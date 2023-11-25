Amazon's Echo Show 5 is back on sale for $50 – Engadget

If you’ve had your eye on the new Echo Show 5 but weren’t able to grab one on Prime Day, the diminutive smart display is back on sale for $50. While we saw the device go for $5 less during Amazon’s sales event, that deal was exclusive to Prime members. This $40 discount is open to everyone and marks the second-lowest price we’ve seen since the display arrived in May. The Kids version of the display is also on sale for $60, though that’s $10 more it was on Prime Day.

This deal is $5 more than the all-time low we saw during Prime Day, but it’s the best price we’ve seen outside of that, and it isn’t exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Though we haven’t reviewed this third-gen version of the Echo Show 5, the device is a largely iterative update over its predecessor, which was a pick in our guide to the best smart displays. The new version should still function best as a smart alarm clock, as its 5.5-inch panel is a more natural fit on a bedside table than the larger Echo Show models. Its ambient light sensor automatically lowers the screen’s brightness when it’s dark, while a tap-to-snooze function lets you smack the top of the device for a few more minutes of rest. It’s still an Echo, so it can also stream music, pull up weather info, control smart home devices and do other Alexa-related tasks. And while no device like this is ideal for the privacy-conscious, there’s at least a physical camera shutter and a mic mute button.

The new Echo Show 5 slightly improves the processor and speaker system, though it still won’t be as fast or full-sounding as the Echo Show 8, our chief recommendation for those who want an Alexa smart display. (That 8-inch display is now available for $75, which is $15 more than its Prime Day price.) Likewise, the 2-megapixel camera is mediocre for video calls, and the 960 x 480 resolution display is far from luxurious for viewing photos. Still, if you regularly use Alexa, have limited space and want to pay as little as possible for a competent display, the Echo Show 5 makes sense at this price.

