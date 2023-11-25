Insiders At Adobe Sold US$17m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness – Yahoo Finance

Over the past year, many Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Adobe

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder & Independent Director, John Warnock, sold US$5.4m worth of shares at a price of US$320 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$335. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 4.0% of John Warnock's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.3m for 4.45k shares. But insiders sold 51.80k shares worth US$17m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Adobe than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Adobe. In total, Co-Founder & Independent Director John Warnock sold US$1.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Adobe insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$395m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

An insider hasn't bought Adobe stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Adobe makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Adobe you should be aware of.

Of course Adobe may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Brennan and Erin Schlagbaum, who paid off more than $300,000 of debt and hit a seven-figure net worth, share the three index funds they invest in.

Business Insider compiled 10 expert predictions for when the Federal Reserve's first interest-rate cut will come and bring relief to homebuyers.

Financial guru Grant Cardone recently expressed skepticism about the traditional American Dream of homeownership, arguing that it is more of a financial burden than a benefit. In his view, the symbols of middle-class prosperity, such as cars, homes and college education, are hindering wealth accumulation. Cardone, set to release a new book titled "The Wealth Creation Formula," contends that owning a home is not the financial security it’s often believed to be. In an October interview with GoBank

The housing sales slowdown will last awhile, as no one is selling their home unless they absolutely have to, according to Redfin's CEO.

Microsoft Corp. Co-Founder Bill Gates is celebrated for his monumental role in the tech world and is known as one of the planet's wealthiest people. Yet, an intriguing “what-if” scenario arises: Had he “diamond-handed” his Microsoft shares — a term in finance meaning to hold onto assets through market ups and downs — his wealth might have soared to unmatched levels. A resurfaced article from 2021 amplifies this speculation: What if Gates had kept his initial Microsoft stakes? Could he have outpa

"The net margins of the Magnificent 7 are twice the margins of the rest of the index, and consensus expects this gap will persist through 2025."

There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Chinese automakers are winning over millions of consumers around the world with affordable electric vehicles. Washington has effectively built a fortress to keep out Chinese EVs. President Biden backed that policy and went further, denying them “Buy America” credits that can reduce consumers’ price tag by thousands of dollars.

Artificial intelligence, AI, has been a staple of science fiction for decades, but it has been making waves in the real world for quite some time. Numerous advanced technologies, from autonomous vehicles to CT and MRI scanning, depend on AI to function. Moreover, over the past year, generative AI has gained substantial popularity, particularly since the ChatGPT bot showcased how the technology can replicate human interaction in our online communication. It’s not quite Data from Star Trek, but AI

Brennan Schlagbaum is maxing out his HSA each year, not touching the money, and letting it grow tax-free over time.

"Thrifty behavior has been climbing up the income ladder," reads a note from Morgan Stanley.

Historically, Wall Street hasn't cared much about who's in the White House. But that could change in 2024, Ron Temple told Business Insider.

Today's best nationwide CD rates include 6.00% from Securityplus Federal Credit Union and 5.80% from Seattle Bank, with a top rate of 5.85% available on the leading jumbo CD.

Estate taxes are a form of transfer tax that affects the very wealthy. For multimillionaire households, avoiding the estate tax is a significant issue. One tool that households can use to try to minimize their estate tax liability is the … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Estate Taxes With Trusts appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Berkshire Hathaway exited Paytm-parent firm One97 Communications Friday at a loss of about 40% on the high-profile investment it made more than five years ago. The investment giant — which sold a stake worth $36 million in Paytm in 2021, at a profit — sold its remainder position on Friday for $121.6 million, according to disclosure by the local Indian stock exchange. Berkshire secured a return of less than $160 million on its ~$260 million investment in Paytm.

While the market expects some cutbacks, it could go even deeper, says Anas Alhajji.

NVIDIA is facing a lawsuit filed by French automotive company Valeo after a screensharing blunder by one of its employees.

I am approaching the time when I'll take required minimum distributions (RMDs) from my individual retirement account (IRA). I am in a quandary about what I can do with this anticipated largesse of cash. I do not necessarily need the … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Don't Need Them ‘Dumped Into My Checking Account.' What Can I Do With RMDs? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

I am 65 and at the absolute peak of my earnings. I'm also in the 35% tax bracket and am not looking to retire soon. I need $30,000 for a home project. I have enough to take it out of … Continue reading → The post Ask An Advisor: I'm 65, Earning at My ‘Absolute Peak' and Won't Retire Soon. Should I Use My Roth IRA for a $30K Home Improvement Project? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Nvidia earnings review, plus a cheaper semiconductor stock investors can consider

source