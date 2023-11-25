Best PS5 And PS4 Game Deals For Cyber Monday 2020 – GameSpot

We're rounding up the best PlayStation deals on PS4 and PS5 games for Cyber Monday 2020.
Watch Dogs Legion
$30 (was $60)
Final Fantasy VII Remake
$30 (was $60)
The Last of Us Part II
$30 (was $60)
Ghost of Tsushima
$40 (was $60)
Star Wars Squadrons
$17 (was $40)
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
$30 (was $60)
Cyber Monday is one of the best times to pick up great deals on games before the holidays. 2020 has been particularly great for PlayStation game deals. Major retailers have set deep discounts on first-party PlayStation titles like The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, and even a number of new releases like Watch Dogs Legion. While we wait for more PS5 games to release, picking up PS4 games for cheap is a great way to build out your console library (if you’re tired of speedrunning Astro’s Playroom.) You’re able to put the disc right into your PS5 and play the PS4 version. Plus, many games either already offer or will soon release PS5 upgrade patches for free, which means if you pick up the PS4 disc at a discount you’ll get the upgraded version at no extra cost.
Cyber Monday sales are in full swing at retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon, and PlayStation owners have a ton to choose from, including some of this year’s biggest releases and gems from years past. Though PS5 exclusives like Demon’s Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales aren’t discounted, some fantastic PS4 games are marked down, and even those without free next-gen updates should see faster load times and some other improvements. We’re tracking all of the best Cyber Monday PlayStation game deals right here. For more deals, check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals. You won’t want to miss this chance to build up your backlog.
One of the most emotionally stirring games in recent memory, The Last of Us Part II features a brilliant story and an excellent blend of stealth and action gameplay. The PlayStation exclusive is on sale for $25.49 at Amazon (with the full discount shown at checkout) during Cyber Monday. Other stores have it for $30.
The swan song of PS4 exclusives, Ghost of Tsushima, released over the summer. The open-world samurai adventure features a gripping story, a gorgeous world, and solid action gameplay. It’s also received some significant updates since release, including the recent addition of a surprisingly deep multiplayer mode. Ghost of Tsushima is currently down to $40 at Amazon for Cyber Monday. PS5 users can get a free update that features higher resolution and 60 frames per second.
The Resident Evil 3 remake released earlier this year as well. While it wasn’t as well-received as last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake, it’s still worth picking up if you’re a fan of the survival horror franchise. You can’t beat this price either, which is nearly the cheapest RE3 has ever been.
Watch Dogs Legion just released last month, but the PS4/PS5 version is 50% off for Cyber Monday. The open-world hacker game earned an 8/10 in GameSpot’s Watch Dogs Legion review.
Bend Studio’s 2019 zombie game Days Gone is on sale for $17 at Amazon (and $20 elsewhere) this Cyber Monday. If you’re getting a PS5, it’s worth noting that Days Gone will run at up to 60 frames per second and feature dynamic 4K resolution.
Marvel's Avengers
$27 (was $60)
Persona 5 Royal
$20 (was $60)
Final Fantasy VII Remake
$30 (was $60)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
$25 (was $60)
Red Dead Redemption 2
$20 (was $60)
Yakuza Remastered Collection
$30 (was $60)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
$25 (was $60)
Death Stranding
$20 (was $40)
Nioh 2
$10 (was $40)
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
$25 (was $40)
Star Wars Squadrons
$17 (was $40)
Madden NFL 21
$27 (was $60)
NBA 2K21
$27 (was $60)
PGA 2K21
$27 (was $60)
Doom Eternal
$20 (was $60)
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
$30 (was $60)
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection
$25 (was $50)
Just Dance 2021
$27 (was $50)
FIFA 21
$27 (was $60)
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
$27 (was $40)
