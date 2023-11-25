Analyst Predicts Steep Declines for Binance Coin (BNB), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC) – Coinpedia Fintech News



In the midst of a rebounding crypto market, renowned trader Capo has emerged as a prominent bear, revealing his price predictions for three leading altcoins: Binance Coin (BNB), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC). With a large following on Telegram, Capo’s bearish outlook has drawn attention, as he anticipates substantial declines for these digital assets despite recent market trends.

Capo’s analysis shines a spotlight on Binance Coin (BNB), suggesting a worrisome future for the token. He projects a main price target of around $40, reflecting a significant 83% decrease from its current value. He further hints at impending negative news on the horizon, which he believes will cause BNB to breach key support levels.

Drawing parallels to the downward spiral witnessed by FTT, he advises caution while also considering the possibility of taking partial profits if the main target is reached. As always, Capo emphasizes that his insights should not be taken as financial advice. At the time of writing, Binance Coin (BNB) is valued at $242.

Next up on his list is Ethereum (ETH), the leading altcoin in the market. He notes that ETH has already broken through a diagonal support level, indicating a likely path toward significantly lower prices. With a target range of $550 to $650, Capo forecasts a substantial 62% decrease from Ethereum’s current levels.

As traders and investors analyze this projection, it is crucial to consider the high volatility of the cryptocurrency market and exercise due diligence in decision-making. At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $1,732.

His bearish sentiment extends to Polygon (MATIC), an Ethereum scaling solution that has gained significant attention. For MATIC, the trader anticipates a striking price decline, with targets as low as $0.04. This projection implies a severe 93% drop from the current value.

Capo highlights the success of short positions, similar to BNB, and outlines the establishment of multiple targets for MATIC. Investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research in light of these projections. At the time of writing, Polygon (MATIC) is worth $0.60.

Overall, Capo’s recent price predictions for Binance Coin (BNB), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC) have sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency community. With a bearish outlook on these altcoins, he expects significant declines in their prices. However, traders and investors are advised to exercise caution and make informed decisions when navigating this rapidly evolving landscape.

