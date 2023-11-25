PlayStation Plus users refuse to download new free game over its … – GAMINGbible

HAVE A VIDEO YOU WANT TO FEATURE ON OUR PAGE?

Published 12:48 , 02 June 2023 BST



| Last updated 12:48 , 02 June 2023 BST

PlayStation Plus users refuse to download a new free game over its massive file size.

Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service is available in three tiers. PS Plus Essential offers online gaming, a small handful of monthly games at no extra cost as well as other perks and bonuses. PS Plus Extra offers everything included in the Essential tier but with a much wider selection of PS4 and PS5 games. As for the Premium tier, it offers everything included in the two previous tiers, but with a selection of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games.

All in all, each tier offers good value to whichever one you may choose. However, the higher tier you subscribe to, the more games you will benefit from. Which in the majority of cases, is only a good thing, but perhaps not so much for your hard drive storage space. After all, a hard drive can only store so many games on your console.

Recently, the PlayStation Plus Essential games for June 2023 were announced, including Jurassic World Evolution 2, Trek to Yomi and NBA 2K23. This month’s offerings are decent, with perhaps Trek to Yomi being my pick of the bunch.

Take a look at Trek to Yomi in action below.

Mostly, PS Plus June 2023 is a rather forgiving month for our hard drives. For example, Trek to Yomi only requires around 15GB and Jurassic World Evolution 2 demands even less, coming in at just under 11GB. However, things are much different when it comes to NBA 2K23.

According to its official listing on the PS Store, NBA 2K23 will require a whopping 153.6GB and PS Plus subscribers on Reddit are not happy with its excessive demands. “143 GB?! F**king hell,” exclaimed iminiki. However, it may get even worse, because Reddit user xiaogu00fa checked their PS5 and it apparently says 172GB. I suppose that includes all post-launch updates. “Almost a quarter of the PS5 storage, yeah, p**s off 2K,” replied coolskateboardguy.

So, if you want to download and play all the PS Plus Essential games this month, then you’re going to have to make allowances. Though, you could just play Trek to Yomi and Jurassic World Evolution 2, because they’re both pretty solid games.

The PlayStation Plus Essential games this month will be available from 6 June 2023.

