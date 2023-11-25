Sony is holding an hour-long PlayStation Showcase next week – The Verge

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

The summer of gaming events is starting a little early this year. Sony announced that it will be holding a PlayStation Showcase event on May 24th at 1PM PT. And it sounds like a big one: the stream will be more than an hour long and include games for both the PS5 and PS VR2. “Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators,” the company says. It’ll stream on both YouTube and Twitch.

As for what to expect, Sony has a number of upcoming blockbusters, including the superhero games Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, while I wouldn’t be surprised to see Death Stranding 2 make an appearance. The announcement also specifies “new IP,” so expect the unexpected as well.

With no E3 yet again, publishers like Sony are taking it upon themselves to hold big news events, and there are plenty of other streams to get ready for — check out the full rundown here.

