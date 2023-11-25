Why PlayStation Fans Are Cheering CEO Jim Ryan's Departure – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Best of The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit 2023 is a global prize designed to incentivize change and help to repair our planet by awarding five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism. This year’s Innovation Summit featured finalists selected by the Earthshot council in addition to panelist speakers from heads of state, grassroots organizations and tech leaders. This special Bloomberg program highlights the event's biggest interviews and news makers.

Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway analyze the weird patterns, the complex issues and the newest market crazes.

A feature documentary about Sam Bankman-Fried and the stunning collapse of FTX, his cryptocurrency exchange.

SNB Is Evaluating Banks’ Reserve Requirements, Jordan Tells NZZ

Signa Holds Last-Ditch Funding Talks as Insolvency Wave Looms

Inflation Gauges at 2021 Lows May Support End to Hikes: Eco Week

Poland Sees Chances for Lower Budget Deficit Than Planned

Bundesbank Chief Calls on Berlin to Create Budget Clarity Soon

Alibaba Starts Its Cloud Arm Overhaul After Nixing Spinoff

Mexico’s Economic Growth Tops All Forecasts After Revision

Alibaba Begins Overhaul to Revive Cloud Arm After Nixing Spinoff

Anthony Levandowski Reboots Church of Artificial Intelligence

Altman Is Back at OpenAI, But Questions Remain as to Why He Was Fired in First Place

Hamas Says Next Hostage Release to Israel Is Back On After Delay

Hamas Says It Will Delay Release of Second Group of Hostages

Chanel Heir Becomes Switzerland’s Richest Resident, Bilanz Says

A Billionaire’s £8 Million Kensington ‘Discount’ Prompts an Oscar Wilde Taunt

A stampede during a music festival in southern India university has killed at least 4 students

Wealthy Switzerland Seeks Low-Budget Olympics After Years of Opposition

2024 Is Looking Bleak for Europe’s Petrochemicals Sector

College Sports Need Their Tax-Exempt Status Revoked

UK's Hunt Gave With One Hand, Took With the Other

How Elon Musk Spent Three Years Falling Down a Red-Pilled Rabbit Hole

The Utah Jazz Enter Their Experimental Post-Cable Phase

X Scrambles to Minimize Damage From Antisemitic Posts

Killing of Female Student Sparks Mass Protests in Italian Cities

Celebrities, Politicians Face Sexual-Abuse Suits Ahead of NY Law Expiration

Dutch Climate Goals at Risk After Success of Far-Right Party

Seychelles Takes Issue With Climate Financing Support Criteria

Berlin’s Leading Party Proposes a Return of Urban Maglev Trains

Instead of Reopening the I-10 Freeway, LA Should Have Reimagined It

No, Really. Building More Housing Can Combat Rising Rents

College Dropouts Who Weathered Crypto’s Crash See Promise Ahead

Crypto Entrepreneur Do Kwon to Be Extradited From Montenegro

A $200,000 Pet-Rock NFT Shows How Crypto Is Relapsing Into FOMO

Jim Ryan oversaw the successful launch of the PlayStation 5. His four-year tenure was also marred by several flubs.

Jim Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., speaks during a press event at the 2023 CES event

Hi everyone. Today we’re trying to figure out why gamers rooted for the departure of PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, but first…

This week’s top gaming news:

source