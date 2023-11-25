Black Friday 2022: From Target and Walmart to Best Buy and Apple … – KABC-TV

WATCH VIDEOS

Stores like Walmart and Target have rolled out early Black Friday deals through the month of November, but experts say to keep a look out for even deeper discounts later this month.

The biggest shopping day of the year is here!

Black Friday is offering shoppers hundreds of deals from tons of retailers — and some sales have already been going strong for a few days now.

"We're really seeing things start earlier than ever before," Nathan Burrow, senior deals editor at Wirecutter, told "Good Morning America."

Whether you are trying to figure out what to purchase or when, scroll on to stay in the know.

Target is launching its Black Friday Week Sale from Sunday, Nov. 20, through Saturday, Nov. 26, with new deals debuting Thanksgiving Day through Saturday. Customers can save up to 50% off new and trending items for gifting and everyday essentials. The retailer's Cyber event runs from Sunday, Nov. 27, through Monday, Nov. 28, with deals exclusively on Target.com and the Target app. For items purchased at a Target store or online starting Oct. 6, consumers can request a price match if the price goes lower on or before Dec. 24.

Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days is now live, with the third round of its holiday sales event beginning online Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. ET and in stores on Black Friday, Nov. 25. Customers who sign up for Walmart+ get a seven-hour early-access window online.

Amazon's 48-hour Black Friday deals event begins Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Surprise deals on toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, Amazon devices and more will drop every 30 minutes during the sales event.

Hulu's Black Friday promotion is here, bringing viewers an amazing deal in streaming for a limited time. Beginning now, eligible customers can subscribe to the Hulu (With Ads) plan, which features a massive library of hit TV shows, films and Hulu Originals, for $1.99 per month for one year, regular monthly price after. Head to Hulu.com/Welcome to take advantage of the limited-time offer, for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers, which extends through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28. Viewers who take advantage of the offer can save up to $72 over 12 months, compared to the current regular monthly subscription price of Hulu (With Ads). Certain offer terms apply.*

Best Buy's official Black Friday sales event begins Sunday, Nov. 20, with deals rolling out on smart TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, smart home products, electronic scooters and more leading up to Black Friday, Nov. 25.

Apple's Black Friday shopping event kicks off on Black Friday, Nov. 25, and runs through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28. For that limited time period, customers will receive an Apple gift card — redeemable at any time — when they buy eligible iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs, AirPods and more.

Bed Bath and Beyond's Black Friday event runs now through Sunday, Nov. 27, with customers able to save 25% on entire purchases. The retailer will then roll out new deals for Cyber Week, which runs from Monday, Nov. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 1.

Home Depot is offering Black Friday deals online and in stores now through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Over the next week and through the holiday weekend, Lowe's is hosting one-day online-only Cyber Steals events, with new deals rolling out each day.

Ikea has yet to release details on its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Check back here throughout the week.

The Container Store will offer 20% off select products from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Monday, Nov. 28.

Ruggable is offering 25% off site-wide from Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Wednesday, Nov. 30, when shoppers use the code BF22.

The athleisure wear company has yet to release details on its top Black Friday deals and dates.

Cupshe will be offering 85% off from Sunday, Nov. 20, to Monday, Nov. 28.

Old Navy is running its Black Friday sale online from Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, through Black Friday online with up to 60% off deals sitewide.

Revolve is offering a Black Friday sale from Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Nov. 26, with up to 65% off. On Cyber Monday, Revolve will offer an extra 20% off final sale and up to 75% off new markdowns.

Saks OFF 5TH is offering a Black Friday sneak peek with an extra 25% off purchases of $150+ storewide and sitewide.

Nordstrom began running Black Friday deals starting on Friday, Nov. 18, and will continue with Cyber Monday sales on Nov. 28, offering up to 60% off across all categories like Barefoot Dreams, Drybar, Free People, UGG, Marc Jacobs and many more. All deals will run through Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Vince Camuto's sale will run from Black Friday, Nov. 25, through Tuesday, Nov. 29, offering 40% off the entire site. Use the code: CYBER40.

Madewell's Black Friday sale kicked off early. Customers can now take 40% off their purchase using code OHJOY through Nov. 24.

Vera Bradley is offering up to 50% off now through Tuesday, Nov. 29, including deals on products like slippers, throw blankets, totes and more.

Faherty will offer 25% off almost everything if you spend $250+ with an offer code from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 27.

Showpo will offer 25% off almost everything from Thanksgiving Day through Black Friday with code FLASHSALE and 25% off almost everything plus additional select styles from Saturday, Nov. 26, through Monday, Nov. 28 (no code needed).

Zappos' Black Friday sale kicked off early on Friday, Nov.18, with deals up to 40% off. The offer will run through Sunday, Nov. 27.

Sephora is offering a sneak peak of Black Friday deals on makeup, skincare products, fragrances and more when you download its app. The company's Cyber Week starts Monday, Nov. 21, and runs through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, with 25% off different beauty brands each day.

Ulta's Black Friday sale begins online Saturday, Nov. 19 and in stores Sunday, Nov. 20. The company will be offering deals through Saturday, Nov. 26.

Benefit Cosmetics will offer discounts across multiple retailers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Take 50% off the Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil at Nordstrom from Monday, Nov. 21, through Saturday, Nov. 26. Plus, get 40% off Pore products on Nov. 24 at Ulta. You'll also find 50% off They're Real! Mascara in-store and online at Sephora on Monday, Nov. 28.

The Beachwaver Co. will be offering free shipping sitewide and up to 70% off the collection page on Cyber Monday.

"The first and most important thing to remember is that not every sale is going to be a good one. There are a lot of sales out there that are framed as being great discounts that are not, in fact, fantastic," Burrow said.

Before you shop, make sure to do the following:

*Offer for Hulu (With Ads) plan only: $1.99/month for 12 months, then auto-renews at $7.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 11:59 PM PST on 11/28/22. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month) only. Additional terms apply.

