Microsoft updates its Surface Pro X lineup with app performance and Wi-Fi improvements – Neowin

Microsoft has started rolling out a new set of firmware updates for its ARM-powered Surface Pro X device family. The August 2023 update delivers app performance improvements and Wi-Fi stability enhancements.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Here is extra information about the release:

We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles.

Improves Wi-Fi reliability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Here is extra information about the release:

There is an issue initiating the Eye Contact feature on the February 28, 2022, update on devices that have taken the Windows 11 update.

To initiate the feature (or turn off), you must toggle the feature within Settings. You will need to do this each time the Camera is used.

We are actively working to resolve the issue in a future update.

Microsoft replaced the Surface Pro X device family with the Surface Pro 9 lineup in October 2022, which now includes optional ARM configurations with 5G connectivity. Still, you can buy the Surface Pro X with the SQ2 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD for $1,499 on Amazon.

