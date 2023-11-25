ROCKET LAUNCH: NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 – Kennedy Space Center

Watch the launch of NASA’s seventh commercial crew to the International Space Station aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket with the following available package:

Get as close to the launch pad as possible. From here, you will see the rocket leave the pad! Plus, gain exclusive access to the Apollo/Saturn V Center exhibits and attractions during the launch window.

WHERE: Banana Creek Launch Viewing Area at the Apollo/Saturn V Center

DISTANCE: Approximately 3.9 miles/6.27 kilometers

PRICE: $250 plus tax, available online only

INCLUSIONS:





IMPORTANT INFORMATION:



MISSION DETAILS:

NASA and SpaceX will soon launch the seventh crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program (CCP).

The launch of Dragon, named Endurance, will carry NASA astronaut and mission commander Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut and pilot Andreas Mogensen, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov as mission specialists. This is the first spaceflight for Moghbeli and Borisov, and second flight for Mogensen and Furukawa.

