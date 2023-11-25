Interest rates increase for the fourth quarter 2023 | Internal Revenue … – IRS

An official website of the United States Government

IR-2023-154, Aug. 25, 2023

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced that interest rates will increase for the calendar quarter beginning Oct.1, 2023.

For individuals, the rate for overpayments and underpayments will be 8% per year, compounded daily. Here is a complete list of the new rates:

Under the Internal Revenue Code, the rate of interest is determined on a quarterly basis. For taxpayers other than corporations, the overpayment and underpayment rate is the federal short-term rate plus 3 percentage points.

Generally, in the case of a corporation, the underpayment rate is the federal short-term rate plus 3 percentage points and the overpayment rate is the federal short-term rate plus 2 percentage points. The rate for large corporate underpayments is the federal short-term rate plus 5 percentage points. The rate on the portion of a corporate overpayment of tax exceeding $10,000 for a taxable period is the federal short-term rate plus one-half (0.5) of a percentage point.

The interest rates announced today are computed from the federal short-term rate determined during July 2023. See the revenue ruling for details.

Revenue Ruling 2023-17PDF announcing the rates of interest,will appear in Internal Revenue Bulletin 2023-37, dated Sep. 11, 2023.

