing that this game in 2023 uses the same definition.
I’ll grab this when it’s on sale at £4.99 in a few years. I just hope it will be fixed by then:D
I played through the whole thing a month or so ago, and I’m usually one of the ones moaning about missing 60FPS. I thought I’d was fine (some noticeable drops in the hub world as lots have said). I tried performance and graphics mode and actually played most of it in graphics mode. Really impressed with the Ray tracing especially in caves with the light sabre out. The thing is, it’s a fantastic game, I’m willing to put up with dips if the gameplay is there.
I had a save issue with this game; removed about 3 hours worth of gameplay all of a sudden. Not seen anyone else have the same issue but I’m holding out for a bigger update before I try it again.
Really annoyed with how long it’s taken for them to update this game, far too long.
Will never buy another game from these jokers again. The fact it’s not fixed yet and is an unplayable mess without any acknowledgment is an absolute disgrace. The review scores are a joke as well taking this into consideration
@Ashcrapper I tend to look at user review scores now over critic review scores (with the exception of games that have pretty clearly been review bombed).
It’s currently sitting at a 6.0 on Metacritic which I feel is pretty accurate taking into account the performance issues, bugs and crashes. Aside from all that, it’s just not a very interesting story to me and I played through the first game 3 times.
This game still has bad screen tearing when you put it in performance mode, poor optimization cmon Respawn this is unacceptable for a 70 dollar game
I didn’t really encounter many bugs apart from some minor framerate stutters. I guess I must be blind then haha. Completed it in around 50 hours, better than the first in my opinion other than the mess its in
Its rough this one, even after the patch. I’ve owned the game for 9 days & had 9 crashes, 5 of which when just trying to boot the game. The broken AI, audio sync issues, and just now encountered a bug where my button inputs stopped working. The ball droid things are spinning around in circles like crazy (which is pretty funny actually). I defeated the so called legendary Rancor by standing on a slightly higher ledge, it just stood there & had no idea what to do, allowing me to wail on it until defeated. Yeah, its rough lol
Hopefully they’ll fix the absolutely borderline unplayable frame rate, screen tearing and pop-in. Completely unacceptable on a console with an SSD.
@Atreus97 Performance mode with 37 FPS and crashes to boot. People seem to get lower and lower standards…
@THGhost And tearing plus popin wow two of the worst things i hate that breaks immersion.
@SgtTruth But the games probably were not €70 to boot.
@Flaming_Kaiser you are correct there. Out of interest I ran some numbers through the Bank of England inflation calculator.
A "full price" Speccy game (your arcade conversions like Chase HQ etc) were £30 in today’s money, so less than half the price of Jedi.
However an Amiga or Atari ST game was equivalently priced!
Tried playing yesterday on PS5, I love the gameplay and story so far, about 4hrs in but the graphical glitches are terrible! Gonna wait until it’s patched fully.
@SgtTruth Don’t get me wrong gaming is expensive though and I know it’s all more expensive to develop. But sometimes I think is everything necessarily better it may all look fantastic but the train wreck games that get released is shocking what version are they on 6 something it’s entering MMO territory. 😳
I’ve purchased this game for the PS5, decided to put it aside because of the horrible performance issues, I just don’t understand what’s going on with the gaming industry these days, they have hardware to test these games, how are they allowing them to be published and purchased when they simply don’t work properly when other games companies can produce excellent titles with no performance issues I simply don’t get what’s going on
