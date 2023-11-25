Amazon Fire Stick owners are just realising there are three little-known apps with hundreds of free TV… – The Sun

CHANCES are you got an Amazon Fire Stick to watch telly via your favourite streaming services.

But aside from Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ did you know that there are loads of free alternatives?

And we don't mean just BBC iPlayer and ITVX either…

Check these out for something different to watch from the app store, without paying a penny.

Plex offers a load of streamed channels filled with classic movies and TV shows.

Many are broken down into themes, such as Real Crime, Action and Comedy.

Some of the programmes you may recognise range from Jerry Springer to The Dick Van Dyke Show.

UKTV Player features all the content from the W, Yesterday, Dave and Drama channels.

Not only can you watch them live you can access their programmes and more on-demand for free.

There are plenty of boxsets, including classic EastEnders episodes.

Freevee is Amazon's answer to free video content.

There are number of big-hit movies such as Academy Award-winning Still Alice.

Freevee is also the new home for Neighbours, which is set to return in September.

