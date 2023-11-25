Why PlayStation Fans Are Cheering CEO Jim Ryan's Departure – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Best of The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit 2023 is a global prize designed to incentivize change and help to repair our planet by awarding five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism. This year’s Innovation Summit featured finalists selected by the Earthshot council in addition to panelist speakers from heads of state, grassroots organizations and tech leaders. This special Bloomberg program highlights the event's biggest interviews and news makers.
Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway analyze the weird patterns, the complex issues and the newest market crazes.
A feature documentary about Sam Bankman-Fried and the stunning collapse of FTX, his cryptocurrency exchange.
SNB Is Evaluating Banks’ Reserve Requirements, Jordan Tells NZZ
Signa Holds Last-Ditch Funding Talks as Insolvency Wave Looms
Inflation Gauges at 2021 Lows May Support End to Hikes: Eco Week
Poland Sees Chances for Lower Budget Deficit Than Planned
Bundesbank Chief Calls on Berlin to Create Budget Clarity Soon
Alibaba Starts Its Cloud Arm Overhaul After Nixing Spinoff
Mexico’s Economic Growth Tops All Forecasts After Revision
Alibaba Begins Overhaul to Revive Cloud Arm After Nixing Spinoff
Anthony Levandowski Reboots Church of Artificial Intelligence
Altman Is Back at OpenAI, But Questions Remain as to Why He Was Fired in First Place
Hamas Says Next Hostage Release to Israel Is Back On After Delay
Hamas Says It Will Delay Release of Second Group of Hostages
Chanel Heir Becomes Switzerland’s Richest Resident, Bilanz Says
A Billionaire’s £8 Million Kensington ‘Discount’ Prompts an Oscar Wilde Taunt
A stampede during a music festival in southern India university has killed at least 4 students
Wealthy Switzerland Seeks Low-Budget Olympics After Years of Opposition
2024 Is Looking Bleak for Europe’s Petrochemicals Sector
College Sports Need Their Tax-Exempt Status Revoked
UK's Hunt Gave With One Hand, Took With the Other
How Elon Musk Spent Three Years Falling Down a Red-Pilled Rabbit Hole
The Utah Jazz Enter Their Experimental Post-Cable Phase
X Scrambles to Minimize Damage From Antisemitic Posts
Killing of Female Student Sparks Mass Protests in Italian Cities
Celebrities, Politicians Face Sexual-Abuse Suits Ahead of NY Law Expiration
Dutch Climate Goals at Risk After Success of Far-Right Party
Seychelles Takes Issue With Climate Financing Support Criteria
Berlin’s Leading Party Proposes a Return of Urban Maglev Trains
Instead of Reopening the I-10 Freeway, LA Should Have Reimagined It
No, Really. Building More Housing Can Combat Rising Rents
College Dropouts Who Weathered Crypto’s Crash See Promise Ahead
Crypto Entrepreneur Do Kwon to Be Extradited From Montenegro
A $200,000 Pet-Rock NFT Shows How Crypto Is Relapsing Into FOMO
Jim Ryan oversaw the successful launch of the PlayStation 5. His four-year tenure was also marred by several flubs.
Jim Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., speaks during a press event at the 2023 CES event
Hi everyone. Today we’re trying to figure out why gamers rooted for the departure of PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, but first…
This week’s top gaming news:
Why PlayStation Fans Are Cheering CEO Jim Ryan's Departure – Bloomberg
