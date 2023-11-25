TodayTix Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales return for 2023 – New York Theatre Guide

This website uses cookies. If you continue to use the site, your agreement will result in cookies being set.

The theatre and entertainment ticketing platform returns with its annual seasonal deals, which are available on the website and app for two weeks only.

TodayTix returns with its annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday ticket sale, with opportunities to save up to 60% on theatre and attractions in New York. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale launches today and runs for just over two weeks, through December 3 only.

More than 60 events have ticket offers available during the sale, including Broadway shows, Off-Broadway shows, New York City attractions, and holiday experiences. Broadway highlights include the first revival of the Tony-winning Spamalot, offering tickets beginning at $49; the new musical adaptation of The Notebook, with tickets from $62; and the long-running favorite The Book of Mormon, with tickets from $59.

Off-Broadway deals in the sale include 60% off tickets to see Emmy winner Rachel Bloom in Death, Let Me Do my Show, and the adults-only holiday cabaret Nutcracker Rouge, offering half off tickets. Additionally, there are Black Friday and Cyber Monday tickets on offer to non-theatrical entertainment and experiences, including the Harry Potter Exhibition, with tickets from $23.

Users can access Black Friday and Cyber Monday ticket deals through the TodayTix app and website. Entry price and ticket availability varies by show, and sale tickets to certain shows may not be available throughout the entire the promotional period.

Access the TodayTix Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale here.

Originally published on Nov 17, 202305:12

© 2023 NewYorkTheatreGuide.com

source